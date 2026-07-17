JD Vance Dragged After His Bizarre Gripe About 'Suggestive' Way Joe Biden Eats Ice Cream

Vice President JD Vance raised eyebrows after he claimed during an interview with conservative podcaster Joe Rogan that former President Joe Biden's staff had him eat ice cream "in the most suggestive way possible."
Vance—who has been making the rounds to drum up support for the Trump administration's initiatives ahead of the midterm elections, said with no warning whatsoever that Biden was surrounded by "bad staff work."
He said:
“The thing I couldn’t get over Biden is just bad staff work, man. The way that he ate ice cream, I mean, it’s like, you know, we could bring some of this stuff up, but it’s like they would get him eating ice cream in the most ridiculous, suggestive way imaginable."
Rogan replied that he had "never even paid attention to that." Vance responded that it was "such bad optics," before joking that he would never be brave enough to let himself be photographed eating a corndog.
You can hear what Vance said in the video below.
Vance's remarks prompted a response from Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who shared a meme captioned "JD Vance admits Joe Biden eating ice cream makes him think of sex" and added:
"I don't even know what to say anymore. Couches and now this."
You can see his post below.
Many were weirded out by Vance's remarks.
This is not the first time conservatives have fixated on the way Biden eats ice cream.
In 2024, Fox News host Jesse Watters drew widespread criticism after suggesting Biden's manner of eating ice cream reflected poorly on his masculinity.
Biden stopped to grab ice cream following an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, prompting Watters on his program to criticize Biden's public enjoyment of ice cream, suggesting that it is not a "manly" activity. Watters claimed Biden "should save [eating ice cream] for vacation" and claimed it's unseemly to witness the nation's leader "licking ice cream in public.”
His remarks, reminiscent of Fox's uproar over former President Barack Obama's decision to don a tan suit while on the job, continued with a suggestion that only people who are "put out to pasture" eat ice cream, suggesting eating it is a sign of mental frailty.