Jack White Responds To White House Calling Him A 'Has-Been Loser' With Fiery Rant Condemning Trump

Hillary Clinton Urges Same-Sex Couples To Get Married Now In Chilling Warning About Marriage Equality

Hillary Clinton
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is urging same-sex couples to get married as soon as possible ahead of the Supreme Court potentially ruling whether to overturn national marriage equality rights.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 22, 2025
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton urged same-sex couples to get married as soon as possible in anticipation of a potential Supreme Court ruling to overturn Obergefell v. Hodges, the landmark decision that legalized same-sex marriage nationally.

In a petition for writ of certiorari filed last month, Kim Davis, who spent six days in jail in 2015 for refusing to issue marriage licenses to a gay couple on religious grounds, contends that the First Amendment’s free exercise protections shield her from personal liability for denying the licenses.

Davis also argues that Obergefell v. Hodges—which recognized same-sex marriage rights under the 14th Amendment’s due process clause—was “egregiously wrong.” She is regarded as one of the few Americans who may have legal standing to challenge the precedent.

And Clinton, speaking to The Five commentator Jessica Tarlov in the August 15 episode of the Raging Moderates podcast, believes same-sex couples should get ahead of this situation while they can.

She said:

"American voters, and to some extent the American media, don’t understand how many years the Republicans have been working in order to get us to this point."
"It took 50 years to overturn Roe v. Wade. The Supreme Court will hear a case about gay marriage. My prediction is they will do to gay marriage what they did to abortion. They will send it back to the states."
"Anybody in a committed relationship out there in the LGBTQ community, you ought to consider getting married, because I don’t think they’ll undo existing [same-sex] marriages, but I fear that they will undo the national right."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Many are heeding her warning.

Screenshot of @Iamrt616's post @Iamrt616/Instagram

Screenshot of @alchemist_jp's post @alchemist_jp/Instagram

Screenshot of @allymomma1's post @allymomma1/Instagram

Screenshot of @nygirl554's post @nygirl554/Instagram

Screenshot of @toreyt's post @toreyt/Instagram

Screenshot of @ohjuicethicc31's post @ohjuicethicc31/Instagram

Screenshot of @daniellelc8's post @daniellelc8/Instagram

Clinton's words came just days after she warned women around the U.S. about what's to come after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth amplified a video about a Christian nationalist church that showed pastors saying women shouldn't be allowed to vote.

The segment Hegseth shared was a CNN investigation into Doug Wilson, cofounder of the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches (CREC). A pastor from Wilson’s church can be seen on video calling for the repeal of women’s constitutional right to vote, another suggesting that voting should be done by households, and a female congregant saying she defers to her husband.

Clinton said, "Hear me when I say that women's very right to vote is next," acknowledging that "people called women hysterical for predicting the right wing would take down Roe v. Wade (which they've done) and then attack access to birth control (which they're doing)."

Screenshots from @adayinaeats' TikTok video
@adayinaeats/TikTok

Working Mom Gets Emotional After Realizing She's Missing All Her Baby's Major Milestones

Anyone who has raised children or is regularly around children can attest that they truly do grow up so fast.

That's what makes it so hard for new parents to go back to work after having a baby. It's not necessarily balancing the new responsibilities of parenthood with their preexisting responsibilities as a working adult, in an office and at home. It's the fact that they're going to miss out on some of the first moments and milestones with their children, which they can't ever get back.

Screenshots from @heyimgazza's TikTok video
@heyimgazza/TikTok

Guy Sparks Debate After Preventing Seats In Front Of Him From Reclining For Entire 8-Hour Overnight Flight

We can all agree that flying can be long, frustrating, and uncomfortable, and most of us would love to experience a little more comfort when we fly. But preventing other people from seeking comfort likely isn't the way to go about it.

TikToker @heyimgazza was surprised when he witnessed a fellow passenger's questionable behavior and pressed the record button, capturing a man on camera who sat with his arms up for eight hours, hands pressed against the seats in front of him to prevent three passengers from reclining their seats.

JD Vance; Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Fox News; Alex Wong/Getty Images

Vance Slammed After Bragging About Condescending Quip He Made To Zelenskyy Before Oval Office Meeting

Another member of the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump has tried to position themselves as a strongman in the eyes of the press and public, but has failed spectacularly.

Vice President JD Vance tried to play tough guy for Laura Ingraham during a recent Fox News sit down. Vance recounted an anecdote, a moment not captured on camera or recounted by anyone else, from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's latest White House visit.

Regina Hall and Anna Faris are reuniting as Brenda and Cindy for Scary Movie 6.
Dimension Films/Courtesy Everett Collection

Anna Faris, Regina Hall back for 'Scary Movie 6'!

Hey Millennials, cancel your therapy session and grab those overpriced popcorn buckets—Brenda and Cindy are clawing their way back from the cinematic grave.

Regina Hall and Anna Faris, the scene-stealing scream queens of parody cinema, are officially reuniting for Scary Movie 6.

group of people on a boat in the ocean
Mike Swigunski on Unsplash

The Craziest Things People Experienced At An Event With Rich Folks

Us Weekly has a section with photos of celebrities doing everyday things, called "Stars — They're Just Like Us!." It features things like trips to the grocery store, or picking up their kids at school, eating in a café, or picking up coffee.

While nepo babies exist, more than a few stars come from middle class families or even more modest means.

