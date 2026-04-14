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Gavin Newsom Trolls Trump With His Own Savage Meme After Trump Posts And Deletes AI Image Of Himself As Jesus

Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images

After President Trump criticized Pope Leo and shared an A.I.-generated image of himself as Jesus, California Governor Gavin Newsom trolled him by sharing his own image of Trump—with an Epstein twist.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 14, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked President Donald Trump after Trump criticized Pope Leo XIV and shared A.I.-generated image of himself as Jesus Christ.

Last week, the Pope criticized Trump's widely unpopular war in Iran and called on the world "to reject war, especially a war which many people have said is an unjust war, which is continuing to escalate and is not resolving anything."

Trump later took to Truth Social in an attempt to discredit Pope Leo, saying he doesn't "want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon." Among other things, Trump said the Pope should "stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician."

Trump also posted an image—that he deleted following MAGA backlash—of himself as Jesus Christ healing the sick.

Screenshot of Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Newsom responded to this insanity by posting a dark, stylized image depicting Trump as a grim reaper—cloaked in black and holding a scythe—with Jeffrey Epstein looming behind him.

The post was a pointed attempt to keep attention on Trump’s past associations with Epstein and the outsized role Trump plays in the Epstein files that he has hoped the Iran war would distract people from.

You can see Newsom's post below.


Gavin Newsom's Trump-Epstein meme @GovPressOffice/X

In a separate post, Newsom, commenting via the account for his official press office, quipped:

"Trump may have deleted his post, but we will not be deleting ours!"

You can see his post below.

People joined him in mocking Trump.



Newsom has previously resurfaced old photos and imagery linking Trump and Epstein.

He once joked that "I’ve totally forgotten about the Epstein files now!" and shared photos of Trump and Epstein in response to Trump's claim that he'd convinced Coca-Cola to switch to using cane sugar in the U.S.

Newsom's remark came as Trump alleged—without offering evidence—that Democrats and former officials had doctored files connected to Epstein. The claim came in response to a question about whether Trump wanted a single prosecutor to investigate the broader issue of political prosecution.

But naturally, people see right through it.

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