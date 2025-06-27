Jasmine Crockett Calls Out Trump's Hypocrisy By Pointing Out How Melania Got Her Visa

Skip to content

Dr. Oz Slammed After His 'Credit Card' Health Care Analogy Goes Completely Off The Rails

Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for SiriusXM; Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

During a House Judiciary Committee meeting on Wednesday, Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett pointed out how First Lady Melania Trump's pathway to citizenship involved her receiving an "Einstein visa," which is usually reserved for an individual with "some sort of significant achievement."

Alan Herrera
Jun 27, 2025
Texas Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett pointed out President Donald Trump's hypocrisy on immigration considering how First Lady Melania Trump's pathway to citizenship was possible because she received an "Einstein visa," which is usually reserved for an individual with "some sort of significant achievement."

Speaking during a House Judiciary Committee hearing titled “Restoring Integrity and Security to the Visa Process,” Crockett noted that “the idea that Trump and my Republican colleagues want to restore integrity and security in the visa process is actually a joke," and harshly criticized the Trump administration's immigration crackdown and visa restrictions.

She said:

“Integrity is not snatching lawful visa holders off the streets and throwing them into unmarked vans. Integrity is not revoking visas based on social media posts that hurt somebody’s little feelings, because kids decided they want to go after Trump or this administration. We have a thing called free speech in this country.”

Then she homed in on the First Lady, drawing attention to the double standard in how visa rules are enforced for "the president's family":

“And since we’re talking about integrity, I’m confused as to why my Republican colleagues aren’t talking about the lack of integrity when it comes to the president’s family’s visas."
"Let me remind you all that Melania, the First Lady—a model, and when I say model, I’m not talking about Tyra Banks, Cindy Crawford or Naomi Campbell-level—applied for and was given an EB-1 visa, an Einstein visa. For ya'll that don't know, let me tell you how you receive an Einstein visa."
“You’re supposed to have some sort of significant achievement, like being awarded a Nobel Peace Prize or a Pulitzer, being an Olympic medalist, or having other sustained extraordinary abilities and success in sciences, arts, education, business or athletics.”
“Last time I checked, the First Lady had none of those accolades under her belt. It doesn’t take an Einstein to see that the math ain’t mathin’ here.”

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Many concurred.


Indeed, to qualify for an EB-1 visa for individuals of extraordinary ability, applicants must either demonstrate receipt of a major, internationally recognized award or satisfy at least three out of 10 specific criteria indicating exceptional achievement in their field—such as media coverage, impactful contributions, or displays of work at prominent exhibitions.

Before applying, the First Lady had modeled for major publications, including a cover appearance on British GQ, and was featured in several U.K. and U.S. magazines. She first entered the U.S. in 1996 on a tourist visa, later switching to a series of work visas for skilled professionals. While building her modeling career in New York, she met her husband and became a fixture in high society circles.

In 2001, when she received her green card through the EB-1 program, only five people from Slovenia obtained permanent residency via that elite visa category.

The First Lady has given a rather impersonal view of her childhood growing up in Slovenia, and she notes that she "was a diligent student and planned to pursue industrial design before professional photographers began clamoring to take her picture."

