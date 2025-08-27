Skip to content

People Share The Most Bizarre Reasons Why Couples Got Divorced

Marc Maron Rips 'Fascist' Netflix For Picking Dave Chappelle Over The Trans Community

Marc Maron; Dave Chappelle
John Lamparski/Getty Images; Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The comedian and podcast host called out Netflix on the Pod Save America podcast for choosing to work with Dave Chappelle despite his history of anti-trans jokes.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossAug 27, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross
Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.
Marc Maron isn’t known for holding back, and in a recent Pod Save America interview, he criticized Netflix for their unwavering support of Dave Chappelle. We all remember when Chappelle released his series of specials filled with transphobic “jokes,” which caused a backlash and led Netflix employees to stage a walkout.

Yeah—Netflix did the corporate math real quick, realized Chappelle’s fanbase outweighed the fury, and kept cutting him checks. To Maron, that was the smoking gun.

As he bluntly put it:

“And they cut ‘em loose. That is how fascism works in business.”

Translation: Netflix doesn’t care about marginalized communities if the profit margins stay safe.

When Pod Save America host Jon Lovett countered that Netflix also streams a buffet of LGBTQ content, Maron wasn’t impressed. He pointed out that representation on paper doesn’t mean equity in contracts.

Maron explained:

“Ultimately, who’s getting the big deals? Which shows stay on the air? What do they keep repeating? That’s them saying, ‘We’ve got this other stuff and we know there are a few of you, but we’re throwing you a bone. So, shut up.'"

Maron’s not wrong. Chappelle has spent the last few years gleefully doubling down on transphobic punchlines—from misgendering fellow comics to aligning himself with TERF logic—all while Netflix defends him under the umbrella of “artistic freedom.”

The timing has never been cute: Chappelle’s 2021 special landed while dozens of states were pushing anti-trans laws. Fast forward, and the ACLU is now tracking over 600 anti-LGBTQ bills across the U.S. But sure, let’s make another comedy special about “pronouns.”

For context, Maron isn’t some fresh-faced activist. The guy has been a comedy elder statesman for decades, making neuroses cool and turning his WTF podcast into a clubhouse for everyone from Robin Williams to President Obama. He’s earned enough cultural cachet to say what many younger comics can’t without risking their gigs.

And now, he’s bowing out of that same podcast after 16 years, ending it on his own terms instead of clinging to relevance. Yes, that’s shade—directed squarely at comedian-turned-permanent eye roll Bill Maher.

Maron had some side-eye of his own for the host of Real Time with Bill Maher, who had dined with Donald Trump and then gushed on HBO about how “likable” the former president was in person.

Maron’s verdict:

"I always had a problem with his tone. I feel with Bill that there is this – and it happens with some of the other boomers – desperate chasing of relevance that changes someone's mind, in terms of how they approach what they do, and also makes the whole undertaking feel desperate."

Translation again: Maher has gone full “Cool Dad” at the barbecue, begging Gen Z to laugh at his dad jokes about TikTok while simultaneously flirting with Trumpism.

And this wasn’t Maron’s first Maher roast. Back in March on WTF, he accused Maher of cozying up to fascist ideas because he sometimes agreed with Trump’s policies. Harsh? Maybe. But when you’re the guy who helped make long-form podcasting a thing, you’ve earned the right to drop a little truth serum.

For his part, Maher seems determined to prove Maron’s point:

“Everything I've ever not liked about him was, I swear to God, absent, at least on this night with this guy… A crazy person doesn't live in the White House. A person who plays a crazy person on TV a lot lives there."

Ah, yes, the old “he seemed nice at dinner” defense. By that logic, Hannibal Lecter is just a misunderstood foodie with impeccable table manners.

The internet, of course, ate it up—praising Maron for saying the quiet part out loud:








As for Chappelle, the man still sells out stadiums, Netflix continues to pay him obscene amounts, and the backlash keeps ricocheting across social media.

Meanwhile, Marc Maron is celebrating his own success—completing his career-defining WTF podcast with longtime producer Brendan McDonald after 16 years.

And it’s not because he ran out of guests or energy; he’s also expanding his filmography, reprising his role in the upcoming animated feature Bad Guys 2, adding to credits that already include Glow, Joker, and the indie hit To Leslie.

And unlike Chappelle or Maher, Maron seems perfectly comfortable evolving—shifting from comic’s comic to reluctant Hollywood character actor, podcaster, author, and professional truth-teller—without pawning off his soul for a trending headline. He’s the rare boomer we can actually appreciate, and, better yet, laugh with instead of at.

Reflecting on his podcast, you can view his recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter here:

- YouTubeThe Hollywood Reporter/YouTube

