Little Girl Hilariously Figures Out How To Get Around Mom's 'No Bad Words' Rule—And We Gotta Respect It

TikToker Sparks Debate After Saying She's Suffering From 'Millennial Age Dysmorphia'

Mom and TikToker @behind_da_pine shared her daughter's rewards chart for good behavior, and remarked how the "no saying bad words" row was completely devoid of stickers thanks to her daughter's clever math skills.

Dec 11, 2025
We've all heard the advice that when you want to start a new habit, you have to give yourself time for that habit to "stick," and you also shouldn't try to take on too many new habits at once.

While the easy answer to that logic is that it would be too much change at once and too much "new" to remember, it also could take the fun out of the new practice.

So mom and TikToker @behind_da_pine found her daughter's approach to her new task list to be sort of ingenious, and certainly hilarious, when she decided to honor most of her tasks while staying true to herself with one of them.

The mom explained that these tasks were all behaviors that her daughter was working on improving, including:

  • Clean Toys
  • No Saying Bad Words
  • Brush Teeth
  • Stay in Bed
  • Be Kind at School
  • No Hitting or Kicking
  • Eating Food

The mom and daughter agreed that each task each day would qualify as one point, so in theory, she could earn 49 points in a week. If she earned 40 of her points, she'd earn a little trip to one of her favorite stores, Five Below.

Where TikToker @behind_da_pine's daughter showed her brilliance was when she worked out the math, discovering that if she completed all but one task per day, she'd earn 42 points, just enough to get her that special trip.

So, the one item per day that her daughter decided to skip was not using bad words.

The mom explained:

"My daughter did the math and realized that she only needs to get six out of seven stickers a day to still get the prize."
"[No Saying Bad Words] is the one she decided she's going to sacrifice."
"Every morning, she hits me with a, 'Good morning, motherf**ker!' And that's how our day begins."

You can see the video here:

@behind_da_pine

Time to increase the amount of stickers she needs for a good behavior prize 🫠 #momsoftiktok #momtok #momlife #parentinghacks #parenting

Fellow TikTokers agreed with the daughter's logic.

For the naysayers, the mom posted another TikTok video, explaining that this is a task list of items that she and her daughter are working on improving, implying that she understands that her daughter isn't going to "change" overnight.

More importantly, allowing her daughter to swear at home, while otherwise seeing improvement is school, reassured her that she was still a good mom.

You can watch that video here:

@behind_da_pine

#stitch with @behind_da_pine #momtok #parenting #singlemom #momsoftiktok

While allowing children to swear may not be everyone's cup of tea, there's actually some validity to teaching children about swearing, what the words mean, and teaching them the discernment skills to use them appropriately and only in certain contexts.

At the end of the day, the TikToker's daughter was choosing to be kind at school and to eat and brush her teeth, which are technically far more important than a swear in the morning.

