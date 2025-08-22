Hillary Clinton Urges Same-Sex Couples To Get Married Now In Chilling Warning About Marriage Equality

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton urged same-sex couples to get married as soon as possible in anticipation of a potential Supreme Court ruling to overturn Obergefell v. Hodges, the landmark decision that legalized same-sex marriage nationally.
In a petition for writ of certiorari filed last month, Kim Davis, who spent six days in jail in 2015 for refusing to issue marriage licenses to a gay couple on religious grounds, contends that the First Amendment’s free exercise protections shield her from personal liability for denying the licenses.
Davis also argues that Obergefell v. Hodges—which recognized same-sex marriage rights under the 14th Amendment’s due process clause—was “egregiously wrong.” She is regarded as one of the few Americans who may have legal standing to challenge the precedent.
And Clinton, speaking to The Five commentator Jessica Tarlov in the August 15 episode of the Raging Moderates podcast, believes same-sex couples should get ahead of this situation while they can.
She said:
"American voters, and to some extent the American media, don’t understand how many years the Republicans have been working in order to get us to this point."
"It took 50 years to overturn Roe v. Wade. The Supreme Court will hear a case about gay marriage. My prediction is they will do to gay marriage what they did to abortion. They will send it back to the states."
"Anybody in a committed relationship out there in the LGBTQ community, you ought to consider getting married, because I don’t think they’ll undo existing [same-sex] marriages, but I fear that they will undo the national right."
You can hear what she said in the video below.
Many are heeding her warning.
Clinton's words came just days after she warned women around the U.S. about what's to come after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth amplified a video about a Christian nationalist church that showed pastors saying women shouldn't be allowed to vote.
The segment Hegseth shared was a CNN investigation into Doug Wilson, cofounder of the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches (CREC). A pastor from Wilson’s church can be seen on video calling for the repeal of women’s constitutional right to vote, another suggesting that voting should be done by households, and a female congregant saying she defers to her husband.
Clinton said, "Hear me when I say that women's very right to vote is next," acknowledging that "people called women hysterical for predicting the right wing would take down Roe v. Wade (which they've done) and then attack access to birth control (which they're doing)."