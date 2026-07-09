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Andrew Garfield's New Long Hair Has Fans Completely Swooning—And We So Get It

Andrew Garfield
Darren Gerrish/WireImage/Ralph Lauren/Getty Images

After The Amazing Spider-Man actor stepped out with noticeably longer hair at the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships, fans flooded social media with their praise.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 09, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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One thing that fans have always appreciated about Andrew Garfield is his very healthy head of hair.

Even when he wore his hair shorter for The Social Network, or just slightly longer and spiked up for The Amazing Spider-Man, it was obvious that he had very thick and luscious hair.

However, fans noticed earlier in 2026 that Garfield was growing his hair into even more luscious locks, first noted on the red carpet premiere for The Magic Faraway Tree, in which he had a haircut reminiscent of Steve Harrington from Stranger Things, paired with an adorable, green, button-up sweater with sheep on it.

Now, at the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Garfield appeared in an all-blue ensemble with much longer, more voluminous hair that immediately threw fans back to the 1970s.

Check out his new look here:

Some fans were left swooning over his new look.



Other fans couldn't help but make light-hearted jokes about the retro look.



The whole situation only got better in the stands at Wimbledon.

Tom Hiddleston, also representing the Marvel universe as Loki from The Avengers, came by to greet Garfield and appeared to want to sit with him. Instead of walking back to the stairs to move into his row, Garfield took Hiddleston's hand and assisted him in stepping over the row of seats.

Several photos were taken of both looking quite dapper in their blue suits, preparing to sit together to watch the matches.

It's unclear at the moment if Garfield is growing out his hair for an upcoming role or if this is simply a style that he's been dreaming of sporting for quite some time.

Either way, he's really embracing the "amazing" part of The Amazing Spider-Man these days, and fans are absolutely fascinated by his new look. We think that's certainly something worth celebrating.

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