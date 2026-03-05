Skip to content

Model Accuses Fashion Brand Of Using AI To Recreate Her Looks For Ad Instead Of Hiring Her

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Woman Sparks Debate With Her Viral Hot Take That We Should 'Normalize Not Liking Dogs'

Screenshots from @madswellness's TikTok video
@madswellness/TikTok

TikToker Maddi Cerasuolo shared her hot take that people who don't like dogs shouldn't be considered a "red flag"—and other TikTokers came to her defense.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanMar 05, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

We're all different people with different interests, and it's perfectly okay that we like different things.

But there are some people who passionately, even vehemently, draw the line at other people liking or disliking dogs.

For some, dogs are man's best friend and much better companions than most people, perfect to snuggle with, play with, and travel the world with.

For others, dogs are inconveniently social, invading personal space with jumping and licking, barking, and can develop an unpleasant smell after being outside if they are infrequently bathed.

While loving dogs is celebrated and seen as a green flag across social media, the idea of disliking dogs is deeply questioned and even considered a moral failing by many, questioning how someone could dislike something that's generally so kind, buoyant, and selfless.

TikToker Maddi Cerasuolo, who provides hot takes and food recommendations, decided it was time to set the record straight, arguing that we should normalize people not liking dogs just as much as enjoying them as companions.

In the video, Cerasuolo argued:

"Dog lovers will act like we are the red flag."
"I actually think it's the complete opposite. I think it's people who prefer dogs over humans."
"I don't wanna pet your dog. I don't wanna see a picture of your dog. I don't wanna hear about your dog."
"Please keep your dog away from me."

You can watch the video here:

@madswellness

This might be the biggest hot take ever but I’m tired of hiding #dogs #doghater #doglover #dogsofttiktok

Fellow TikTokers who were also fellow dog haters suddenly felt seen.

@madswellness/TikTok

@madswellness/TikTok

@madswellness/TikTok

@madswellness/TikTok

@madswellness/TikTok

@madswellness/TikTok

@madswellness/TikTok

@madswellness/TikTok

@madswellness/TikTok

@madswellness/TikTok

@madswellness/TikTok

For the dog lovers out there who are feeling slighted, it seems that Cerasuolo's feelings do not exclusively apply to dogs.

"Since I don't like dogs, you might be thinking that I'm a cat person."
"I'm sorry to tell you that I'm just not an animal person."
"To me personally, cats are even worse. I would prefer a dog; I'm not even going to lie."
"Cats for me, they're scary. I'm petrified by cats."

The TikToker then argued the same point from her previous video.

"I know you might be thinking, 'This girl is a serious red flag.'"
"But I think that people who prefer any sort of animal over humans, that's the red flag. That's a red flag to me. I said what I said."
@madswellness

Replying to @jjjenny_89xo Someone had to say it😬😬 #cats #catsoftiktok #cathater #cat

Everyone's entitled to their own opinion, but it's interesting that people are entitled to like animals as much as they want, but not dislike them to the same degree.

This TikToker made it clear that she does not wish ill will on animals and would love to see all of them have a warm and comfortable home.

They're simply not welcome around her.

Latest News

Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Bluntly Fact-Checked About His Own Family After Falsely Claiming His Father Was Born In Germany

Sophia Bush at the 57th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.
Celebrities

Actor Sophia Bush Goes Viral For Her Powerful Reminder To White People About What It Means To Be An Ally

Gavin Newsom; Screenshot of Pete Hegseth
News

Gavin Newsom Rips Pete Hegseth For Suggesting Press Is Only Reporting On U.S. Casualties To Make Trump Look Bad

Screenshots from @harryl1223's TikTok video
Celebrities

Cynthia Erivo Praised For Calmly De-Escalating Tense Confrontation With Agitated Man Outside London Theater

More from Trending

Screenshots of Nancy Mace and Tim Walz
@Acyn/X

Tim Walz Has Epic Clapback After Nancy Mace Asks Him To Define 'Woman' During Congressional Hearing

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz had a splendid response after South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace attempted to claim that his support for transgender women would bar him from recognizing fraud in his state.

Walz's appearance at the hearing comes amid conservative claims—offered with little supporting evidence—that Somali-run childcare centers in Minnesota improperly received public funds intended to support childcare for low-income families. Subsequently, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the FBI expanded their presence in Minnesota as federal authorities froze childcare funding statewide.

Keep ReadingShow less
Padma Lakshmi (left) reacts during an appearance on The Daily Show as Vice President JD Vance (right) stands with his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance (right).
@thedailyshow/Instagram; Antoine Gyori - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi Hilariously Roasts JD Vance And His Wife Over Atrocious 'Ranch Dressing' Meal

Padma Lakshmi served up a top-tier helping of judgment for Vice President JD Vance’s questionable meal choice for his wife, Usha Vance.

The second lady, Usha Vance (née Chilukuri), is an American lawyer who made history as the first Indian American and first Hindu to hold the role. Her parents immigrated to the United States from Andhra Pradesh, India.

Keep ReadingShow less
Chloe Kim; P!nk
NBC

Olympian Chloe Kim Just Gushed To P!nk About Loving One Of Her Songs—Except It's Not A P!nk Song

Most of us have gotten our pop queens mixed up a time or two, but few of us have done so on national television—while talking to the pop queen in question.

But Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim sure has!

Keep ReadingShow less
Elmo; Zohran Mamdani
Paul Zimmerman/WireImage/Getty Images; Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Elmo Just Asked His Followers 'Where Have You Been?'—And Zohran Mamdani Had The Purest Response

Elmo, the furry red childlike monster from Sesame Street designed by Caroly Wilcox, began his life as a generic "baby monster" background filler in the 1979-1980 season of the long-running children's television program.

Originally having a gruff voice supplied by various puppeteers, Elmo found his falsetto-voiced, loving persona when Kevin Clash took over in 1985. Elmo was transformed into a three-and-a-half-year-old character designed to connect with the show's audience of preschoolers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pope Leo XIV
Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Conservatives Are Melting Down After Pope Leo Criticized The Attacks On Iran—Because Of Course

Pope Leo XIV criticized the U.S. and Israel's strikes on Iran over the weekend and found criticism from MAGA when he said that "stability and peace are not achieved through mutual threats."

President Donald Trump said that the U.S. military was "knocking the crap out of Iran" but the "big wave" of attacks is still yet to come, and has not ruled out putting boots on the ground, saying the war is progressing "way ahead of schedule."

Keep ReadingShow less