Jessie Buckley Showers Praise On 'Hamnet' Costar Paul Mescal After His Oscars Snub

Screenshot of Jesse Watters
Jesse Watters Dragged After Spouting Ridiculous Theory About Why Critics 'Never' Call Trump 'Dumb'

Screenshot from @empty_heaven's TikTok video
Man Comes Up With Genius Way Of Helping His Wife Find A Job—And It Works Like A Charm

Hillary Clinton; Liam Ramos; Tammy Duckworth
Dems Blast ICE After 5-Year-Old Minnesota Boy Is Detained On His Way Home From Preschool

Karoline Leavitt; Donald Trump
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Karoline Leavitt Gives Bonkers Excuse After Trump Is Spotted With Massive Bruise On His Left Hand

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was called out after she gave a dubious excuse for what happened to President Donald Trump after he was spotted at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday with a large bruise on his left hand.

Last year, rumors swirled that Trump was on his deathbed after he wasn't seen for several days and the White House cancelled his public appearances, a development that fueled speculation in large part because of Trump's recent health problems, which include a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency and sightings of a harsh bruise on his right hand.

A group of men sitting on lawn furniture
men sitting on chairs
Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash

Men Reveal The Mistakes They See Younger Guys Repeatedly Making

There are countless male stereotypes.

Stereotypes which, sadly, still remain all too true among far too many oblivious men.

Troye Sivan (left) and a screenshot from the now-deleted video posted by an aesthetic doctor critiquing the singer’s appearance (right).
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; @drrzayn/Instagram

Singer And Actor Troye Sivan Speaks Out After Plastic Surgeon Says He Should 'Re-Twinkify' Himself

Out of all the unsolicited advice that circulates online, being publicly critiqued for aging may be one of the most jarring, especially when it comes from a stranger with a platform and a medical title.

That was the experience Australian singer, songwriter, and actor Troye Sivan recently unpacked after a plastic surgeon posted a video dissecting his appearance without permission.

Screenshots from @its.avelyn's TikTok video
@its.avelyn/TikTok

Woman's Hack For How To Find The Sweetest Oranges At The Grocery Store Is Both Hilarious And Helpful

Let's be honest, in this economy, groceries are atrociously expensive, and we could use every shopping and saving hack we can find.

TikToker @its.avelyn delivered when she shared a fellow TikToker's hack for finding the sweetest navel oranges at the grocery store, allowing us to buy the fruit we want and get our money's worth in the process.

Screenshots from @tailbitpets' TikTok video
@tailbitpets/TikTok

Viral Cat Who Surfs Down Stairs Every Day In A Plastic Laundry Basket Is Our New Favorite Thing

There's a lot going on in the world right now, and we're long overdue for a funny cat video.

Fortunately for us, TikToker @tailbitpets started an account late in 2025, and it's a dedicated homage to some cool cats' favorite pastime: surfing down the stairs in a plastic bin or laundry basket.

