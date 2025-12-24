Skip to content

MTG Likens Trump To 'Evil People' For Trying To Block The Epstein Files After Latest Horrifying Revelation

Trump Just Announced A New Class Of Navy Battleship Named After Himself—And Here Come The Jokes

Donald Trump during Navy announcement
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images

On Monday, President Trump announced a new "Trump class" of U.S. Navy battleship—and he was instantly roasted over the move.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraDec 24, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

President Donald Trump was widely mocked after unveiling a new "Trump class" of U.S. Navy battleship to build out what he has dubbed the Navy's "Golden Fleet," promising Americans these ships will be "the fastest, the biggest, and by far--100 times--more powerful than any battleship ever built."

Trump made the announcement while surrounded by renderings showing the "Trump class" of battleships, which boast weapons systems and lasers.

The ships are billed as the most lethal warships ever constructed and Trump, even while highlighting their planned "lethality," couldn't seem to stop promoting how big they are... how much bigger than previous fleets... indeed, how they're truly the "biggest" warships the U.S. has ever and probably will ever see.

He said:

"As commander in chief, it's my great honor to announce that I have approved a plan for the Navy to begin the construction of two brand new, very large, the largest we've ever built, battleships. You know, we used to build the Iowa, the Missouri, the Wisconsin, the Alabama and many others."
"We had big battleships. These are bigger, but they will have 100 times the -- they'll be 100 times the force, the power. There's never been anything like these ships. These have been under design consideration for a long time and it started with me in my first term because I said, 'Why aren't we doing battleships like we used to?'"
"These are the best in the world. They'll be the fastest, the biggest, and by far 100 times more powerful than any battleship ever built. So if you look at the Iowa, the Missouri, the Wisconsin, the Alabama, they were similar in size, some a little bit bigger than the others, but if you take the biggest one, it's 100 times more powerful.'
'They're longer by a little bit and they're bigger. But they hold much more. They use the word 'lethality.'"

You can hear what Trump said in the video below.

Trump was instantly roasted over the move, and the jokes came quick.

Trump went on to note that these new battleships "also have hypersonic weapons, many hypersonic weapons, state of the art, electric rail guns, and even the high-powered lasers that you've been starting to read about."

He boasted that "we have lasers where you aim the laser at a target, it just wipes it out." He added that "there'll be the most sophisticated lasers in the world, and the most sophisticated laser in the world will be on the battleships that we're building."

The administration plans to to build 20 to 25 of the "Trump class" warships and the first ship alone could cost upwards of $10 billion to design, build and deploy.

Trump gleefully announced he would serve as a "consultant" on the project, describing himself as a very "aesthetic" person. The Navy will nonetheless lead the project.

Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Gets Basic History Lesson After Making Bonkers Claim About Why The US Should Control Greenland

Elon Musk looks on during a public appearance, as the billionaire once again turns a newsroom style decision into a culture-war grievance broadcast to millions on X.
Trending

Elon Musk Cries Racism After Associated Press Explains Why They Capitalize 'Black' But Not 'White'

Elon Musk; Yale University School of Engineering and Applied Science
Political News

Elon Musk Gets Brutal Wakeup Call After Claiming That Yale's Lack Of Republican Faculty Is 'Outrageous Bigotry'

Barry Manilow
Celebrities

Barry Manilow Speaks Out After Postponing Farewell Tour Dates Due To Lung Cancer Scare

