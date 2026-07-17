TikToker Completely Freaked Out After Finding 'Unsettling' 10-Year-Old Photo Of Her Family Hanging In Their Airbnb

A family's vacation to San Diego took a very weird—and possibly creepy—turn when they discovered their likeness displayed on the wall of the Airbnb they'd booked for their stay.
TikToker Aubrey Birrell shared a video of her and her sister freaking out, standing in the hallway of their Airbnb while describing the strange find.
While checking out the space and deciding where everyone would sleep, the family walked past a very large, printed photograph of a beach scene on a busy summer day. Birrell was skeptical at first when her father said that a man in the picture, standing in waist-deep ocean, looked just like him.
But looking closer at the print later, Birrell agreed that the man in the photo was her father, standing in the water next to her sister, while their brother was nearby.
Birrell herself did not appear to be anywhere in the picture, but the likeness to her family was too uncanny to believe anything other than the fact that her family had been photographed without their knowing on a busy summer day, only for that picture to later be printed and hung in that very Airbnb.
The two women admitted they were "spiraling" and that maybe this wasn't such a big deal, but they felt the need to share the video to get the weird coincidence out there and put it behind them.
You can watch the video here:
@aubsbirrell
We can’t make this up….. this is the craziest thing 😭 @libby_birrell #fyp #sandiego #creepy #tf
The video immediately went extremely viral, being shared on TikTok, Instagram, and on major news platforms like the New York Post. While some thought it was a weird coincidence, others completely understood why the two women were freaking out.
Some viewers were incredibly creeped out by the discovery and said they would have left immediately.
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Others found it to be a cool find and a coincidence more than a creepy omen.
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While Birrell seemed to be trying to keep her cool in the video, chronicling the discovery at the Airbnb, her sister was clearly much more worked up and could not stand still throughout the video, thrown by seeing her likeness on the wall of the rental.
Though the internet was divided over whether this was coincidental or creepy, it's at least understandable that a person would be surprised, at least at first, to find a photo that they didn't even knew existed, and in the very rental they'd booked.