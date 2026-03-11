Skip to content

Machine Gun Kelly Offers Sweet Gesture To London Fan After She Falls Through Hole In The Stage

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Accidentally Tells The Truth About His Presidency With NSFW Word Choice—And Critics Are Nodding Hard

Screenshot of Donald Trump
@atrupar/X

On Monday, President Trump bragged to House Republicans that "no other president could do some of this sh*t I’m doing"—and he's right.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMar 11, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Speaking at a retreat for House Republicans at his Doral resort in Miami, President Donald Trump accidentally told the truth about his own presidency when he claimed that "no other president could do some of this sh*t I’m doing."

The remarks came as Trump listed a series of accomplishments while addressing lawmakers at the Republican Issues Conference and highlighted what he described as Most-Favored-Nation drug pricing agreements with more than a dozen pharmaceutical companies, an effort aimed at lowering the cost of prescription drugs in the U.S.

Trump claimed that “what we’ve done is we paid the highest price for drugs anywhere in the world, and now we pay the lowest price for drugs anywhere in the world, saying that "I did that through tariffs.” Trump did not mention that the Supreme Court struck down those tariffs on February 20 in a 6–3 ruling.

Then he said:

"I don't want to brag, but they've said this about a lot of things: No other president could do some of this sh*t I'm doing. No other president. The things I'm doing, nobody else was gonna do them."
"They say this all the time: 'Sir, can you do this? You're the only one who can do it.'"

You can hear what he said in the video below.


Considering how often Trump breaks constitutional and democratic norms—and now most recently dragging the U.S. into another war with Iran while somehow hanging on to office despite being implicated in the Epstein files—people definitely can see how he accidentally told the truth.

They couldn't help but nod—and point out exactly just how upside down this all is.


Of note: this is another "Sir" story.

A quick way to tell Trump is lying—his use of the word "sir."

"The word seems to pop into his head more frequently when he is inventing or exaggerating a conversation than when he is faithfully relaying one," CNN's fact-checker Daniel Dale previously observed. "A 'sir' is a flashing red light that he is speaking from his imagination rather than his memory."

These anecdotes almost always center on some triumph Trump casts himself as solely responsible for—such as a supposedly singular tariff victory.

Latest News

Screenshots of @lawcroxnotn
Political News

Trump Supporter Roasted After Crying About How She Felt 'Unwelcome' While Traveling In Northern Ireland

Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Reportedly Forces His Top Officials To Wear The Same Shoes He Does—And The Pic Has The Internet Howling

Quentin Tarantino (left) and Rosanna Arquette (right)
Celebrities

Quentin Tarantino Sparks Debate With Petty Response To Rosanna Arquette Calling Out Use Of N-Word In His Films

More from News/political-news

'Doomsday' fish in Cabo San Lucas
@accuweather/X

Two 'Doomsday Fish' Just Washed Up On A Beach In Mexico—And Everyone's Saying The Same Thing

Okay, this is probably fine! Nobody panic! IT'S PROBABLY FINE. *sobs*

Two so-called "doomsday" fish, the mysterious deep-sea oarfish, beached themselves at the same time in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last month in what has come to be regarded as a warning and bad omen for millennia.

Keep ReadingShow less
screenshot of Trump voter Richard Stanley
MSNow

Broke Trump Voter Dragged After Admitting He Misses 'Uncle Joe' Biden As Gas Prices Surge

After MAGA Republican President Donald Trump decided to join Israel in attacking the sovereign nation of Iran, gas prices in the United States have jumped, with some parts of the country seeing prices over $4 or even $5 at the pumps.

MS NOW spoke to a man filling up his diesel pickup truck at a gas station in Lantana, Florida. Construction worker Richard Stanley identified himself as a Trump voter, then expressed regret over his choice.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Donald Trump and Shawn McCreesh

Reporter Goes Viral For Bluntly Calling Trump Out To His Face For Suggesting Iran Bombed Girls School

New York Times reporter Shawn McCreesh has gone viral after bluntly calling out President Donald Trump for suggesting that Iran somehow got a hold of Tomahawk missiles to bomb a girls' school in its own country on the first day of the war.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was criticized last week after she rejected reports that the U.S. struck a girls' elementary school in Iran, killing 175 people, insisting in remarks to the press pool that it's just Iranian "propaganda" that they've "fallen" for.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alysa Liu
Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Alysa Liu Reveals That We've All Been Pronouncing Her Name Wrong—And Fans Are Stunned

It's always jarring when you see someone in the spotlight for years, only to realize that the way you've pronounced their name has been wrong. Take Taylor Lautner, for example!

Now the same is true for Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu, whose name has been interpreted with a variety of pronunciations since she started skating professionally, with the most common being "ah-leash-ah" followed by "lou."

Keep ReadingShow less
Melania Trump
Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images

Melania Dragged After Bragging About Her 'Record-Breaking' Documentary Being Available On Streaming

Melania Trump's self-titled documentary is now available on the streaming platform that spent $75 million to make it, Amazon Prime.

Excited to get the word out, the FLOTUS posted an announcement on Elon Musk's social media platform X.

Keep ReadingShow less