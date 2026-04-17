Trump Just Accidentally Blasted His Presidency With An Epic Self-Own—And Critics Are Nodding Hard

President Donald Trump had people facepalming after he accidentally criticized his own presidency while attempting to criticize former President Joe Biden's presidency—seemingly forgetting that it wasn't Biden who was in office a year ago.

A year ago, the U.S. was at the start of its struggles once Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs took effect, and those issues have persisted the more Trump weaponizes tariffs in a misguided attempt to strongarm other nations.

Yet he, while discussing his "No Tax on Tips" policy—which he also spoke about in the company of a DoorDash delivery worker at the White House this week—claimed the country was an "embarrassment" last year.

He said:

"A year ago, our country was an embarrassment. All over the world, they laughed at us. And they don't laugh anymore. They're not laughing anymore."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Again, it wasn't Biden who was in office a year ago, so Trump might want to rethink who the "embarrassment" really is.

Honestly, this self-own is the truest thing Trump has said in a while—and people couldn't help but mock him in response.





Last year, Trump also found himself on the receiving end of mockery after he—with no sense of self-awareness—complained about "stupid people" running things.

Flanked by Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump made the remark as he promoted unproven—and in some cases debunked—links between Tylenol, vaccines, and autism as his administration unveiled a broad initiative to study the disorder’s causes.

Trump is of course known for talking randomly and disconnectedly, and he said all of this as Kennedy, a known conspiracy theorist and prominent anti-vaxxer who has been called out regularly for false health claims, stood behind him, a perfect example of the "stupid people" in charge that Trump happened to complain about.

You can always count on Trump for a self-own.