Skip to content

MAGA Lawmaker Who Vowed To 'Protect' Kids From LGBTQ+ People Resigns After Arrest For Child Pornography

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Chasten Buttigieg Rips Kim Davis' Hypocrisy After She Asks Supreme Court To Overturn Gay Marriage

Chasten Buttigieg; Kim Davis
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for GLSEN; Ty Wright/Getty Images

Following the news that former Kentucky clerk Kim Davis has asked the Supreme Court to reverse their landmark decision that legalized same-sex marriage nationally, Chasten Buttigieg called out Davis' own marriage history.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 14, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Following the news that former Kentucky municipal clerk Kim Davis has petitioned the Supreme Court to reverse Obergefell v. Hodges—the landmark decision that legalized same-sex marriage nationally—educator and activist Chasten Buttigieg, who is married to former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, called out her hypocrisy given her own marriage history.

Davis, who spent six days in jail in 2015 for refusing to issue marriage licenses to a gay couple on religious grounds, is appealing a jury’s award of $100,000 in emotional damages and $260,000 in attorneys’ fees.

In a petition for writ of certiorari filed last month, she contends that the First Amendment’s free exercise protections shield her from personal liability for denying the licenses. She also argues that the Supreme Court’s landmark Obergefell v. Hodges ruling—which recognized same-sex marriage rights under the 14th Amendment’s due process clause—was “egregiously wrong.”

And in came Buttigieg to point out the hypocrisy of Davis' position on the "sanctity" of marriage.

He said:

"Meet Kim Davis, the woman who would like to speak to the manager, I mean Supreme Court, about marriage."

The section of Davis' Wikipedia page that he highlighted reads:

"Davis has been married four times to three husbands. The first three marriages ended in divorce in 1994, 2006, and 2008. Davis has two daughters from her first marriage and twins, a son and another daughter, who were born five months after her divorce from her first husband."
"Her third husband is the biological father of the twins, the children being conceived while Davis was still married to her first husband. The twins were adopted by Davis's current husband, Joe Davis, who was also her second husband; the couple initially divorced in 2006 but later remarried.

You can see his post below.

Screenshot of Chasten Buttigieg's post @chastenbuttigieg/Threads

Screenshot from Kim Davis' Wikipedia page @chasten.buttigieg/Threads

Others have also called out Davis' hypocrisy.


The petition appears to be the first formal request since 2015 for the Supreme Court to overturn its landmark same-sex marriage ruling, with Davis regarded as one of the few Americans who may have legal standing to challenge the precedent.

Lower courts have rejected her arguments, and most legal experts view her effort as a long shot. Earlier this year, a federal appeals court panel ruled that Davis “cannot raise the First Amendment as a defense because she is being held liable for state action, which the First Amendment does not protect.”

In 2015, as Rowan County Clerk, Davis was the sole official authorized under state law to issue marriage licenses on behalf of the government.

Latest News

AriZona Iced Tea can; Donald Trump
Political News

AriZona Iced Tea May Raise Price After Three Decades Thanks To Trump's Tariffs—And People Are Not Ok

The outside of a best buy store
Trending

Major Companies People Think Won't Exist In 20 Years

Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Newsom Channels Trump In All-Caps Vow To Redistrict California After Trump 'Missed' Deadline

Ethan Guo
Trending

Teen influencer stranded in Antarctica

More from News/political-news

​Aubrey Anderson-Emmons
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

'Modern Family' Star Opens Up About Her Decision To Change Her Name For Career Pivot

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is creating buzz again, this time with the announcement of her new name: Frances Anderson.

The former Modern Family actress, who effectively ended her acting career at the age of 12 when the show ended, went viral during Pride Month when she shared with the world that she was bisexual, with a little help from her "I'm gay!" clip from the show.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nicholas Hoult attends the "Superman" Fan Event at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 02, 2025 in London, England.
Samir Hussein/WireImage for Getty Images

Fans Shocked by Hoult's Handsome Confession

Superman fans were shooketh after seeing a resurfaced interview of Nicholas Hoult explaining why he doesn’t feel like “a beautiful person.”

Hoult, who has been a movie franchise darling from Mad Max to X-Men, is used to admirers complimenting his looks. I mean, even as the bald, scheming villain Lex Luthor, people were still out here blushing like Gilded Age debutantes trying to land a railroad tycoon.

Keep ReadingShow less
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce
Gotham/GC Images

Travis Kelce Explains Why He Thinks Taylor Swift Works Harder On Tour Than He Does Playing Football

Continuing his reign as Taylor Swift's most supportive boyfriend ever, NFL star Travis Kelce spoke candidly and at length with GQ in a recent interview.

In the interview, Kelce warmed to the subject of how in awe he is of Swift every day.

Keep ReadingShow less
David Justice and Halle Berry
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images; All The Smoke

Halle Berry's Ex Is Getting Slammed After Revealing Overtly Sexist Reason He Left Her

Halle Berry's marriage to former Major League Baseball player David Justice may have ended nearly 30 years ago, but she still seems to be on Justice's mind.

And fans are not liking anything he has to say about it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Yassamin Ansari; Screenshot of Kellyanne Conway
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Fox News

Dem Rep. Epically Shuts Down Kellyanne Conway's Claim Sydney Sweeney Ad Is Causing Liberal 'Panic'

Actor Sydney Sweeney recently faced backlash over her American Eagle ad campaign titled “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.” The campaign plays on the words “jeans” and “genes,” which some critics claim alludes to eugenics—a theory widely discredited as scientifically inaccurate and ethically dangerous.

According to former presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway—who gave us the term "alternative facts"—the campaign has sparked "panic on the left."

Keep ReadingShow less