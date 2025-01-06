Skip to content

People With ADHD Divulge Their Biggest Struggles

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Comedian Michelle Buteau Expertly Slams Dave Chappelle For Making Anti-Trans Jokes

Michelle Buteau; Dave Chappelle
Jason Mendez/Getty Images for The Root, Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

In her new Netflix standup special, Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall, the comedian takes aim at Chappelle for targeting trans people, remarking, "We can tell jokes and stories and not disparage a whole community."

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiJan 06, 2025
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Comedian Michelle Buteau epically schooled veteran stand-up comic Dave Chappelle on the basic rules of comedy on her new Netflix special, Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall.

In recent years, Chappelle, who was the 2019 recipient of the distinguished Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, fell under scrutiny for making demeaning jokes in his 2021 Netflix special, The Closer, targeting the transgender community, mainly transgender women.

He was further denounced for sarcastically expressing regret for his transphobic remarks in his next comedy special, The Dreamer, during which he mocked the same marginalized community in addition to making fun of disabled people.

Buteau addressed the controversy of Chappelle's anti-trans jokes in her new stand-up special.

She informed her audience:

“We can tell jokes and stories and not disparage a whole community."
"We can do that. We can make it funny, we just have to work at it."

Buteau added:

“So, if you ever run into Dave Chappelle, can you let him know that sh*t? I don’t think he knows that sh*t.”

The host of the Late Night Whenever! podcast also called Chappelle "The GOAT," but instead of the acronym meaning the "greatest of all time," Buteau changed it for Chappelle to "going off about trans-people."


She continued:

“Dave, it’s not funny. It’s dangerous. Make it funny."
"I can’t believe somebody would make millions and millions of dollars for making people feel unsafe. That is so wild to me."

Buteau added:

“I’m manifesting this sh*t tonight. This is a Radio City Music Hall takeover, and I’m gonna tell everybody I wanna make millions and millions of dollars for making people feel safe, seen, secure, heard and entertained.”

Fans shouted praise.



The comedian doubled down on her position regarding what makes certain jokes less humorous than others in an interview with USA Today.

Said Buteau:

“I’m not saying you can’t say things, I’m just saying: ‘Can you make it funny?’ Because it doesn’t feel funny."
"You’re hurting people and you’re making it dangerous."

While no one is safe in the world of stand-up, many felt Chappelle's jokes at the expense of trans people in The Closer —including one in which he declared himself as "team TERF," an acronym for “trans-exclusionary radical feminists”—were humorless and uninspiring.

It also resulted in staged walkouts from trans Netflix employees and their allies who joined protests in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

People shared their thoughts on Chappelle's comedy.


Buteau, who at 47 became the first woman to film a comedy special at the famed Radio City Music Hall, relayed an important message in her comedy special: That anti-trans jokes can reinforce harmful stereotypes the transgender community has fought against.

Transphobic punchlines can also invalidate an individual's trans identity and embolden others to discriminate against them and cause harm.

Latest News

Doctors and nurses perfomring defibrillation on a patient
Best of Reddit

People Break Down The Craziest Medical Facts They Know

More from News/lgbtq

TikTok screenshots of 'COVID-19 Park'
@ellavioletta/TikTok

Backpackers Discover Entire Theme Park Dedicated To COVID-19 In Vietnam—And It's Truly Wild

A woman on TikTok went viral after she and her fellow backpackers stumbled upon a COVID-19-themed park in Vietnam.

TikToker Ella Ribak (@ellavioletta) actually discovered the park in 2022 but took to the platform recently to ask viewers:

Keep ReadingShow less
Red Hood cosplay in train yard
Emmanuel Denier on Unsplash

People Share Instances Where The Bad Guys Were 100% Right

In most of the stories told to children, if there’s conflict, good versus bad is clearly defined.

But reality is rarely so clear.

Keep ReadingShow less
A judgmental-looking man
Photo by Brian Kndeneh on Unsplash

People Reveal Their 'I'm Dating A F*cking Idiot' Moment

We all make silly mistakes and even have air-headed moments that can be really embarrassing. But when we make a repeated mistake or believe something that's totally and completely wrong, the people around us might start to question our intelligence.

Already cringing, Redditor post-nutclarence asked:

Keep ReadingShow less
Elon Musk; screenshot from video of Tesla Cybertruck on fire outside Trump Hotel
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Alcides Antunes

Musk Mocked For Threat To Sue Outlets Over Headlines About Exploded Tesla Cybertruck

Billionaire Elon Musk was criticized for his absurd threat to sue media outlets over headlines about a Tesla Cybertruck that was exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas this week.

The explosion killed a person inside the vehicle and injured several bystanders, local officials said. Authorities are investigating the suspicious blast as a potential terrorist attack. There were gasoline canisters and large fireworks mortars in the back of the truck.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jeff Landry
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Louisiana Governor Slammed For Fancy Restaurant Photo Op Hours After Terror Attack

Louisiana Republican Governor Jeff Landry was criticized by the left and the right for posting what many saw as a "tone deaf" photo taken outside a fancy New Orleans steak house just hours after New Orleans' deadly New Year's Day terrorist attack.

The attack on Bourbon Street claimed the lives of 14 revelers and the perpetrator, who was fatally shot during a firefight with police after driving his speeding truck around a barricade and into the crowd. Approximately 30 people were injured in the incident.

Keep ReadingShow less