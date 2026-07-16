Laura Ingraham Fumes After 'Worst Places To Live' List Only includes States That Voted For Trump

Explaining why his workout wardrobe mirrors his concert wardrobe, Kravitz said:

“I perform onstage in leather, denim, whatever, so those are the pants I wear to train. It also means I can fit in a workout anytime, anywhere.”

The "American Woman” singer also revealed that he doesn’t own an Apple Watch or any other fitness gadgets. Instead, he keeps tabs on his health by whether he can still comfortably fit into his 28-inch pants.

Sharing the advice he picked up from Denzel Washington, Kravitz explained:

“Like, if my pants are a little tight, I know I’m getting outta’ shape. My friend Denzel Washington gave me this phrase, ‘The pants don’t lie, the pants don’t lie.’”

Kravitz went on to explain that he doesn’t have any insecurities about his body these days, which tracks with a Men’s Health report that the rocker’s commitment to fitness has earned him “10-pack” abs.

Reflecting on the confidence that comes from putting in the work, Kravitz said:

“And I don’t mean that to sound like I’m into myself, but I’ve put in the work, and I feel really good.”

And honestly, can anyone blame him? Kravitz has spent decades maintaining rock-star status while somehow looking nearly unchanged in the process.

You can catch the shirtless interview below:

- YouTube Men’s Health

Interestingly enough, Kravitz has never been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive despite spending decades as one of entertainment's most enduring heartthrobs. Most recently, Bridgerton and Wicked star Jonathan Bailey received the honor.

That hasn't stopped fans from making their feelings about Kravitz known over the years, and his latest comments about working out in leather pants sparked plenty of conversation online.

Readers wasted no time sharing their thoughts:





































Kravitz previously went viral after sharing footage of himself powering through an intense gym session while dressed less like someone heading to a workout and more like someone about to take the stage at a sold-out arena.

The rocker tackled weighted exercises in leather pants, a sheer purple tank, wraparound sunglasses, and boots, proving once again that his definition of gym attire is a little different from everyone else's.

You can view the post here:

Addressing why he works out in whatever he happens to be wearing, Kravitz said:



“I’m coming from somewhere, or I’m going somewhere. And I just don’t care. I’m gonna pop in, I’ve got 45 minutes, we’re gonna hit it, and I’m gonna go run to where I’m going.”

So, whether he’s heading to a concert, a meeting, or a quick gym session, Kravitz’s approach is surprisingly practical. As it turns out, those leather pants aren’t about making a statement—they’re simply part of his rockstar routine. And frankly, after decades of looking like this, it may be time for People magazine to do the right thing and finally hand Kravitz the Sexiest Man Alive crown.