Woman Sparks Debate With Her Viral Hot Take That We Should 'Normalize Not Liking Dogs'

We're all different people with different interests, and it's perfectly okay that we like different things.

But there are some people who passionately, even vehemently, draw the line at other people liking or disliking dogs.

For some, dogs are man's best friend and much better companions than most people, perfect to snuggle with, play with, and travel the world with.

For others, dogs are inconveniently social, invading personal space with jumping and licking, barking, and can develop an unpleasant smell after being outside if they are infrequently bathed.

While loving dogs is celebrated and seen as a green flag across social media, the idea of disliking dogs is deeply questioned and even considered a moral failing by many, questioning how someone could dislike something that's generally so kind, buoyant, and selfless.

TikToker Maddi Cerasuolo, who provides hot takes and food recommendations, decided it was time to set the record straight, arguing that we should normalize people not liking dogs just as much as enjoying them as companions.

In the video, Cerasuolo argued:

"Dog lovers will act like we are the red flag."

"I actually think it's the complete opposite. I think it's people who prefer dogs over humans."

"I don't wanna pet your dog. I don't wanna see a picture of your dog. I don't wanna hear about your dog."

"Please keep your dog away from me."

You can watch the video here:

@madswellness This might be the biggest hot take ever but I’m tired of hiding #dogs #doghater #doglover #dogsofttiktok

Fellow TikTokers who were also fellow dog haters suddenly felt seen.

For the dog lovers out there who are feeling slighted, it seems that Cerasuolo's feelings do not exclusively apply to dogs.

"Since I don't like dogs, you might be thinking that I'm a cat person."

"I'm sorry to tell you that I'm just not an animal person."

"To me personally, cats are even worse. I would prefer a dog; I'm not even going to lie."

"Cats for me, they're scary. I'm petrified by cats."

The TikToker then argued the same point from her previous video.

"I know you might be thinking, 'This girl is a serious red flag.'"

"But I think that people who prefer any sort of animal over humans, that's the red flag. That's a red flag to me. I said what I said."

@madswellness Replying to @jjjenny_89xo Someone had to say it😬😬 #cats #catsoftiktok #cathater #cat

Everyone's entitled to their own opinion, but it's interesting that people are entitled to like animals as much as they want, but not dislike them to the same degree.

This TikToker made it clear that she does not wish ill will on animals and would love to see all of them have a warm and comfortable home.

They're simply not welcome around her.