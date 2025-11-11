Millie Bobby Brown Tells The Media To 'Get Off My F—king Case' After Cruel Scrutiny Over Her Looks

Stranger Things Millie Bobby Brown has called out the media—again—for their portrayal of her appearance in their headlines.
Brown's career was hard-launched when she was ten years old when she introduced the iconic "Eleven" character in the Stranger Things franchise, and the public has really struggled to accept the fact that she's a human being who will grow and change like the rest of us, meaning she can't stay ten years old forever.
The actress previously called out journalists, particularly female journalists, for bullying her for changing her look, for being a woman, and for getting married.
"I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can't seem to grow up with me."
"Instead, they act like I'm supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on 'Stranger Things' Season One, and because I don't, now I'm a target."
Unfortunately, Brown's feelings about being "a target" in the headlines has not changed since she called out female journalists last March.
This week, in an interview with British Vogue, Brown not only still views this as bullying, but she's totally over the headlines and calling out journalists to stay out of her business.
In her interview with British Vogue, Brown stated:
"I respect journalism. I love reading articles on my favorite people and hearing what they're up to."
"I understand there's paparazzi, even though it's invasive, even though it feels like s**t to me; I know that's your job."
"But don't, in your headline, slam me at the get-go."
"'Oh my god, what has she done with her face? Why has she gone blonde? She looks 60 years old!"
"It is so wrong and it is bullying, especially to young girls who are new to this industry and are already questioning everything about it."
"It's, like, get off my f**king case, you know? I am 21. I am going to have fun and play and be myself."
Fans of Millie Bobby Brown stated that she had a point.
It might be surprising to see someone grow up right in front of our eyes, especially when they were one of our favorite characters on one of our greatest comfort shows. That said, it's never okay to pick apart a person's appearance simply because they had the gall to grow up and express themselves.
Hopefully, the headlines will shift, and Millie Bobby Brown won't need to make another statement like this in another six months.