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A New Parenting Hack For Getting Toddlers To Stop Their Tantrums Has People In Disbelief That It Actually Kinda Works

Screenshots from @missyhalleonig's TikTok video
@missyhalleonig/TikTok

Parents are sharing videos of themselves calling out "Jessica" to confuse their toddlers into stopping their tantrums in a viral new hack.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanApr 30, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Parents might not want to admit it, but when their toddlers are tantruming, there's nothing quite like finding a way to hilariously redirect or confuse them to help stop the tears.

In a hilarious parenting hack that's taking over TikTok, videos are appearing that all mysteriously star a woman named "Jessica," though no one can seem to find her.

This is actually the whole point. A great way of correcting a child's behavior, especially when they are being negative and potentially having a tantrum, is to redirect them with something that is positive, fun, or just incredibly confusing, forcing them to focus on solving the mystery instead of whatever it was that upset them in the first place.

In the new trend, parents start recording when their toddlers are already mid-tantrum, and to distract their toddlers, the parent simply screams, "Jessica!"

Some take it a step further and yell, "Jessica! Jessica, where are you? Come out, Jessica!"

Here's the video that started it all:

@missyhalleonig

I did NOT think this was going to work so well! Try this at your house! Jessica is doing the Lord’s work 😂 #toddlermom #toddlertantrums #tantrums #funnytoddler #relatablemom

In every incident, as soon as the kids hear the unknown name "Jessica," they stop crying and start looking around.

More than likely, this is out of curiosity, wondering who Jessica is, where she is, and what she's doing in their house.

There are likely some situations, hilariously enough, where the kids probably think that Jessica is another authority figure, coming to address their tantrum, like when parents convince their kids that they will call the police on them, or they'll tell Santa Claus not to bring them presents.

Here's a compilation of fun examples:

@ngo.quang.thao

Who exactly is Jessica?😂#fyp #kids #parents #jessica #trending

Fellow TikTokers were tickled over how well this hack seems to work.

@ngo.quang.thao/TikTok

@ngo.quang.thao/TikTok

@ngo.quang.thao/TikTok

@ngo.quang.thao/TikTok

@ngo.quang.thao/TikTok

@ngo.quang.thao/TikTok

@ngo.quang.thao/TikTok

@ngo.quang.thao/TikTok

@ngo.quang.thao/TikTok

@ngo.quang.thao/TikTok

@ngo.quang.thao/TikTok

@ngo.quang.thao/TikTok

Despite how well this hack seems to be working across TIkTok, however, there always has to be an exception.

Mom and TikToker Taylor of "Taylor and Sophia" wanted to point out that while this was a funny hack, and it definitely worked to redirect kids from experiencing a tantrum, there was also a distinct possibility that the child would also pull an UNO-Reverse and make the word "Jessica" their new favorite word and hunting for Jessica their new favorite activity.

Catch the cautionary tale here:

@taylorrandsoph

This is the best thing ever💀

So while you might opt to try this new hack at home on your emotional toddlers, just be warned that you may inadvertently open up Pandora's Box.

Or, should we say, Jessica's Box...

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