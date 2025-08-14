Skip to content

Pilot Goes Viral After Putting Ungrateful Passenger Who Had Medical Emergency On Blast

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Guy Warns About Using Mirror Reflection As Game After Accidentally 'Breaking' Best Friend's Dog

Screenshots from @nick_norcia's TikTok video
@nick_norcia/TikTok

TikToker Nick Norcia shared how he accidentally "broke" his best friend's dog after using a mirror reflection as a game years ago.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 14, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Parenting is tough business, and it should be a concern that parents can do something that will change their children forever, sometimes for the worse.

This is true for human children and pet parents, by the way.

TikToker @nick_norcia swiped his hand down his face and through his clustered hair, stressed after learning that the hard way, before launching into a cautionary tale that left fellow TikTokers either in a state of rage or shock.

Norcia first brought attention to his roommate's beautiful white dog circling in the backyard.

"So, I want you all to witness her [my roommate's dog] right now. See how it appears that she's looking for something?"

The dog was circling, tail wagging, and ears perking up and down, as she was clearly trying to track something down.

The TikToker continued, now sharing a cautionary tale with the public:

"Okay, so, this is where I come clean and talk about how I broke my roommate's dog."
"So about two years ago, I noticed she liked reflections. So I took a mirror out here [in the backyard], and we played a little game of fetch to find the reflection."
"I did post a video of it. I thought I was being a little cute little innocent boy with a dog, and then a lot of veterinarians specifically were like, 'Do not do this.' I was like, 'What?' They were like, 'No, this will literally give your dog a mental disorder.'"
"So basically, two years later..."

The entire time while the TikToker had been relaying this information, his roommate's dog had been circling the backyard.

Norcia admitted the veterinarians' advice had been correct.

"She is still looking for the reflection."
"It kind of gave her a touch of schizophrenia. Definitely ADHD. But she's always looking for something."
"Theo [the other dog in the family] is great, because I haven't played the game with him."
"This is your sign to not do that. Don't, because... [gestures to dog] She's fine, but she's a little special."

You can watch the video here:

@nick_norcia

A warning for dog parents #PSA #Dog

There were a rare few TikTokers who appreciated the information because they didn't know that Laser Pointer Syndrome was a real condition.

@nick_norcia/TikTok

@nick_norcia/TikTok

@nick_norcia/TikTok

A few stated that their dogs had gone through something similar and shared how they corrected it.

@nick_norcia/TikTok

@nick_norcia/TikTok

@nick_norcia/TikTok

@nick_norcia/TikTok

@nick_norcia/TikTok

@nick_norcia/TikTok

But most TikTokers were enraged.

@nick_norcia/TikTok

@nick_norcia/TikTok

@nick_norcia/TikTok

@nick_norcia/TikTok

@nick_norcia/TikTok

@nick_norcia/TikTok

@nick_norcia/TikTok

@nick_norcia/TikTok

@nick_norcia/TikTok

@nick_norcia/TikTok

@nick_norcia/TikTok

When one TikToker asked how Norcia wasn't consumed by guilt, he stated in a second video that he felt terrible about it and was ready to do anything it took to help the dog get better.

Because of a series of tragedies in his life, he'd learned to joke about tough subjects, which unfortunately now included Laser Pointer Syndrome, but he did feel terribly about it.

You can watch the video here:

@nick_norcia

Replying to @Elyse Jordan

Norcia stated that they'd already tried attached a laser pointer to treats, so the dog could be tricked into thinking that she ate it and that the light was gone now and didn't need to be looked for anymore. He'd also tried attaching one to a frisbee, so the light could be a part of something tangible that she didn't need to search for.

Neither had worked, so he assumed that either medication or dog training was the next step.

Let this be a warning to you!

Latest News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and Jason Kelce
Celebrities

Taylor Swift Just Appeared On Travis Kelce's Podcast—And Hilariously Trolled His Fans

Matt Rife
Celebrities

Fans Outraged After Makeup Brand Features Controversial Comedian Matt Rife In New Ad Campaign

Skyler Gisondo; Ariana Grande
Celebrities

Ariana Grande Costar Offers Hilarious Reaction After Fan Claims She's Never Cast Opposite 'Hot' Actors

Nikki Hiltz
Celebrities

Trans Nonbinary Track Star Nikki Hiltz Shares Powerful Video Documenting Their Top Surgery Journey

More from Trending

Screenshot of Robert John "RJ" May III
WIS News 10

MAGA Lawmaker Who Vowed To 'Protect' Kids From LGBTQ+ People Resigns After Arrest For Child Pornography

Robert John "RJ" May III, a Republican South Carolina state Representative who once vowed to "protect" children from LGBTQ+ people, has officially resigned following his arrest for distributing sexual abuse material involving children.

May’s resignation letter, dated Thursday, didn’t reach House leadership until Monday morning.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump
Fox News

Trump Just Seemingly Revealed The Real Reason He Took Over The Kennedy Center—And Yep, That Tracks

While on hand to announce the 2025 Kennedy Center honorees, President Trump once again made things all about himself—this time by telling reporters that he wants the Kennedy Center to honor him at next year's ceremony because he believes he was snubbed in years past.

Earlier this year, Trump announced his plans to overhaul the Kennedy Center’s traditionally bipartisan board by removing President Biden’s appointees and installing himself as chairman. Trump, who broke with tradition by skipping the Kennedy Center Honors during his first term after some honorees criticized him, claimed the center had become too “wokey.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Ice-T; Donald Trump
Revolver/YouTube; Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Video Of Ice-T's NSFW Rant About Trump And His 'Scary' Supporters Resurfaces—And It's Spot On

Rapper and actor Ice-T has gone viral after a 2020 video from Revolver featuring him commenting about President Donald Trump and his "scary" supporters has resurfaced, resonating with people as the U.S. navigates Trump's chaotic second term in office.

The video was published in September 2020, at the height of an election cycle largely characterized by Trump's repetitive and patently false claims about potential election interference in a bid to undermine the candidacy of then-candidate Joe Biden, who would go on to win the presidency.

Keep ReadingShow less
AriZona Iced Tea can; Donald Trump
@DrinkAriZona/X; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

AriZona Iced Tea May Raise Price After Three Decades Thanks To Trump's Tariffs—And People Are Not Ok

People aren't doing too well after AriZona CEO Don Vultaggio said he is now considering raising the price of the company's 22-ounce tallboy iced teas—which for decades have been priced at exactly $0.99 per can—because of President Donald Trump's tariffs.

The company is looking at changing course for the first time following Trump's announcement in June that he’s doubling tariffs on aluminum and steel imports from 25% to 50%.

Keep ReadingShow less
Chasten Buttigieg; Kim Davis
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for GLSEN; Ty Wright/Getty Images

Chasten Buttigieg Rips Kim Davis' Hypocrisy After She Asks Supreme Court To Overturn Gay Marriage

Following the news that former Kentucky municipal clerk Kim Davis has petitioned the Supreme Court to reverse Obergefell v. Hodges—the landmark decision that legalized same-sex marriage nationally—educator and activist Chasten Buttigieg, who is married to former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, called out her hypocrisy given her own marriage history.

Davis, who spent six days in jail in 2015 for refusing to issue marriage licenses to a gay couple on religious grounds, is appealing a jury’s award of $100,000 in emotional damages and $260,000 in attorneys’ fees.

Keep ReadingShow less