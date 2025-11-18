Skip to content

Treasury Secretary Ripped After Offering Bonkers Explanation For Why Beef Prices Are So High

Girl's Hilariously Iconic School Photos Have TikTok In Stitches After She Asked To 'Try Her Own Pose'

Zuri and West Hamilton
@thenewmrshamilton/TikTok

Mom and TikToker Brooke Hamilton shared her 10-year-old daughter Zuri's school pictures after learning that she asked the photographer if she could "try her own pose."

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 18, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

School picture day is one of those occasions that parents either plan for and get excited about, or ... absolutely dread.

And both are understandable, honestly. Parents are pressured to purchase expensive photo packages, while the pictures themselves often show their children looking less than stellar in a studio space with a photographer they've never met.

But Canadian mom Brooke Hamilton was looking forward to the occasion with her children, Zuri and West, though she never could have expected how the photos would turn out. To mark the occasion, Hamilton recorded a video of the pair standing by the front door, smiling and hugging each other, with 10-year-old Zuri winking and posing in the final seconds.

As it turned out, when Zuri saw the photographer that day, she asked if she could come up with her own pose for the shot, which the photographer allowed.

The results were nothing short of iconic. West took two adorable photos that showed off his big smile and bright eyes, while his sister turned to the side, put one hand on her hip, and winked at the camera. Her other hand was held up in a "peace" sign while her mouth was open in a big smile, her tongue sticking out to the side.

Here is Zuri's school photo for this year:

@thenewmrshamilton/TikTok

You can see the video here:

@thenewmrshamilton

Hahaha I can’t even be mad at this 😜✌🏻#schoolphotos #schoolpictureday #pictureday #makeyourownkindofmusic #canadiankids @Wade Hamilton

Fellow TikTokers were tickled by Zuri's personality and bravery in choosing her own pose.

@thenewmrshamilton/TikTok

@thenewmrshamilton/TikTok

@thenewmrshamilton/TikTok

@thenewmrshamilton/TikTok

@thenewmrshamilton/TikTok

@thenewmrshamilton/TikTok

@thenewmrshamilton/TikTok

@thenewmrshamilton/TikTok

@thenewmrshamilton/TikTok

@thenewmrshamilton/TikTok

Many also hoped that Brooke Hamilton would frame the photos and savor the moment forever.

@thenewmrshamilton/TikTok

@thenewmrshamilton/TikTok

@thenewmrshamilton/TikTok

@thenewmrshamilton/TikTok

@thenewmrshamilton/TikTok

@thenewmrshamilton/TikTok

Hamilton did not disappoint.

In a second video, she showed her children's photos from this year already framed and hung on the wall, starting with West looking adorably into the camera with his hands at his side, while Zuri struck her iconic pose.

You can see the video here:

@thenewmrshamilton

Replying to @It’s me 🦋 you were right, smiling forever 😇🤭❤️ #schoolpictures #pictureday #siblingsbelike #Siblings #schoolpictureday @Wade Hamilton

Maybe more photographers should let children pick their poses, or offer a few fun suggestions to kids who are nervous or uncomfortable. There would have to be some rules, of course, since these photos are included in yearbooks, but it might make it more fun for everyone involved.

And instead of dreading picture day, parents could look forward to a photo that actually reflects their kids' personalities.

