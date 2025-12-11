MAGA Bro Dragged After Canceling His Netflix Because Every Show 'Turns Into Gay P*rn'

Netflix streams a lot of things—superheroes, serial killers, The Great British Bake Off meltdowns—but covert gay porn is not one of them. Still, Jeff Younger insists otherwise, proudly announcing that he rage-canceled his subscription because every show “turns into gay porn.”
Bless his heart… and his search bar confusion.
On December 6, Younger posted on X:
“Just cancelled Netflix. Every show starts normal, then turns into gay porn.”
Nothing says “I need attention” like publicly canceling a $15 subscription because the kiddos from Stranger Things hurt your feelings. Younger has spent years turning queer existence into a personal crusade, so accusing Netflix of streaming underground gay porn fits neatly into his ongoing victim narrative.
And for anyone wondering whether Stranger Things was the show he meant—well, he confirmed it:
Younger didn’t stumble onto an R-rated series. He chose one of Netflix’s most aggressively PG-13 franchises and still managed to hallucinate gay pornography.
Seven million views later, the post is still a textbook example of anti-“woke” clickbait: say something inflammatory about queer people, offer zero evidence, and let the replies farm themselves. And before exploring his claim, it helps to remember who’s talking.
Younger hosts a low-viewership YouTube show aimed at "young men who want to think clearly and live with strength." It has the feel of a CrossFit seminar but with more emphasis on shouting about Marxism. Additionally, he has spent years campaigning against his transgender daughter’s right to live as her true self. So, it's important to consider the source.
Meanwhile, the most “explicit” thing in this final season of Stranger Things is a Demogorgon eating a deer. Yes, the show includes LGBTQ characters: Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), and a handful of supporting roles. But their identities are handled with the exact PG-13 gentleness you’d expect from an ’80s nostalgia series.
No sex scenes. No nudity. No “turns into gay porn.” It’s just queer kids… simply existing. But apparently, that alone was too much for Younger and his ego.
And the irony? Shows featuring queer teens, like Heartstopper, are the ones at risk of cancellation, not taking over the airwaves.
LGBTQ representation on television is actually declining. According to GLAAD’s 2025 Where We Are on TV report, queer characters will drop nearly 50 percent “due to series cancellations, endings, or limited series formats.”
Xtra Magazine broke down the findings in the TikTok below:
@xtramagazine
LGBTQ2S+ representation on television has slightly improved in the last year—but nearly half of the medium’s queer characters won’t be returning. That’s according to the latest Where We Are on TV report from GLAAD, which documents and analyzes the number of queer characters on the small screen. Between June 2024 and May 2025, GLAAD identified 489 LGBTQ2S+ regular or recurring characters across scripted broadcast, cable and streaming shows. But 41 percent of them have exited their shows—or were on series that were cancelled or ended. On streaming, 120 queer characters won’t return because of series cancellations and endings, including Hulu’s Mid-Century Modern, Netflix’s Arcane, Prime Video’s Harlem and Peacock’s Laid. Alarmingly, while GLAAD identified 33 trans characters on TV this year, only four of them were on shows that have officially been renewed. According to the study, representation of LGBTQ2S+ characters of colour slightly increased, but some demographics, like Indigenous characters, saw alarming decreases. GLAAD also found that bisexual representation on TV has decreased for the third year in a row, and that there was only one LGBTQ2S+ character living with HIV depicted on scripted television. These stats echo findings in Canadian media. A similar report from Xtra’s parent company Pink Triangle Press found that Two-Spirit, trans and gender-diverse characters are far underrepresented across film, TV and streaming 📺 #lgbtqnews #glaad #lgbtrepresentation #queertelevision #queerrepresentation
Deadline even warned that it sets “a dangerous precedent,” because when LGBTQ visibility shrinks, so does accurate storytelling. If anything, we’re headed toward fewer queer characters, not Jeff Younger’s imaginary Netflix orgy-verse.
So if Younger truly wanted to “stand on business” and hunt down actual adult content on Netflix, he’d have to make an effort to look for it. The platform clearly labels content with mature themes, and none of it is hidden within teen programming. Stranger Things sits squarely in PG-13 territory.
And when users pointed that out, Younger didn’t take the criticism lightly or gracefully.
One commenter wrote:
“Now you know how I feel when I’m subjected to watching heterosexual couples kiss on any TV program I might watch on Netflix or elsewhere.”
Younger fired back:
“Heterosexuality is normal. Gay isn’t.”
So, rules for thee but not for he.
He joins a long line of conservatives who cancel a streaming service, post about it like it’s a patriotic duty, and then quietly resubscribe two months later when the new season of their favorite show drops.
Thankfully, the majority of users quickly clocked the small-minded hypocrisy driving Younger’s outrage.
But Younger’s Netflix tantrum is nothing compared to the controversy that first put him on the conservative map.
The Texas activist became a right-wing cause célèbre during a years-long custody battle over his transgender daughter, accusing his ex-wife, pediatrician Anne Georgulas, of “forcing” their child to transition—a claim repeatedly rejected by multiple courts. By 2024, judges in both Texas and California had granted Georgulas full custody and sole medical authority.
Throughout the saga, Younger leaned on social media to frame himself as a martyr of “gender ideology,” a narrative eagerly embraced by conservative pundits who turned his daughter into a political talking point. He even ran for the Texas House in 2021, but voters weren’t interested in joining his crusade.
So when he now claims Netflix is corrupting America because Stranger Things includes queer characters, it’s entirely on brand. Queer kids aren’t new, representation isn’t porn, and no one is being radicalized by a middle-schooler’s crush… except, apparently, the man who canceled his subscription over it.