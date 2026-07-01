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Olivia Wilde Just Corrected Dax Shepard For Pronouncing Her Real Last Name Wrong—And We Had No Idea

Dax Shepard; Olivia Wilde
Armchair Expert with Dax Sherpard/YouTube

While appearing on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, actor and director Olivia Wilde corrected Shepard for pronouncing her real last name, Cockburn, wrong.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 01, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Names are a deeply personal part of each person's identity, and it stands to reason that names would carry emotional and professional weight for an actor.

While some stick with their given name, some actors use a stage name that's important to them, or they invent something entirely new that they hope will become a household name someday.

Olivia Wilde, for instance, well-known for her roles in House, In Time, and Don't Worry, Darling, among other projects, made her last name for professional projects "Wilde" to honor one of her favorite writers, Oscar Wilde.

Her actual last name is Cockburn, which was a brutal name to grow up with, as it was constantly mispronounced—and mocked.

While guest-starring on the Armchair Expert podcast opposite Dax Shepard, Shepard brought up her "gangster" parents, who are both on-the-ground reporters, but when he called them "The Cockburns," Wilde cut into his commentary.

Shepard had accidentally pronounced the last name "Cock-burn," but Wilde explained it's pronounced differently.

"I'll tell you something. There's no way you would know this."
"It's pronounced 'Coburn.'"
"I want you to imagine being a kid..."

Shepard jumped back in:

"Well, of course I'm curious what it's like to be a young girl with the last name spelled 'Cockburn.'"

Wilde agreed.

"It's spelled 'Cockburn.'"

Shepard was skeptical.

"And you're claiming it's 'Coburn'?"

Wilde amended:

"It's a Scottish name."
"And it's very much like 'A Boy Named Sue,' you know what I mean? It's character-building."
"But I think it was an early, important lesson in laughing at, laughing along, not in a way that was giving into the bullies, but ... I thought it was funny, too."

You can watch this segment here:

Fans were as perplexed and skeptical as Dax Shepard initially appeared to be.


Fortunately, a few people already knew about Wilde's last name, since they were familiar with Canadian singer-songwriter Bruce Cockburn, best known for "Wondering Where the Lions Are" and "If I Had a Rocket Launcher."


Entertainment Weekly/Facebook

Entertainment Weekly/Facebook

Entertainment Weekly/Facebook

Entertainment Weekly/Facebook

You can watch Wilde's full interview on the Armchair Expert podcast here:

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Wilde learned an important lesson early in her life: laugh along whenever you can and don't let the tough moments drag you down.

She even took the opportunity when starting her acting career to embrace a name that was meaningful to her without the misunderstanding, and that can be another way to honor ourselves, too.

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