Skip to content

Woman's Hack For How To Find The Sweetest Oranges At The Grocery Store Is Both Hilarious And Helpful

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Dragged After Sending Letter To Norway Blaming His Greenland Aggression On Nobel Peace Prize Snub

Donald Trump
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump sent a letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre to link his current Greenland aggression to being snubbed for the Nobel Peace Prize last year.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJan 21, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

President Donald Trump was criticized for sending a letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre that blames his aggressive desire to control Greenland on being snubbed for last year's Nobel Peace Prize.

It has been a whirlwind of events in the months since the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the prize to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."

White House Communications director Steven Cheung accused the Nobel Committee of "placing politics over peace," saying it was "astonishing" that Trump was not recognized after his administration's role in brokering a Gaza ceasefire deal (that Israel has since violated numerous times).

However, Trump was barely eligible for the prize to begin with. Nominations for last year's award closed on January 31, 2025, just days after Trump began his second term in office.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to threaten to seize control of Greenland from Denmark, insisting the U.S. needs the island territory for purposes of "national security." And though Norway has nothing to do with Greenland whatsoever, he told Støre he no longer feels "an obligation to think purely of Peace" because he didn't win the Nobel Peace Prize.

He wrote the following in a letter linking the Nobel Peace Prize to Greenland, the contents of which were first reported by PBS News Hour:

“Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America."
"Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a 'right of ownership' anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also."
"I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT”

You can see the letter below

Donald Trump's letter The White House

The letter is all the more outrageous because the Norwegian government is for the most part not involved in selecting Nobel honorees.

The Nobel Foundation is a private organization made up of a board, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, the Nobel Assembly, the Swedish Academy and the Norwegian Nobel Committee, the trustees of the prize-awarding institutions, and auditors.

Although the committee’s members are appointed by politicians, they operate independently, and the Norwegian government does not select the winner, learning the decision at the same time as the public.

But Trump is convinced otherwise, judging by what he told CNN:

"And if anybody doesn't think that Norway doesn't control the Nobel Prize, they're just kidding. They have an award but it's controlled by Norway and I don't care what Norway says."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

And did Trump forget that Greenland is not a territory of Norway?

He was swiftly called out.


It sounds like Machado's decision to curry favor with Trump didn't pay off.

The Nobel laureate is facing heavy criticism since she gave him her prize to Trump despite the Nobel Committee's insistence that prizes can't be transferred.

Machado's gesture came just days after she told Fox News she wanted to give Trump her award after he invaded Venezuela and ousted dictator Nicolás Maduro. Machado told host Sean Hannity she "certainly would love to be able to personally tell him that we believe — the Venezuelan people, because this is a prize of the Venezuelan people, certainly want to give it to him and share it with him."

Machado ignored the pushback from the Nobel Committee and went to Washington anyway, saying she had done so "as a recognition for his [Trump's] unique commitment with our freedom."

Yeah, so much for that.

Latest News

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, where the future Mother of Dragons first learned to command both power and Dothraki.
Celebrities

Emilia Clarke Hits Back After Being Criticized For How She Spoke Dothraki On 'Game Of Thrones'

Russell T. Davies; Shane and Ilya from 'Heated Rivalry'
Celebrities

'Queer As Folk' Creator Gives 'Heated Rivalry' High Praise In Heartwarming Instagram Post—And He's Exactly Right

Screenshots of Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom at the World Economic Forum
Political News

Gavin Newsom's Reaction To Trump's Claims About California Is Honestly All Of Us

Ashton Kutcher during the photocall of FX's thriller series The Beauty at the Hotel de la Ville.
Celebrities

Ashton Kutcher Claims He Was Once Fired From A Gucci Campaign For Looking 'Too Fat' In A Speedo

More from News/political-news

Giorgia Meloni; Donald Trump
Antonio Masiello/Getty Images; Harun Ozalp/Anadolu via Getty Images

Italian Prime Minister's Sarcastic Remarks About Distancing Italy from The U.S. Resurface After Trump's NATO Gripe

Sarcastic remarks Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni made earlier this month in response to calls for Italy to distance itself from the U.S. resurfaced after President Donald Trump claimed during a speech at the World Economic Forum that the U.S. has "never gotten anything" from NATO.

Trump stoked tensions at the gathering of world and business leaders in Davos, Switzerland, by continuing his push to seize control of Greenland from Denmark. He reiterated his reasoning that owning Greenland is crucial to domestic and international security, dismissing the fact the territory is under the control of a key ally.

Keep ReadingShow less
Amy Poehler; Jennifer Lawrence
Good Hang with Amy Poehler/YouTube

Jennifer Lawrence Stunned After Amy Poehler Suggests She's Showing Subtle Sign Of Perimenopause At 35

Menopause can often seem like a mystery, with many women knowing only that this new stage of their life is supposed to begin somewhere around age 50 and that the women in their family went through it before them.

But in recent years, Gen Xers and Millennials have opened up about the symptoms of menopause and how to abide those symptoms, and they've also increased awareness about what comes before it: the transitional time called perimenopause.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elon Musk; Ryanair jets
Win McNamee/Getty Images; Mateusz Wlodarczyk/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ryanair Drags 'Idiot' Elon Musk After He Hurls Ableist Slur At CEO While Threatening To Buy The Airline

Ryanair is an Irish discount airline serving Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East that is similar to Spirit Airlines in the United States. True to the saying, "you get what you pay for," Ryanair offers no frills.

When the airline's CEO Michael O'Leary was asked in an interview on Irish radio program The Hard Shoulder about adding antenna for Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink satellites to his aircraft to provide flyers with Wi-Fi, O'Leary broke down the cost and declared it not economically advantageous.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jesse Watters
Fox News

Jesse Watters Ripped After Claiming The U.S. 'Owns' The Moon In Mind-Numbing Fox News Rant

On Tuesday, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump held another unhinged press conference that didn't help the White House's claims that Trump isn't cognitively impaired.

Among the topics the POTUS ranted and rambled about were Somalian immigrants, insane asylums, Don Lemon, his mother's assessment of his baseball prowess, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and Greenland.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ted Cruz
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Ted Cruz's Team Responds To Backlash After He's Spotted On Flight Out Of Texas As State Braces For Winter Storm

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz's team was forced to respond to criticisms after he was photographed on a flight to California on Tuesday as Texas prepares for an arctic cold front and potentially severe winter storm conditions—events that are reminding people of Cruz's now-infamous trip to Cancún.

Political strategist Shea Jordan Smith shared an image of Cruz taken on January 20 that shows him "on a plane heading to Laguna Beach as the state of Texas braces for a rare ice threat and arctic cold front."

Keep ReadingShow less