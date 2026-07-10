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Trump Unveils Photo Of 'Newly Revamped' West Wing Entrance Makeover—And Critics Have Some Thoughts

Donald Trump
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Trump proudly shared the latest update to the White House West Wing entrance on Truth Social, but the additions immediately sparked criticism that it looked more like a hotel than a historic landmark.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 10, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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President Donald Trump was criticized after sharing a picture of the latest update to the entrance of the White House West Wing that made the historic landmark look more like a signature Trump hotel.

The Oval Office has been significantly revamped since Trump took office in January 2025—it features, among other things, a fireplace adorned with gold cherubs and medallions, surrounded by portraits of American statesmen in ornate gold frames and shelves filled with gilded figurines, urns, and freshly installed Rococo mirrors.

Last year, Washington Post columnist Philip Kennicot noted that the Oval Office gilding "is especially out of character with the architecture, history and spirit of the building, which is a refined mix of simplicity and grandeur, a democratic space with a few imperial touches."

Kennicot wrote that "these changes represent the whim of the president, who seems immune to the idea that the White House is the sum of its history, a possession held in trust and a symbol not just of power but of domesticity." Trump, he observed, "is certainly resistant to the idea that major changes to the building would be improved by a more transparent, collaborative and thoughtful process."

Trump shared a photo on Truth Social of the “newly revamped” West Wing's gilded signage that looks more like a hotel entrance, captioning it:

"The newly revamped West Wing of the White House, including signage and renovated walls, maple trees, and plantings!"

You can see it below.


Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

People were not impressed by the tacky display.



Trump has a way of turning everything into a tacky money-making opportunity—he even admitted several months ago that the skyscraper in which his presidential library will be housed will also serve as a hotel.

A hotel and a presidential library in one spot is an unusual arrangement given the library is a nonprofit foundation. Nevertheless, Trump said "it’s most likely gonna be a hotel with a beautiful building underneath.”

The New York Times reported that the agreement transferring the land from a community college to the state of Florida, and ultimately to the library foundation, only requires a library or museum to occupy certain portions of the site. That arrangement could allow a for-profit business to operate on other parts of the property.

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