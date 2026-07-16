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Melania Adviser Roasted For Bonkers Claim That She's The 'Most Consequential' First Lady In History

Screenshot of Marc Beckman; Melania Trump
Newsmax; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Melania's senior adviser, Marc Beckman, ignited a wave of online ridicule after arguing that she's accomplished more than any other First Lady "in the history of our nation," and critics were quick to point to Eleanor Roosevelt, Hillary Clinton, and Michelle Obama.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 16, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Marc Beckman, a senior adviser to First Lady Melania Trump, was widely mocked after arguing she's accomplished more than any other first lady "in the history of our nation," prompting critics to point out how much she pales in comparison to other presidential spouses.

Beckman appeared on Newsmax to discuss some of Mrs. Trump's moves since President Donald Trump took office, including a "peace letter" she sent last year to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a bid to end Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

And when asked for his thoughts, Beckman gushed:

“I believe that our first lady ― the current first lady, Melania Trump ― is the single most consequential first lady in the history of our nation. You talk about her commitment to children. It’s not just with American kids, it’s kids all over the place."
“So, for example, it’s fair to argue that she has had more impact, substantive impact as it relates to the peace process between Ukraine and Russia by single-handedly executing on four reunifications between Ukrainian and Russian children and their families. What more substantive has occurred?”
“If you look at everything that NATO has done, all of the world leaders, they continue to attack. We see drone attacks every single day, more weapons going forward. But our first lady has reunited these individuals four times now, and she’s working on a fifth.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

What was Beckman even talking about?

Consider former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, who is credited as the first modern first lady and later served as a United States Delegate to the United Nations General Assembly, and designed the landmark the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Former First Lady Hillary Clinton led a healthcare reform initiative, traveled widely, and became a key figure in international diplomacy, and was part of the innermost circle vetting appointments to the Clinton administration. Clinton would go on to serve as a U.S. Senator and later as Secretary of State under President Barack Obama.

And speaking of the Obamas, former First Lady Michelle Obama became an advocate for poverty awareness, education, nutrition, physical activity, and healthy eating. She is consistently named as one of the most popular women in the United States and has played a major role in voter participation efforts nationwide.

Compare these accomplishments to those of Mrs. Trump, whose "Be Best" campaign was found to have been plagiarized from an Obama administration publication. Beyond that, her public activities have largely centered on self-promotion, including marketing a documentary about herself, selling Christmas ornaments, and promoting her meme coin on social media.

Although she rarely makes public appearances, she did hold an unusual press conference to deny having anything more than casual ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier and convicted sex offender who was accused of sexually abusing and trafficking underage girls.

People were not buying what Beckman was selling.


Beckman might want to pick up an American history book and look back on what some other first ladies have done.

Mrs. Trump simply doesn't compare.

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