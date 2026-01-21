Trump Dragged After Sending Letter To Norway Blaming His Greenland Aggression On Nobel Peace Prize Snub

President Donald Trump was criticized for sending a letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre that blames his aggressive desire to control Greenland on being snubbed for last year's Nobel Peace Prize.

It has been a whirlwind of events in the months since the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the prize to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."

White House Communications director Steven Cheung accused the Nobel Committee of "placing politics over peace," saying it was "astonishing" that Trump was not recognized after his administration's role in brokering a Gaza ceasefire deal (that Israel has since violated numerous times).

However, Trump was barely eligible for the prize to begin with. Nominations for last year's award closed on January 31, 2025, just days after Trump began his second term in office.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to threaten to seize control of Greenland from Denmark, insisting the U.S. needs the island territory for purposes of "national security." And though Norway has nothing to do with Greenland whatsoever, he told Støre he no longer feels "an obligation to think purely of Peace" because he didn't win the Nobel Peace Prize.

He wrote the following in a letter linking the Nobel Peace Prize to Greenland, the contents of which were first reported by PBS News Hour:

“Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America."

"Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a 'right of ownership' anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also."

"I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT”

You can see the letter below

The White House

The letter is all the more outrageous because the Norwegian government is for the most part not involved in selecting Nobel honorees.

The Nobel Foundation is a private organization made up of a board, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, the Nobel Assembly, the Swedish Academy and the Norwegian Nobel Committee, the trustees of the prize-awarding institutions, and auditors.

Although the committee’s members are appointed by politicians, they operate independently, and the Norwegian government does not select the winner, learning the decision at the same time as the public.

But Trump is convinced otherwise, judging by what he told CNN:

"And if anybody doesn't think that Norway doesn't control the Nobel Prize, they're just kidding. They have an award but it's controlled by Norway and I don't care what Norway says."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

And did Trump forget that Greenland is not a territory of Norway?

He was swiftly called out.





It sounds like Machado's decision to curry favor with Trump didn't pay off.

The Nobel laureate is facing heavy criticism since she gave him her prize to Trump despite the Nobel Committee's insistence that prizes can't be transferred.

Machado's gesture came just days after she told Fox News she wanted to give Trump her award after he invaded Venezuela and ousted dictator Nicolás Maduro. Machado told host Sean Hannity she "certainly would love to be able to personally tell him that we believe — the Venezuelan people, because this is a prize of the Venezuelan people, certainly want to give it to him and share it with him."

Machado ignored the pushback from the Nobel Committee and went to Washington anyway, saying she had done so "as a recognition for his [Trump's] unique commitment with our freedom."

Yeah, so much for that.