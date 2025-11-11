Skip to content

Millie Bobby Brown Tells The Media To 'Get Off My F—king Case' After Cruel Scrutiny Over Her Looks

Millie Bobby Brown
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

The Stranger Things star opened up to British Vogue in a new interview about how the media has continuously criticized her looks, calling journalists out for their "bullying" behavior.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 11, 2025
Stranger Things Millie Bobby Brown has called out the media—again—for their portrayal of her appearance in their headlines.

Brown's career was hard-launched when she was ten years old when she introduced the iconic "Eleven" character in the Stranger Things franchise, and the public has really struggled to accept the fact that she's a human being who will grow and change like the rest of us, meaning she can't stay ten years old forever.

The actress previously called out journalists, particularly female journalists, for bullying her for changing her look, for being a woman, and for getting married.

"I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can't seem to grow up with me."
"Instead, they act like I'm supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on 'Stranger Things' Season One, and because I don't, now I'm a target."

Unfortunately, Brown's feelings about being "a target" in the headlines has not changed since she called out female journalists last March.

This week, in an interview with British Vogue, Brown not only still views this as bullying, but she's totally over the headlines and calling out journalists to stay out of her business.

In her interview with British Vogue, Brown stated:

"I respect journalism. I love reading articles on my favorite people and hearing what they're up to."
"I understand there's paparazzi, even though it's invasive, even though it feels like s**t to me; I know that's your job."
"But don't, in your headline, slam me at the get-go."
"'Oh my god, what has she done with her face? Why has she gone blonde? She looks 60 years old!"
"It is so wrong and it is bullying, especially to young girls who are new to this industry and are already questioning everything about it."
"It's, like, get off my f**king case, you know? I am 21. I am going to have fun and play and be myself."

It might be surprising to see someone grow up right in front of our eyes, especially when they were one of our favorite characters on one of our greatest comfort shows. That said, it's never okay to pick apart a person's appearance simply because they had the gall to grow up and express themselves.

Hopefully, the headlines will shift, and Millie Bobby Brown won't need to make another statement like this in another six months.

Gavin Newsom
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Newsom Offers Scathing One-Word Response To 8 Democrats Who Caved And Voted With GOP To End Shutdown

California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the eight Democratic Senators who voted with Republicans to end the government shutdown by advancing a spending deal that notably omits an extension of expanded Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies.

Under the current agreement, the enhanced subsidies would expire, though senators would have the option to revisit the issue later in the year. Supporters of the compromise say that deferring the vote was the only viable path forward, as many Republicans refused to discuss the subsidies until the government reopened.

