Skip to content

People Can't Get Over This List Of Huge Movies That Cost Less To Make Than Kristi Noem's Bonkers DHS Ads

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

A 'TMZ' Breaking News Report That Donna Kelce Is Now Renovating Her Home Has The Internet Cackling

Donna Kelce wears a Kansas City Chiefs hat as her home renovation becomes an unlikely viral story online.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Over the weekend, TMZ shared an "exclusive" report that The Traitors star Donna Kelce, the mother of football stars Travis and Jason Kelce, is in the middle of renovating her home—and the internet had a field day with it.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossMar 10, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

In what may have been one of the slowest celebrity news days in recent memory, TMZ published a “breaking news” report about Donna Kelce.

Yes, that Donna Kelce. The mother of NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce.

Over the weekend, the outlet revealed that Taylor Swift’s future mother-in-law is currently renovating her home in Orlando, Florida. According to public records filed last month, Donna Kelce hired a company to replace nine windows and six doors at the two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,434-square-foot property.

She purchased the home for $355,000 in March 2019. The house also includes a den, library, office, and exercise room. The deed reportedly states that the property will eventually be passed down to her two famous sons.

For most homeowners, that’s routine maintenance. For TMZ, it was apparently a breaking news alert.

Published on Saturday, the outlet posted the following caption on X:

“Travis and Jason Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, is in the middle of a home renovation ... TMZ has learned.”

You can view the post here:

Folks, the article itself is six sentences long. The tweet announcing it, meanwhile, racked up more than 27 million views—for reasons that had the internet both laughing and sighing.

After months dominated by heavy headlines—from the Epstein files to ICE abductions and escalating military tensions under the Trump administration—the sudden arrival of a viral story about Donna Kelce replacing doors and windows struck many readers as unintentionally hilarious, wholesome, and kind of concerning.

The initial replies treated the report like a major breaking development, with commenters jokingly demanding further details—such as how many shingles might go on the roof next.

You can view the reactions below:











Donna Kelce is best known as the mother of NFL stars Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce. But in recent years, she has become something of a celebrity in her own right, appearing in Hallmark Channel films, supporting charitable causes, and even landing on Glamour’s Women of the Year list in 2024.

So when her home renovation unexpectedly became the internet’s favorite “breaking news” story of the weekend, the Kelce family couldn’t resist joining the joke.

Their podcast, New Heights, responded:

Travis Kelce also addressed the situation while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss returning for his 14th NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The tight end joked:

“I didn't even know she was doing these things. If she needed a guy to come screw some door hinges in, she could've just called me.”

Whether Donna Kelce takes him up on the offer or sticks with the professionals remains to be seen. Jason Kelce, however, may have delivered the funniest response of all.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center joined the meme by poking fun at the sudden flood of “breaking news” about his mom’s house.

Jason Kelce wrote on X:

The viral moment is just the latest reminder of how much attention the Kelce family has attracted since Travis Kelce began dating Taylor Swift in 2023. Their 2025 engagement only pulled the famously tight-knit football family deeper into the orbit of global pop stardom.

Needless to say, Donna Kelce has embraced some of that spotlight herself. In 2026, she appeared on Season 4 of The Traitors as a “Secret Traitor,” though her run ended early when she was banished in Episode three.

Still, her favorite role seems to be a much quieter one.

Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, share four daughters—Wyatt, six; Elliotte, five; Bennett, three; and Finn, 11 months—and Donna, affectionately known to the girls as “Dee Dee,” often spends time with them at football games, family trips, and Disney visits.

For Donna Kelce, that normal life apparently includes replacing a few windows and doors. And thanks to one extremely slow celebrity news day, the entire internet now knows about it.

Latest News

Nathan Martin winning the LA Marathon
News

Michigan High School Cross Country Coach Goes Viral After Winning LA Marathon By 0.01 Seconds In Historic Photo Finish

Pete Docter; screenshot from "Elio"
LGBTQ

Pixar Exec Hit With Backlash After Callously Explaining Why LGBTQ+ Content Was Cut From 'Elio'

Screenshot of Kai Trump shopping
Political News

Trump's Granddaughter Sparks Backlash With Video About Dragging Secret Service With Her To Go Shopping

Screenshot of Donald Trump and Santiago Peña
Political News

Trump Dragged After Attempting Bizarre Tug-Of-War Handshake With Paraguay's President In Viral Clip

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Vice President JD Vance
Home of the Brave on X

2024 Video Of JD Vance Warning About Kamala Harris Sending Young Americans 'To Fight In Stupid Wars' Resurfaces

In the wake of the Trump administration's Iran strikes, Vice President JD Vance is being called out for his warnings from 2024 that voting for former Vice President Kamala Harris would lead to the U.S. entering "stupid wars" and possibly even reinstituting the draft.

In response to a post from former Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote criticizing White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt for not ruling out drafting Americans to fight in Trump's latest war, the X account "Home of the Brave," which amplifies critics of the Trump administration, shared a video of remarks Vance made during a 2024 Pennsylvania campaign event.

Keep Reading Show less
Kristi Noem
@Jared_Poland/X

Someone Put The 'Veep' Closing Credits On Kristi Noem's Final Speech As DHS Secretary—And It's Too Good

On Thursday, March 5, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was in Nashville, Tennessee, to address the Major Cities Conference.

Shortly after Trump publicly fired her on Truth Social, Noem took the podium to give her speech. CNN reported Noem learned she'd been fired before Thursday’s event began.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshots of Donald Trump (with and without baseball cap) contrasting original and edited Fox News footage
Fox News

Fox News Apologizes For Airing Footage Of Old Dignified Transfer After Trump Criticized For Wearing Hat

Fox News issued an apology after airing old footage of President Donald Trump during its weekend coverage of his attendance at a dignified transfer ceremony for U.S. service members killed in the ongoing conflict following strikes he ordered on Iran.

The soldiers had been killed in a drone strike in Kuwait the previous week. Those killed in action were Nicole Amor, Cody Khork, Robert Marzan, Major Jeffrey O’Brien, Noah Tietjens and Declan Coady.

Keep Reading Show less
Monica Lewinsky (left) reacts as Dylan Mulvaney (right) explains the meaning of “twink” during a candid moment on Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky.
@monikalewinsk/TikTok; @dylanmulvaney/TikTok

Dylan Mulvaney Just Educated Monica Lewinsky On What A 'Twink' Is—And Their Interaction Is So Pure

During her appearance on Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky, Dylan Mulvaney ended up giving the host an unexpected crash course in LGBTQ slang—including a very thorough explanation of what a “twink” is.

Mulvaney, 26, has more than 10.6 million followers on TikTok, where she documented parts of her transition in the viral Days of Girlhood series.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshot of Pete Hegseth
60 Minutes/YouTube

Pete Hegseth Blasted For Incendiary Threat To Iranians During '60 Minutes' Interview

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was criticized after he offered a bleak warning to Iranians during a 60 Minutes interview while answering a question about a report that Russia provided Iran with intelligence that could potentially be used to target U.S. troops.

President Donald Trump has said that the U.S. military was "knocking the crap out of Iran" but the "big wave" of attacks is still yet to come, and has not ruled out putting boots on the ground, saying the war is progressing "way ahead of schedule." Trump has urged Iranians to revolt, even as the regime reshuffles leadership following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and some of his associates.

Keep Reading Show less