Trump Accidentally Tells The Truth About His Presidency With NSFW Word Choice—And Critics Are Nodding Hard

Speaking at a retreat for House Republicans at his Doral resort in Miami, President Donald Trump accidentally told the truth about his own presidency when he claimed that "no other president could do some of this sh*t I’m doing."

The remarks came as Trump listed a series of accomplishments while addressing lawmakers at the Republican Issues Conference and highlighted what he described as Most-Favored-Nation drug pricing agreements with more than a dozen pharmaceutical companies, an effort aimed at lowering the cost of prescription drugs in the U.S.

Trump claimed that “what we’ve done is we paid the highest price for drugs anywhere in the world, and now we pay the lowest price for drugs anywhere in the world, saying that "I did that through tariffs.” Trump did not mention that the Supreme Court struck down those tariffs on February 20 in a 6–3 ruling.

Then he said:

"I don't want to brag, but they've said this about a lot of things: No other president could do some of this sh*t I'm doing. No other president. The things I'm doing, nobody else was gonna do them."

"They say this all the time: 'Sir, can you do this? You're the only one who can do it.'"

You can hear what he said in the video below.





Considering how often Trump breaks constitutional and democratic norms—and now most recently dragging the U.S. into another war with Iran while somehow hanging on to office despite being implicated in the Epstein files—people definitely can see how he accidentally told the truth.

They couldn't help but nod—and point out exactly just how upside down this all is.





Of note: this is another "Sir" story.

A quick way to tell Trump is lying—his use of the word "sir."

"The word seems to pop into his head more frequently when he is inventing or exaggerating a conversation than when he is faithfully relaying one," CNN's fact-checker Daniel Dale previously observed. "A 'sir' is a flashing red light that he is speaking from his imagination rather than his memory."

These anecdotes almost always center on some triumph Trump casts himself as solely responsible for—such as a supposedly singular tariff victory.