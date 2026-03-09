Skip to content

The Republican Party Tried To Shame James Talarico For Saying He Loves 'Trans Children'—And It Instantly Backfired

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Dylan Mulvaney Just Educated Monica Lewinsky On What A 'Twink' Is—And Their Interaction Is So Pure

Monica Lewinsky (left) reacts as Dylan Mulvaney (right) explains the meaning of “twink” during a candid moment on Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky.
@monikalewinsk/TikTok; @dylanmulvaney/TikTok

Trans activist and Broadway performer Dylan Mulvaney was a guest on Monica Lewinsky's Reclaiming podcast, and she took the time to educate Lewinsky on what a "twink" is—and how it led her to discover she was actually trans.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossMar 09, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

During her appearance on Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky, Dylan Mulvaney ended up giving the host an unexpected crash course in LGBTQ slang—including a very thorough explanation of what a “twink” is.

Mulvaney, 26, has more than 10.6 million followers on TikTok, where she documented parts of her transition in the viral Days of Girlhood series.

The question arose when Mulvaney explained how her COVID-era nonbinary journey began:

“I started growing my hair out. I think what nonbinary did for me was it gave me an opportunity to be feminine and release from this kind of toxic idea of gay culture and being attractive to gay men, because that is still a problem that…is quite rampant in the community.”

The shift from twink identity to trans womanhood may be familiar in queer spaces, but for Monica Lewinsky, it was entirely new territory.

Lewinsky hilariously revealed how much of an offline queen she is:

“I’m a loser… Miley Cyrus had to tell me what WAP is.”

If your first guess was something like “Warm Apple Pie,” you’re probably keeping the same internet hours as Monica Lewinsky.

But luckily, Mulvaney stepped in with the perfect definition:

“A twink is like a smallish, feminine gay man, often quite hairless, but unfortunately, I was just so hairy, and I was getting laser hair removal.”

Lewinsky may not have started her day expecting a guided tour through the gay lexicon, but that is exactly where the conversation landed. When Lewinsky asked whether Mulvaney was trying to be a twink at the time, Mulvaney offered a little more nuance.

Mulvaney delivered the hard truth about gay archetypes:

“The thing is, a lot of people don’t want to be twinks, but you are. I was. I was a hairy twink, which is known as an otter sometimes.”

Somehow, Lewinsky already knew what cubs and bears were—not to be confused with furries—but otters and twinks were new additions to her vocabulary.

Mulvaney reflected on masculinity pressures in gay culture:

“Twinks sometimes get the worst of it because I think in gay culture, so many men still really pride themselves on being overly masculine and almost…proving their sort of dominance."
"But also like the way that they can conform to…what society’s idea is of, like, an ideal straight man. They’re also trying to do that for each other and for the world.”

Pre-transition, Mulvaney described herself as “this small, gawky gay kid that still did not feel desired in any way.” Transitioning ultimately helped Mulvaney access a new relationship with desire and confidence.

Mulvaney joked about leaving her “twink era” behind:

“I basically hung up my twink card. And justice for twinks! I will just say that there are many twinks in this world who are not trans women…But it felt so good to kind of hang my twink shoes up.”

Mulvaney is used to making history at this point, but even she seemed amused by the moment when she quipped, “I can’t believe that I get to be the one to tell Monica Lewinsky what a twink is.”

You can watch the viral moment here:

@monikalewinsk

Twinks, Otters & Bears... oh my! 😂 Get ready to laugh and learn with @Dylan Mulvaney vocab lesson on our latest episode! 📚 #monicalewinsky #reclaiming #podcasts #vocabulary #lesson

The exchange arrives as Mulvaney continues to make waves onstage as well. In January 2026, it was announced that Mulvaney would join the Broadway cast of Six as Anne Boleyn, the hit musical that reimagines the six wives of King Henry VIII as a pop girl group.

The producers of Six strongly defended the casting, condemning backlash as “bullying” and a “coordinated flood of bigoted comments.” While some critics focused on Mulvaney’s transgender identity, others pointed to her musical theater background and the show’s intentionally modern, subversive take on history.

The moment quickly made its way to social media, where viewers shared their reactions:

@monikalewinsk/TikTok

@sgtrutter/TikTok

@maryallisonhamby/TikTok

@profdicegoblin/TikTok

@eviekay316/TikTok

@chadhayes02/TikTok

@amitymalcomwrites/TikTok

@sm6shmouth/TIkTok

@magicpixiedreamer/TikTok

@maddiegrace1506/TikTok

@thewizard_agenda/TikTok

@lenale999/TikTok

Mulvaney also discussed the 2023 Bud Light controversy—often dubbed “Beergate”—during the podcast appearance. The influencer partnered with the brand after what she described as “a really big bidding war between two big companies.”

The company sent cans featuring Mulvaney’s face to celebrate her “365 Days of Girlhood,” triggering backlash and calls for a boycott from conservative commentators and country music figures. At one point, Lewinsky referenced a viral protest from singer Kid Rock, who filmed himself shooting cases of Bud Light with a rifle while declaring, “F--- Bud Light and f--- Anheuser-Busch!”

Mulvaney described how the controversy spiraled:

“What ended up happening was the far-right media and the powers that be that decided to make that America's biggest problem of the moment, which was, ‘Why is a trans person on a can of beer?’”

The influencer also spoke with President Joe Biden at the White House about transgender rights, visibility that also drew criticism from figures including Senator Marsha Blackburn, Republican of Tennessee, and Caitlyn Jenner, the Republican transgender woman and former Olympian.

Mulvaney compared the experience to a famous Broadway outsider:

“I think of the villainization of ... I think about the animals in 'Wicked' because it's like they needed a common enemy, and so they're, like, 'OK, great. Trans people.' And then, with me, [it] felt very Elphaba, of here's somebody that had the best of intentions, and then, but they needed that poster child.”

Mulvaney opened up about having to feel smaller even when she’s on Broadway:

@monikalewinsk

What a delight to have my friend, @Dylan Mulvaney on RECLAIMING this week! Between beergate + beretgate we had a lot to chat on. I can't wait to see her in @SIX on Broadway this weekend!❤️ Watch on YouTube and listen wherever you get your podcasts! xo

Even so, Mulvaney has continued to lean into the spotlight, balancing viral internet moments with broader conversations about identity, visibility, and the often strange ways queer culture enters the mainstream—from explaining LGBTQ slang to Monica Lewinsky to stepping onto the Broadway stage.

Latest News

Pete Docter; screenshot from "Elio"
LGBTQ

Pixar Exec Hit With Backlash After Callously Explaining Why LGBTQ+ Content Was Cut From 'Elio'

Screenshot of Kai Trump shopping
Political News

Trump's Granddaughter Sparks Backlash With Video About Dragging Secret Service With Her To Go Shopping

Screenshot of Donald Trump and Santiago Peña
Political News

Trump Dragged After Attempting Bizarre Tug-Of-War Handshake With Paraguay's President In Viral Clip

Vice President JD Vance
2024 Election

2024 Video Of JD Vance Warning About Kamala Harris Sending Young Americans 'To Fight In Stupid Wars' Resurfaces

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Kristi Noem
@Jared_Poland/X

Someone Put The 'Veep' Closing Credits On Kristi Noem's Final Speech As DHS Secretary—And It's Too Good

On Thursday, March 5, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was in Nashville, Tennessee, to address the Major Cities Conference.

Shortly after Trump publicly fired her on Truth Social, Noem took the podium to give her speech. CNN reported Noem learned she'd been fired before Thursday’s event began.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Donald Trump (with and without baseball cap) contrasting original and edited Fox News footage
Fox News

Fox News Apologizes For Airing Footage Of Old Dignified Transfer After Trump Criticized For Wearing Hat

Fox News issued an apology after airing old footage of President Donald Trump during its weekend coverage of his attendance at a dignified transfer ceremony for U.S. service members killed in the ongoing conflict following strikes he ordered on Iran.

The soldiers had been killed in a drone strike in Kuwait the previous week. Those killed in action were Nicole Amor, Cody Khork, Robert Marzan, Major Jeffrey O’Brien, Noah Tietjens and Declan Coady.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Pete Hegseth
60 Minutes/YouTube

Pete Hegseth Blasted For Incendiary Threat To Iranians During '60 Minutes' Interview

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was criticized after he offered a bleak warning to Iranians during a 60 Minutes interview while answering a question about a report that Russia provided Iran with intelligence that could potentially be used to target U.S. troops.

President Donald Trump has said that the U.S. military was "knocking the crap out of Iran" but the "big wave" of attacks is still yet to come, and has not ruled out putting boots on the ground, saying the war is progressing "way ahead of schedule." Trump has urged Iranians to revolt, even as the regime reshuffles leadership following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and some of his associates.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from Kiarra Hillman's TikTok video
@kiarra.hillman/TikTok

Struggling New Mom In Disbelief After Husband Slams Car Door And Wakes Up Baby Despite Her Begging Him Not To

All parents will, at one time or another, experience the exhaustion of a young baby who does not want to sleep.

It should be universally understood that when the baby finally goes to sleep, everyone should stay as quiet as possible to ensure the baby sleeps, which might give them the opportunity to sleep, too.

Keep ReadingShow less
John Christian Love
AMC

'Better Call Saul' Actor Reveals He's Now An Amazon Delivery Driver After Acting Opportunities 'Dried Up'

If you need an indicator of just how tough times have become in Hollywood for all but the luckiest of A-listers, look no further than John Christian Love

The actor, who had a recurring role as Ernesto, aka "Ernie," on AMC's Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul, has revealed that he is now an Amazon driver.

Keep ReadingShow less