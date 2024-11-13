Skip to content

Conservative Has Brutal Warning For GOP After Trump Picks 'Vile Sex Pest' Gaetz For AG

Jesse Watters Roasted After His Mom Gives Iconic Excuse For Not Inviting Him To Thanksgiving

Screenshot of Jesse Watters
Fox News

The Fox News host revealed that he wasn't invited to his mom's house for Thanksgiving this year—and her reasoning has the internet cheering.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 13, 2024
Fox News personality Jesse Watters was widely mocked after he revealed he wasn't invited to his mother's house for Thanksgiving this year.

His mother, Democratic voter Anne Watters, has a history of calling out her son's support for President-elect Donald Trump. Now, after airing footage of liberals not inviting their Trump-supporting friends and family members over for the holiday, Watters said his mother told him there was a "scheduling situation" and that he would not be included this year.

He said:

“People are taking some space in the Watters household. I’ll have you know that I was not invited to my mother’s house for Thanksgiving. Apparently, there wasn’t enough room. She said it was a scheduling situation and then, at the last second, invited me to come over on Black Friday. I told her no thanks, ‘I’ll be at Best Buy.’”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

The mockery was swift.


Last year, Anne Watters called in after her son took over the 8 p.m. slot from the fired Tucker Carlson, advising him to "not tumble into any conspiracy rabbit holes," referencing the lies about the integrity of the 2020 election that Carlson spread and that ultimately cost him his job amid Fox News' legal battle with Dominion Voting Systems.

She added:

"We do not want to lose you, and we want no lawsuits. In keeping with the Hippocratic oath, do no harm. We need you to be kind and respectful. Seek solution versus fanning the flames."

She also took aim at Trump:

“You could encourage that Bedminster friend of yours to return to his earlier career on television. Everyone in his audience could wear a red hat, and I’m sure the ratings would soar, although never as high, my darling, as yours, on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’”

Watters said earlier this year that his mother was thrilled when Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts following his hush money trial, saying "She texted me that she was dancing after the verdict."

