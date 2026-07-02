JD Vance Just Tried To Make A Pitiful Joke About Biden To U.S. Troops—And It Fell Awkwardly Flat

Vice President JD Vance had people groaning after a joke he made about former President Joe Biden falling on the stairs was met with silence from those who attended an event meant to honor "American military excellence."

Vance was speaking to troops at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Virginia, at one of many different events designed to honor the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

Much like President Donald Trump, he couldn't resist making this moment into a grievance tour by jabbing at Biden, remarking:

“You know what I’m thinking as I’m coming down the step? I’m thinking, don’t fall and bust your ass in front of all of you and in front of all these cameras. They would never let me live that one down."

“You know, the previous president—I’m trying to be nonpartisan, you ever seen these old cartoons where you got the angel on the shoulder and the devil on the shoulder? Well, because I’m speaking to all of you, our great patriots and service members, I’ve got the angel on my shoulder saying, ‘JD, don’t be partisan! We’re gonna make this nonpartisan!’"

“And then I’ve got the devil on my shoulder who wants to talk about every time that Joe Biden fell up or down the stairs. And the media didn’t care about that! But if I did it one time, if I did it one time, it would be a major, major story.”

No one reacted to Vance's story. The room was silent.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

The cringe was real.





Vance really can't seem to make jokes that land.

No one laughed when he attempted to make a joke mocking liberals and "pink-haired people" during his appearance at the Ohio Republican Party dinner last year and not a chuckle was had over his decision to hold up his middle finger at the punchline.

Vance also had people cringing after he made a deportation joke while remarking how the 2026 World Cup will see visitors "from close to 100 countries" enter the U.S. He told the audience that those who violate the terms of their visas will "have to talk to" then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Vance's comments came at a time when the Trump administration was facing fresh criticism for planning to deport migrants without legal status to Libya as part of its immigration crackdown.

This is the same guy who previously shared that Trump suggested he and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had "sh***y shoes" and were in need of new pairs—and then made a cringey joke about the size of his own manhood. The same guy, sad to say, who couldn't even endear himself to workers at a donut shop.

When will he learn?