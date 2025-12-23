Jasmine Crockett Gives JD Vance Blunt Reality Check After He Tries To Mock Her 'Street Girl Persona'

Texas Republican Jasmine Crockett hit back at Vice President JD Vance after he criticized her "street girl persona" during an appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest.
Speaking on stage, Vance mocked Crockett's ambitions to join the Senate—she recently launched a campaign—and received supportive "boos" from the conservative crowd when he said:
"Jasmine Crockett. The record speaks for itself. She wants to be a senator, though her street girl persona is about as real as her nails."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
That's quite the statement from Vance, who wrote Hillbilly Elegy, a memoir about his time growing up in Appalachia that has been criticized for multiple reasons.
For instance, Vance has been accused of generalizing and pushing what has been referred to as "damaging rhetoric" about the poor and disadvantaged. He has also been criticized for ignoring the role racism played in why former President Barack Obama failed to draw Appalachian voters.
Above all, he has faced suggestions that stories about his childhood struggles were at least somewhat exaggerated—and he continues to push this Midwestern everyman persona despite graduating from Yale University with a juris doctor.
Oh, and it's funny to hear the man make a comment about Crockett's nails when he has been called out in the past for wearing eyeliner during media appearances.
Crockett later responded, making the point that Vance, who served in the Senate for just two years before becoming vice president, never would have risen to the top had President Donald Trump's supporters not "wanted to hang" former Vice President Mike Pence for certifying the election win of then-candidate Joe Biden despite Trump's electoral fraud claims.
She said:
"Imagine commenting on someone’s nails while at the same time ignoring that the only reason you got your political 'dream' job was because your boss incited a violent mob who wanted to hang your predecessor for, oh I don’t know, honoring his oath to the Constitution?!"
"How about you stop worrying about me, until we are on the Senate floor together & work to stop your boss from bankrupting our country while engaging in the largest corruption scheme we’ve ever seen?!"
You can see her post below.
Many joined her in criticizing Vance.
You messed with the wrong politician, Mr. Vice President.