MAGA Rep. Just Tried To Claim An Activist 'Smacked' Her Outside The Capitol—But Video Shows Otherwise

Florida Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna was called out after accusing Medea Benjamin, a co-founder of the antiwar organization CODEPINK, of assault after a House Foreign Affairs subcommittee hearing in which Luna questioned Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the group's alleged connections to the Chinese Communist Party.

Luna started out by questioning leftists who "actively promote, work with, and support radical insurrectionists from Code Pink who are physically assaulting members (myself) on Capitol Hill," insisting that "only ONE side" actively condemns political violence.

You can see her post below.

Luna then alleged that Benjamin followed her out of the hearing room, confronted her, and struck her arm:

"After I questioned Secretary Rubio on Code Pink and their ties to the CCP, their organization followed me out, berated me, and then their head person here in DC smacked me. I will be filing charges."

"Btw these are not 'allegations'. It happened. My staff was there when it happened and wrote statements for LEO."

You can see her post below.

Luna later told TMZ that she was being "berated" when she tried to walk away:

"I was literally trying to walk away from this person when they smacked me. They smacked my arm. You don't touch anyone, especially if you don't like what they're saying."

"You can't physically harm someone. You can't block them, you can't hit them, you can't block them from being able to vote. What I will say is I have filed charges. There is footage of this. They have multiple angles of this."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Indeed, there is video—but it doesn't show Luna being "smacked."

The video shows Benjamin walking alongside Luna while trying to talk to her; at one point, Benjamin's hand rubs against Luna's blazer.

Luna objected after Benjamin made physical contact with her and warned that she would contact Capitol Police if it happened again. Benjamin immediately apologized and said the contact was accidental before leaving the area, ending the confrontation without any further incident.

CODEPINK shared the video online, quote-tweeting Luna's post about "filing charges," and remarked:

"Nobody hit her. Instead of answering for the war crimes she supports, this AIPAC-funded congresswoman continues to lie about activists."

You can see the post and the video below.

Luna followed up criticizing the organization for "limiting comments," adding:

"Bottom line is if I ever put my hand on a Code Pink activist your org would be flipping out. You crossed a personal boundary that should NEVER be crossed. Point blank period. Instead of diverting attention from the real issue take responsibility and own it."

You can see her post below.

Later, Luna repeated her claim that CODEPINK is funded by CCP operatives and that "news flash: you don’t get to smack my arm if you don’t like my responses or the fact that I questioned Secretary Rubio about your communist organization":

"I couldn’t care less how much random Democrats want to defend what happened. You don’t get to touch me. You don’t get to hit my arm. You don’t get to come to my office and scream and yell."

"You can hate my politics all you want, but if you touch me, you cross the line. BTW, Code Pink is awfully quiet about the Uyghur Muslims in China being forced into re-education camps. I wonder why."

You can see her post below.

However, considering the video clearly shows that Luna wasn't "smacked" like she continues to claim she was, many have swiftly called her out.









Capitol Police declined to make an arrest after reviewing the video of the encounter.

It's really not Luna's day.