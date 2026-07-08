Millie Bobby Brown Hits Back After Fans Drag Her Historically Inaccurate Nails In 'Enola Holmes 3'

Nothing ruins a period piece or historical fiction quite like dialogue that's too contemporary for the time, or wardrobe pieces that weren't around then.

There's also an increasing problem in the entertainment industry of actors having what people are calling "iPhone Face" or "Instagram Face," because they have adopted features, through Botox and other treatments, that are attuned to social media but would stand out in a period piece.

When early photos of Enola Holmes 3 were released, for example, fans were critical when they noticed that Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown had perfectly manicured, almond-shaped nails, which were unheard of in the 1800s.

X user @cherycaprisun started the conversation, pointing out:

"Pulling up to 1885 with a fresh gel set."

Fellow X users were either super critical of the overlooked detail or in stitches because of it.





























Since April when the criticism started, Millie Bobby Brown has been dismissive of the comments.

While talking with Allure, all she had to say was:

"God forbid a girl gets a manicure!"

But when talking with the BBC, she criticized the fans for their hyperfocus.

"How bleak and boring of the internet. I love a good manicure, and so does Enola."

"I'm just like, 'Guys, come on.' Like, just enjoy the artistry of the work."

"I don't do that to other [pieces]; I'm not the kind of girl to be like, 'Oh my god, did you see the way that wig was laid?'"

"I just try to immerse myself, and it's kind of like, I wasn't disappointed, but it's just boring."

"The internet does not surprise me these days."

You can watch Bobby Brown's reaction here:

@bbcnews The internet does not surprise me these days’ says Millie Bobby Brown to fans nick-picking new Enola 3 trailer. After first-look images from the film were released, some fans questioned whether Enola's nails looked too modern for the period setting. #MillieBobbyBrown #EnolaHolmes3 #BBCNews

Fans were not pleased with her reaction, pointing out that much of the artistry was in the details.

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Others pointed out that this was just an excuse for lazy production, design, and storytelling.

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What's interesting about Millie Bobby Brown's points about the internet commenting on her nails in Enola Holmes 3, which is supposed to be an immersive period piece in the same world as Sherlock Holmes, is that the artistry, where art really becomes impressive, is in the details that fans might not even notice.

But for Bobby Brown to also argue that Enola Holmes enjoys manicured nails just as much as she does, that suggests that this wasn't even a particularly immersive role for her, since manicured nails like this weren't even invented at the time for Enola Holmes to "like."

If the actors involved in the film are going to have such a surface-level take on the project, there's no telling what other details viewers will notice now that Enola Holmes 3 is live on Netflix.