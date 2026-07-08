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Frankie Grande Shares Gnarly Injury Photos After Prop Accident Causes Concussion During Broadway Show

Frankie Grande attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

After a serious mishap during a performance of Titaníque, Frankie Grande shared photos of the facial injuries he suffered when a prop wheel accidentally slammed into his face, and fans are impressed he finished the show before seeking medical attention.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossJul 08, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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Frankie Grande is showing fans the aftermath of a frightening Broadway mishap. The performer revealed he suffered a concussion and facial injuries after being struck by a prop during a performance of Titaníque, sharing photos of the damage days later.

The actor revealed on Instagram on Sunday that the injury occurred during the show's performance on Thursday, July 2. Photos included in the post showed bruising around his left eye and across the bridge of his nose.

Grande introduced the painful aftermath with a joke for fans:

"Serving face, literally!"

Grande has played the dual roles of ship captain Victor Garber and surreal ship builder-plumber Luigi since Titaníque's early off-Broadway days. After performing the show's signature moments countless times, the stunt behind the accident was one he knew well.

The mishap occurred during the production's rendition of "I Drove All Night," when Grande's character takes the helm of the Ship of Dreams. As part of the number, he tosses a sparkling pink ship's wheel into the air before catching it.

This time, the wheel won.

Grande recounted the moment the routine stunt went sideways:

"In Thursday's showstopper moment, I launched the wheel into the air… and my nose caught it before my hands did! Turns out, being gay doesn't give me catching superpowers!"

Despite taking the prop directly to the face, Grande finished the performance before seeking medical attention. The accident left him with a concussion, facial bruising, and cuts that caused bleeding.

He revealed the extent of the injury:

"So, I gave myself a little 'ouchie' (okay, maybe a concussion)."

The performer took the weekend off to recover and told followers he planned to return to the stage on Monday.

The Instagram post documenting the accident can be viewed here:

Fans quickly flooded the comments with messages of support, concern, and admiration. Many were stunned that Grande completed the show before seeking medical attention, while others praised his ability to joke about the ordeal despite the painful injuries.

The comment section filled up fast:

@kyfeisty/Instagram

@samanthasalvatorex/Instagram

@ashleymac3183/Instagram

@frankies_number1fan/Instagram

@tracyegilchrist/Instagram

@myghoulishadventures/Instagram

@themarissarosen/Instagram

@ry_saw_a_show/Instagram

@tattooedheals/Instagram

@lindsey.cassano/Instagram

@iic8418/Instagram

@nickthepreston/Instagram

Grande is an actor, singer, dancer, television host, and digital creator who first gained widespread attention as a contestant on Big Brother 16 in 2014. He is also known as the older half-brother of pop superstar Ariana Grande. He has appeared in productions including Mamma Mia! and Rock of Ages and portrayed the flamboyant villain Frankini on Nickelodeon's Henry Danger.

The performer later updated fans on his recovery and confirmed he was preparing to return to the stage in a separate Instagram post:

Created by Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, and director Tye Blue, Titaníque reimagines James Cameron's Titanic through the music and perspective of Céline Dion. The musical follows Dion as she recounts what "really" happened aboard the doomed ship while weaving together some of her biggest hits, including "My Heart Will Go On" and "All By Myself.”

Grande originated the roles of Victor Garber and Luigi during the show's early development and has remained with the production through its rise from off-Broadway favorite to Broadway hit. While a flying ship's wheel temporarily sidelined the performer, his latest update suggests he'll soon be back aboard the Ship of Dreams—hopefully with fewer collisions.


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