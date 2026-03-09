Skip to content

RFK Jr. Got Roasted By Both People On Either Side Of Him After He Did A StairMaster Workout In Austin

'Better Call Saul' Actor Reveals He's Now An Amazon Delivery Driver After Acting Opportunities 'Dried Up'

John Christian Love
AMC

Actor John Christian Love, who had a recurring role on the series Better Call Saul, shared how he's become an Amazon delivery driver after the show "wasn't the breakout I was hoping."

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyMar 09, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

If you need an indicator of just how tough times have become in Hollywood for all but the luckiest of A-listers, look no further than John Christian Love

The actor, who had a recurring role as Ernesto, aka "Ernie," on AMC's Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul, has revealed that he is now an Amazon driver.

In a Reddit post to a subreddit for Amazon drivers, Love shared that he was forced to take a job as a delivery driver after Hollywood opportunities dried up.

In his post, Love wrote:

"Hey it’s me John Christian Love."
"Just want yall to know that as the actor who brought you the character “Ernesto/Ernie” in Better Call Saul, that I too am out here delivering with you!"
"It sucks. But 1 delivery at a time. Be blessed out there!"
"#IMissTheMailroom"

Love appeared in 11 episodes of the critically acclaimed series, beginning as Chuck McGill's assistant at the HHM law firm, where his pseudonym was Brandon K. Hampton.

But despite the show being a critical darling and racking up 53 Emmy nominations, it wasn't enough to secure Love a stable career, a situation that is becoming all too common as networks consolidate into increasingly risk averse corporate conglomerates, productions move overseas, and market factors related to the 2023 strikes and Covid pandemic persist.

Naturally, Love's fellow Redditors questioned how he ended up an Amazon driver.

His response was a very simple sign of the times.

"I haven’t given up on it, just really slow right now. And BCS wasn’t the breakout I was hoping [it would be]."
"Did a significant film working opposite Lily Gladstone / Bryan Cranston but film ran out of money and I was never paid..."

That film, Lone Wolf, has been beset by problems, and Love isn't the only one waiting for a check. Star Bryan Cranston has vowed not to work on or promote the film any further until "every cast and crew member is paid back in full."

Several suggested Love sue for the money he's owed, but says he was told by lawyers it is pointless.

"Every lawyer, says the same, you want us to go after a broke company? The Producers filed bankruptcy? Hmmmmm…."

He also said the issue is "tied up in arbitration" with the film and television actors' union SAG-AFTRA.

Love also took time in the comments to highlight what he says are Amazon's terrible working conditions, which many other employees before him have spoken about as well.

He said that he hoped the media coverage his post was getting would highlight the struggles of Amazon employees as well as working-class actors, which comprises most of them—just 14% of SAG-AFTRA members make the minimum $26,000 a year to qualify for health insurance.

On social media, Love's post generated lots of well wishes, along with surprise at the turn his professional life has taken.







Love is not taking his turn of bad luck sitting down, however.

In a comment on his post, he wrote:

"The industry dried up, I’m tired of waiting for permission, so going to start doing my own projects."

Here's hoping that initiative turns his luck around.

