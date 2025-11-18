Girl's Hilariously Iconic School Photos Have TikTok In Stitches After She Asked To 'Try Her Own Pose'

School picture day is one of those occasions that parents either plan for and get excited about, or ... absolutely dread.
And both are understandable, honestly. Parents are pressured to purchase expensive photo packages, while the pictures themselves often show their children looking less than stellar in a studio space with a photographer they've never met.
But Canadian mom Brooke Hamilton was looking forward to the occasion with her children, Zuri and West, though she never could have expected how the photos would turn out. To mark the occasion, Hamilton recorded a video of the pair standing by the front door, smiling and hugging each other, with 10-year-old Zuri winking and posing in the final seconds.
As it turned out, when Zuri saw the photographer that day, she asked if she could come up with her own pose for the shot, which the photographer allowed.
The results were nothing short of iconic. West took two adorable photos that showed off his big smile and bright eyes, while his sister turned to the side, put one hand on her hip, and winked at the camera. Her other hand was held up in a "peace" sign while her mouth was open in a big smile, her tongue sticking out to the side.
Here is Zuri's school photo for this year:
@thenewmrshamilton/TikTok
You can see the video here:
@thenewmrshamilton
Hahaha I can’t even be mad at this 😜✌🏻#schoolphotos #schoolpictureday #pictureday #makeyourownkindofmusic #canadiankids @Wade Hamilton
Fellow TikTokers were tickled by Zuri's personality and bravery in choosing her own pose.
@thenewmrshamilton/TikTok
Many also hoped that Brooke Hamilton would frame the photos and savor the moment forever.
Hamilton did not disappoint.
In a second video, she showed her children's photos from this year already framed and hung on the wall, starting with West looking adorably into the camera with his hands at his side, while Zuri struck her iconic pose.
You can see the video here:
@thenewmrshamilton
Replying to @It’s me 🦋 you were right, smiling forever 😇🤭❤️ #schoolpictures #pictureday #siblingsbelike #Siblings #schoolpictureday @Wade Hamilton
Maybe more photographers should let children pick their poses, or offer a few fun suggestions to kids who are nervous or uncomfortable. There would have to be some rules, of course, since these photos are included in yearbooks, but it might make it more fun for everyone involved.
And instead of dreading picture day, parents could look forward to a photo that actually reflects their kids' personalities.