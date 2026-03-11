Skip to content

Zoo Releases Statement To Address Concern That Punch The Monkey Is 'Being Bullied' By Other Monkeys

MAGA Influencer Dragged After Warning Parents Not To Take Kids To 'Hoppers' Because It Isn't 'Biblical'

Alex Clark; screenshot from Pixar's "Hoppers"
@yoalexrapz/X; Hoppers/Disney Pixar

Conservative podcast host Alex Clark warned parents about taking their kids to see the new Pixar film Hoppers, despite its massive opening weekend and positive reviews, because it deals with "destruction and violence."

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotMar 11, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

MAGA influencer Alex Clark, who uses "yo, Alex rapz" as her X handle, recently provided her followers with a movie review that's garnering attention.

The film she critiqued was Hoppers, the latest from Disney's Pixar animation studio.

According to Disney's website, Hoppers is about "Mabel Tanaka, an animal-loving college student who uses experimental technology to transfer her consciousness into a lifelike robotic beaver. She aims to save a forest glade from development, but the adventure spirals when she gets involved in a wider animal kingdom uprising."

According to Clark, who brands herself as a Turning Point USA-affiliated "host of Culture Apothecary" and a "health and wellness girlie," the previously described film isn't "biblical."

It's unclear what film Clark thought she was watching or why she thought Disney or Pixar would share her version of the Bible in a children's film.

After cinesthetic (@TheCinesthetic), who, unlike Clark, routinely reviews films and shares entertainment news, shared information about Hoppers' opening box office, Clark reshared the post, seen here:

Clark captioned her reshare:

"I went to see this. Parents shouldn’t take kids under 10 to see this movie. Kids 10-13 years old should see it with parents and have a discussion afterwards."
"It is the darkest Pixar film with heavy themes, destruction and violence due to the main character’s selfishness and bad decisions, none of the main human characters are likable, promotes a message of 'all people are good inside' and that 'animals should be elevated to the same level as humans' (neither biblical)."
"It’s also completely void of joy, atypical for a Pixar film. Only a handful of laughs and instead a focus on heavy and serious topics. Can’t imagine any children wanting to watch this film a second time let alone over and over again."

People found Clark's hot take ridiculous and let her know in her comments.


























Hoppers opened to excellent critical reviews and a high box office return.

Even if it isn't "biblical" enough for TPUSA.

Quentin Tarantino (left) and Rosanna Arquette (right)
