Alysa Liu Reveals That We've All Been Pronouncing Her Name Wrong—And Fans Are Stunned

People Can't Get Over This List Of Huge Movies That Cost Less To Make Than Kristi Noem's Bonkers DHS Ads

Kristi Noem
Rebecca Blackwell/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

People are pointing out the blockbuster movies that cost less to make than Kristi Noem's $220 million ad for the Department of Homeland Security.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMar 10, 2026
Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

People are stunned by a list of blockbuster movvies that cost less to make than now-former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's $220 million ad for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

President Donald Trump last week announced he will replace Noem with Oklahoma Republican Representative Markwayne Mullin. He said Noem will instead take on the role of Special Envoy to the Shield of the Americas, a newly created organization intended to foster a right-wing alliance across South America.

Noem’s removal comes after sharp criticism from both parties over her leadership during Trump’s immigration crackdown, as well as scrutiny surrounding her use of millions in taxpayer funds on videos widely viewed as self-promotional.

One video, in which she is seen on horseback talking about preserving "the freedom that only America survives," has commanded particular attention considering it cost as much to make as some huge Hollywood movies.

And when we say huge, we mean huge—films like Oppenheimer (2023), which cost $100 million to make; Barbie (2023), which cost $145 million to make; Top Gun: Maverick (2022), which cost $170 million to produce; Dune: Part Two (2024), which cost $190 million to produce; and The Batman (2022), which is estimated to have cost between $185 million and $200 million to produce.

Others have also pointed out that even The Hunger Games (2012) and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II (2011) cost less to make than Noem's ad.


The anger is palpable.



Noem is the first Cabinet secretary to be fired during Trump's second term, after a little more than a year on the job, while 14 Cabinet secretaries departed during Trump's first term.

Noem was ultimately undone by pressure against ICE operations amid the ongoing immigration crackdown and drew outrage for spending nearly $300 million in border security funds on a luxury jet fleet, actions that led to embarrassing displays during Senate hearings probing her misuse of federal funds.

James Talarico
Political News

The Republican Party Tried To Shame James Talarico For Saying He Loves 'Trans Children'—And It Instantly Backfired

Emilia Van Der Beek (left) shared an emotional video tribute honoring her father, actor James Van Der Beek (right), on what would have been his 49th birthday.
Celebrities

James Van Der Beek's Young Daughter Shares Poignant Video About Dealing With Grief To Mark His Birthday

Nathan Martin winning the LA Marathon
News

Michigan High School Cross Country Coach Goes Viral After Winning LA Marathon By 0.01 Seconds In Historic Photo Finish

Pete Docter; screenshot from "Elio"
LGBTQ

Pixar Exec Hit With Backlash After Callously Explaining Why LGBTQ+ Content Was Cut From 'Elio'

