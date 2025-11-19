Pam Bondi Tried To Claim That Democrats Can't Even 'Define A Fascist'—And The Responses Came In Hot

Skip to content

Dr. Oz Slammed After Telling Americans To Simply 'Get Healthier' To Reduce Their Healthcare Costs

Attorney General Pam Bondi was criticized after she, during a Fox News interview, slammed Democrats who've called the Trump administration "fascists" and was shown just how wrong she is after claiming "they probably couldn't even define a 'fascist.'"

Bondi spoke with network personality Sean Hannity, who asked her to elaborate on what the news chyron referred to as "the rising tide of political violence" nationwide. Hannity in particular was miffed about the words Democrats have used to describe the MAGA movement.

He said:

"I keep hearing from Democrats, 'Nazi, fascist, racist, Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini.' I talk about it all the time. Is that incitement? Is that dehumanization?"
"Do you believe that impacts unstable people and has a cause and effect?"

Bondi responded:

"Yeah, Sean, it does. It is freedom of speech but it does and in the world in which we live, people have to have more compassion. When conservatives can't even walk down the street without getting screamed at—"
"They probably couldn't even define a 'fascist.' But 'from the river to the sea, Palestine,' they don't know what that means. It's horrific and they're inciting violence, you're absolutely right."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Many were quick to point out that Bondi is not just dead wrong but that the word "fascist" describes the Trump administration accurately.


Bondi completely ignores the fact that President Donald Trump frequently engages in behavior that is textbook fascism.

Trump has intensified his rhetoric about prosecuting political rivals, sharing posts on his social media platform that call for "televised military tribunals" and the imprisonment of prominent figures including former President Joe Biden, former Vice President Kamala Harris, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

He's repeatedly demanded jail time for members of the House Select Committee that investigated the role he played in the January 6 insurrection and has ramped up rhetoric against Americans he brands “the enemy from within.”

For that matter, Trump has multiple times been compared to Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler, whose populist rise eventually led to him overturning German democracy and whose anti-immigrant sentiment and attacks against Jews and other minorities culminated in the Holocaust and the murders of millions of innocent people.

Trump, who has previously said that immigrants are "poisoning the blood of our country," echoing fascists like Hitler, who wrote about "blood poisoning" in his book Mein Kampf, was also in a report alleged to have privately commended Hitler's generals for their loyalty, stating he wanted "the kind of generals that Hitler had."

Unnervingly, Trump's repeated calls to annex sovereign countries—particularly Canada, which he has referred to as the "51st state"—have drawn comparisons to the Anschluss, the Nazis' annexation of Austria.

