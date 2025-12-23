Skip to content

Elon Musk Cries Racism After Associated Press Explains Why They Capitalize 'Black' But Not 'White'

Barry Manilow Speaks Out After Postponing Farewell Tour Dates Due To Lung Cancer Scare

Barry Manilow
Mat Hayward/Getty Images

In a statement on Facebook, Manilow shared that he's "very sorry" to have to reschedule several dates on his farewell tour after doctors discovered a "cancerous spot" on his left lung.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanDec 23, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
"Looks Like We Made It" singer Barry Manilow is in the process of saying goodbye to the stage and meeting his fans in-person, but he has to press pause for a few months after receiving a jarring diagnosis.

On December 22, 2025, the "Mandy" singer posted on Facebook, explaining that a "cancerous spot" had been discovered on his left lung.

"We just finished five great Christmas concerts at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert."
"As many of you know, I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis, followed by a relapse of another five weeks. Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was okay."
"The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed."
"It's pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early. That's the good news."

Though Manilow was grateful for the discovery, he didn't enjoy disappointing his fans.

"The bad news is that now that the Christmas: A Gift of Love concerts are over, I'm going into surgery to have the spot removed."
"The doctors do not believe it has spread, and I'm taking tests to confirm their diagnosis."
"No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and 'I Love Lucy' reruns."
"The only follow-up is a month to recover, and that means we have to reschedule the January arena concerts."
"I'm very sorry you have to change your plans."


Despite Manilow's concerns, fans were very understanding and supportive of the singer putting his health first.

According to Manilow's team, his treatment should be fairly simple and not require extensive healing time, which will allow him to go back to doing what he loves to do as quickly as possible. Though Manilow has pressed pause on his farewell tour, he currently expects to be "ready to take a chance again," starting in February 2026.

The singer currently has tentative dates and locations planned for Tampa on February 26, 2026, all the way through April 27, 2026, in Jacksonville. Surely it will be worth the wait!

