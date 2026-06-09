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Rosie O'Donnell Skewers 'Psychopath' Trump In Unfiltered Red Carpet Interview At The Tony Awards—And She's Spot On

Screenshot of Rosie O'Donnell; Donald Trump
Variety; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Rosie O'Donnell was asked about President Trump by a reporter for Variety on the red carpet at the Tony Awards on Sunday night—and she didn't hold back.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJun 09, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Actor and comedian Rosie O'Donnell called President Donald Trump a "psychopath" when asked about him by a reporter for Variety on the red carpet at the Tony Awards on Sunday night.

O'Donnell and Trump have feuded for years and O'Donnell, fearing the worst once Trump won the 2024 election, moved to Ireland shortly before he was inaugurated. She has cited the risks Project 2025 and Trump's potential retribution pose to her and her nonbinary child.

Last summer, Trump threatened to revoke O'Donnell's citizenship, labeling her a "Threat to Humanity." Trump's post came just days after O’Donnell shared a TikTok video in which she accused Trump of having “gut[ted] all of the early warning systems and the weather‑forecast abilities of the government,” which she said hindered the federal response to deadly floods in Texas.

O'Donnell made a rare public appearance at the Tonys and did not hold back with her criticisms:

"If you grew up in New York, you knew he was an a**hole and a liar from day one. And I am 64 years old and my whole life here. So, I remember when his planes were repossessed off the runways at LaGuardia. I remember when he was broke. I remember when he would call up places and pretend to be his own publicist."
"He is a conman. He is a narcissist. And he is a psychopath if you ask me."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Many concurred with O'Donnell's remarks.


O'Donnell's remarks were a jab at Trump's long history of financial mismanagement, particularly the time Trump Shuttle Inc., his short-lived airline, defaulted on its debts and his creditors and a syndicate of banks seized his planes and took over.

Trump also frequently used an alias when he wanted distance from a controversy, a tougher intermediary voice, or a way to float statements without using his own name.

According to former Forbes journalist Jonathan Greenberg, in 1984, Trump posed as “John Barron," a Trump Organization official who attempted to convince Greenberg of “how loaded Donald J. Trump really was.” "Barron" claimed Trump was worth five times the $200 million he was evaluated to be worth at the time.

Trump biographer Michael D'Antonio later wrote in his 2015 book Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Excellence that the tactic may have been inherited from his father, Fred Trump, who at times presented himself under the invented name “Mr. Green.”

Considering how much O'Donnell remembers—and how unapologetic she's been about calling him out—it's no wonder Trump detests her so much.

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