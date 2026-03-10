A 'TMZ' Breaking News Report That Donna Kelce Is Now Renovating Her Home Has The Internet Cackling

In what may have been one of the slowest celebrity news days in recent memory, TMZ published a “breaking news” report about Donna Kelce.

Yes, that Donna Kelce. The mother of NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce.

Over the weekend, the outlet revealed that Taylor Swift’s future mother-in-law is currently renovating her home in Orlando, Florida. According to public records filed last month, Donna Kelce hired a company to replace nine windows and six doors at the two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,434-square-foot property.

She purchased the home for $355,000 in March 2019. The house also includes a den, library, office, and exercise room. The deed reportedly states that the property will eventually be passed down to her two famous sons.

For most homeowners, that’s routine maintenance. For TMZ, it was apparently a breaking news alert.

Published on Saturday, the outlet posted the following caption on X:

“Travis and Jason Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, is in the middle of a home renovation ... TMZ has learned.”

You can view the post here:

Folks, the article itself is six sentences long. The tweet announcing it, meanwhile, racked up more than 27 million views—for reasons that had the internet both laughing and sighing.

After months dominated by heavy headlines—from the Epstein files to ICE abductions and escalating military tensions under the Trump administration—the sudden arrival of a viral story about Donna Kelce replacing doors and windows struck many readers as unintentionally hilarious, wholesome, and kind of concerning.

The initial replies treated the report like a major breaking development, with commenters jokingly demanding further details —such as how many shingles might go on the roof next.

Donna Kelce is best known as the mother of NFL stars Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce. But in recent years, she has become something of a celebrity in her own right, appearing in Hallmark Channel films, supporting charitable causes, and even landing on Glamour’s Women of the Year list in 2024.

So when her home renovation unexpectedly became the internet’s favorite “breaking news” story of the weekend, the Kelce family couldn’t resist joining the joke.

Their podcast, New Heights, responded:

Travis Kelce also addressed the situation while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss returning for his 14th NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The tight end joked:

“I didn't even know she was doing these things. If she needed a guy to come screw some door hinges in, she could've just called me.”

Whether Donna Kelce takes him up on the offer or sticks with the professionals remains to be seen. Jason Kelce, however, may have delivered the funniest response of all.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center joined the meme by poking fun at the sudden flood of “breaking news” about his mom’s house.

Jason Kelce wrote on X:

The viral moment is just the latest reminder of how much attention the Kelce family has attracted since Travis Kelce began dating Taylor Swift in 2023. Their 2025 engagement only pulled the famously tight-knit football family deeper into the orbit of global pop stardom.

Needless to say, Donna Kelce has embraced some of that spotlight herself. In 2026, she appeared on Season 4 of The Traitors as a “Secret Traitor,” though her run ended early when she was banished in Episode three.

Still, her favorite role seems to be a much quieter one.

Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, share four daughters—Wyatt, six; Elliotte, five; Bennett, three; and Finn, 11 months—and Donna, affectionately known to the girls as “Dee Dee,” often spends time with them at football games, family trips, and Disney visits.

For Donna Kelce, that normal life apparently includes replacing a few windows and doors. And thanks to one extremely slow celebrity news day, the entire internet now knows about it.