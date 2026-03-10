2024 Video Of JD Vance Warning About Kamala Harris Sending Young Americans 'To Fight In Stupid Wars' Resurfaces

In the wake of the Trump administration's Iran strikes, Vice President JD Vance is being called out for his warnings from 2024 that voting for former Vice President Kamala Harris would lead to the U.S. entering "stupid wars" and possibly even reinstituting the draft.

In response to a post from former Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote criticizing White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt for not ruling out drafting Americans to fight in Trump's latest war, the X account "Home of the Brave," which amplifies critics of the Trump administration, shared a video of remarks Vance made during a 2024 Pennsylvania campaign event.

At the time, Vance cautioned voters:

"My honest guidance to those young men, and I think their concerns are very legitimate, but if you're worried about the world spinning out of control, if you're worried about a military draft, if you're worried about, God forbid, a world war, the best way to prevent it is to vote for Donald Trump."

"I really believe that."

You can hear Vance's remarks in the video below.

The account later reshared another clip of Vance, this one from August 2024, when he warned against voting for Harris lest young Americans be sent to "fight in stupid wars."

"Donald Trump and I believe that America ought to be tough and that America ought to have a strong foreign policy."

"But when people like Kamala Harris send our sons and daughters, our young people, to fight in stupid wars, it is the young generation that carries the burden of that. We're gonna stop sending our young people to far away lands. We are not the policemen of the world."

"We need to use our young people here at home."

Oh, the irony.

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Considering the current war footing the Trump administration has our nation on, these clips are aging like old milk.

And people have been quick to call out Vance's hypocrisy.





Vance's remarks resurfaced just days after similar remarks from White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller attracted attention.

Following the Trump administration's attack on Tehran, a post Miller wrote on November 1, 2024, resurfaced on X; in it, he suggested that Harris would start World War III due to her ties to former Wyoming Republican Representative Liz Cheney, who endorsed her campaign.

Miller claimed "anyone still gullible enough to fall for scummy media hoaxes: Trump said warmongering neocons love sending your kids to die for wars they would never fight themselves. Miller claimed Cheney "wants to invade the whole Middle East."

He ignored the fact that Cheney, the daughter of the late former Vice President Dick Cheney, who spearheaded the "War on Terror," aligned herself with Harris to publicly criticize Trump over what they described as his threats to democratic norms.

Cheney previously chaired the House Select Committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the building based on false claims that the election had been stolen.