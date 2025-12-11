Someone Hacked Paramount's X Account And Brutally Changed Their Bio Over Chummy Relationship With Trump

People are simply nodding their heads after the bio on Paramount Pictures' X account was briefly changed on Tuesday following several recent incidents of the company catering to the whims and demands of President Donald Trump.
Paramount Pictures’ X account, followed by nearly 3.5 million users, was hacked at a moment of major upheaval for the company.
The breach occurred a day after David Ellison’s Paramount Skydance unveiled a hostile, direct-to-shareholders takeover push for Warner Bros. Discovery. It also landed just days after Netflix and WBD revealed an agreement for the streamer to acquire Warner Bros.’ studios, HBO, HBO Max, and its gaming units.
Trump has long maintained a close relationship with David Ellison and his father, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. He has referred to them as "big supporters of mine."
The relationship between the three men has drawn considerable scrutiny since CBS' cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
Colbert has consistently been at the top of the ratings but earlier this year, CBS, citing economic concerns, announced that his program would go off the air next May—news that came as its parent company, Paramount, sought government approval for a merger with Skydance.
The FCC later approved the merger and Paramount paid $16 million to settle a lawsuit brought by Trump, which Colbert said amounted to a payoff to secure approval for the merger.
Also worth noting: In October, David Ellison unveiled a deal—reportedly valued at $150 million—to purchase Bari Weiss’ contrarian outlet The Free Press, while also installing her as the top editorial leader at CBS News. The move fueled speculation among media analysts that Ellison was attempting to bolster the network’s credibility with Trump and the broader MAGA base.
Given all of this, and how openly Paramount has simped for the president, it seemed no surprise to anyone that the studio's X bio was changed to read:
"Proud arm of the fascist regime."
You can see a screenshot of the change below.
Where's the lie?
Trump had already warned that a merger as large as the proposed Netflix–WBD deal might trigger market concerns, hinting he could be forced to step in. Speaking at the Kennedy Center Honors before Paramount launched its hostile bid, he said "it could be a problem."
Throughout the escalating showdown, David Ellison was reportedly confident that he held a “Trump card,” thanks to the long-standing ties he and his father maintain with the president.
At the same time, behind-the-scenes lobbying intensified. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos quietly visited the White House earlier this year to make his case directly to Trump, while Larry Ellison was said to have recently spoken with Trump administration officials about removing CNN hosts disliked by the president. CNN, notably, is owned by Paramount.