Skip to content

Ariana Grande Shares Poignant Throwback Photo After Her Beloved Grandmother's Death

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

AG Pam Bondi's Brother Blames 'Rabid Partisans' After Getting Absolutely Walloped In DC Election

Pam Bondi
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Bradley Bondi, the brother of Attorney General Pam Bondi, lost an election for president of the D.C. Bar by a whopping 90.9 percentage points.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJun 11, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump has often bragged about his overwhelming victory over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, claiming he won by a landslide. But while he did manage to finally win a popular vote in 2024, something he lost in 2016 and 2020, it was hardly a landslide.

About 90 million eligible, registered voters didn't bother to vote at all in 2024, while Trump garnered only ~77 million votes, VP Harris received about ~75 million—a difference of only ~2 million which is less than the population of Trump's hometown of Queens, New York City.

The real winner in 2024 was nobody, because the largest bloc of registered American voters preferred to vote for nobody over Trump.

To see what a real presidential landslide victory looks like, Trump could consult with his Attorney General, Pam Bondi. Not directly with Pam, because she only achieved a 54% approval in her Senate confirmation hearing vote, which is much better than the ~32% Trump got in the popular vote—among all registered voters—but not a landslide.

Rather, Trump could ask Pam Bondi's brother Bradley Bondi who lost in a real landslide, getting only 9.1% of the vote in his bid to be president of the Washington D.C. Bar Association, serving the approximately 120,000 lawyers practicing in the nation's capital.

Brad Bondi's opponent, Diane Seltzer, won 90.9% of the vote.

Oof. (Brad) Bondi lost bigly.

[image or embed]
— Katie Phang (@katiephang.bsky.social) June 9, 2025 at 6:46 PM


HuffPost/Facebook


NEW: Brad Bondi, brother of Attorney General Pam Bondi, just lost his bid to lead the D.C. Bar Association in a landslide, 91% to 9%. He was defeated by employment lawyer Diane Seltzer.

[image or embed]
— Republicans Against Trumpism (@rpsagainsttrump.bsky.social) June 9, 2025 at 1:59 PM


HuffPost/Facebook


Wow now that’s a mandate!
— Jamminjean (@jamminjean.bsky.social) June 10, 2025 at 11:16 AM


HuffPost/Facebook

That, for Trump's reference, is a landslide, a walloping, an overwhelming victory.

But as much as Trump can learn from Brad Bondi, it's clear he has already taken some cues from his sister's boss. In a statement after being absolutely routed by Seltzer, Brad Bondi cried foul, unfair, and victim.

He claimed his loss was not the result of almost nobody wanting to vote for him, but rather a conspiracy against him by "rabid partisans" using "baseless attacks, identity politics, and partisan recrimination."

HuffPost/Facebook

You can see his statement—which he posted on his LinkedIn profile—here:

bradbondi/LinkedIn


bradbondi/LinkedIn


HuffPost/Facebook


HuffPost/Facebook

Bondi continued to blame partisanship for his crushing defeat.

bradbondi/LinkedIn


bradbondi/LinkedIn


HuffPost/Facebook

In March, when Brad Bondi announced his plan to run for the presidency of the D.C. bar, Trump and his sister were in the midst of their campaign of harassment, intimidation, and extortion against any law firms that had represented anyone who opposed Trump in court.

It also came after Pam Bondi made clear to the lawyers within the Justice Department that there would be no tolerance from the Trump administration for anyone who chose to do what was legal, ethical, or moral instead of what they were told to do.

Sympathy for Brad Bondi was more of a close shave—like Trump's 2024 victory—than a landslide on LinkedIn.

The "thumbs up" reactions on his statement—and attack on the integrity of the over 90% of the D.C. bar who voted against him—after his overwhelming landslide loss were closely followed by "laughter." Other reactions were care, concern, and happiness—it's unclear if people were happy about his statement or the election results.

bradbondi/LinkedIn

Luckily, Brad Bondi had the ability on LinkedIn to delete any comments he didn't like, such as this one from a colleague, if they pushed back even gently on his victimization narrative.

bradbondi/LinkedIn

Within hours, the above comment was deleted.

Unfortunately for him, Brad couldn't do the same across social media.

Dear Brad Bondi,Your sister is a fascist scumbag. Deal with it.
— copperstar11464.bsky.social (@copperstar11464.bsky.social) June 9, 2025 at 4:17 PM


HuffPost/Facebook


Uh oh. Will her brother’s loserness splash over onto Pam and taint Dear Leader’s opinion of his mouthpiece?
— Sneadly (@sneadly.bsky.social) June 10, 2025 at 12:29 PM


HuffPost/Facebook


@daffysaturn2/Bluesky


HuffPost/Facebook


Good to see the lawyers voting the right way in a secret ballot, let's see how they go when they are faced with public pressure and intimidation from Trump & co. Do they stand up for the rule law or fold like some of their ilk?
— honbar4.bsky.social (@honbar4.bsky.social) June 9, 2025 at 9:26 PM


HuffPost/Facebook


@nivula;@kmkelly/Bluesky


HuffPost/Facebook


@ladyvonhammersmark/Bluesky

Meanwhile, an ethics complaint was filed with the Florida Bar Association against Brad Bondi's sister Pam by over 70 legal experts and a trio of organizations.

They called for an investigation and "appropriate sanctions" against the U.S. Attorney General over her engaging in "serious professional misconduct that threatens the rule of law and the administration of justice."

The 23-page complaint was signed by Democracy Defenders Fund, Lawyers Defending American Democracy, Lawyers for the Rule of Law, individual attorneys, law professors, and former judges.

The coalition wrote:

"We file this complaint recognizing that Ms. Bondi currently serves as the attorney general of the United States, the highest-ranking lawyer in the United States government. Indeed, we bring Ms. Bondi's misconduct to your attention precisely because Ms. Bondi holds this exalted position, with the attendant responsibilities for subordinate lawyers under her authority who carry out her directives, and because the complaint highlights for the entire legal profession the importance of ethical rules to our independent, self-regulating profession."
"Ms. Bondi, personally and through her senior management, has sought to compel Department of Justice lawyers to violate their ethical obligations under the guise of 'zealous advocacy.'"

Perhaps Brad Bondi's potential obstruction of similar actions in D.C. influenced the election results.

Better luck next time, Bradley. Maybe by then Trump will have ditched and denounced your sister—like he did Jeff Sessions, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro, and Jenna Ellis.

Latest News

Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Administration Fast-Tracks Eliminating National Suicide Hotline's LGBTQ+ Youth Support

Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Blasted For Announcing New Additions To The White House Lawn As Global Tensions Escalate

Screenshots of Donald Trump from CNN supercut
Political News

Trump Mocked For 'Two Weeks' Iran Deadline With Supercut Of All His 'Two Weeks' Promises

Lynda Carter; Screenshot of Donald Trump
Political News

Lynda Carter Hilariously Channels Wonder Woman In Response To Trump's Claim About 'Undetectable' Planes

More from News

red flag with pole on seashore
Seoyeon Choi on Unsplash

People Break Down The 'Silent Red Flags' Folks Tend To Ignore In Relationships

A red flag has come to mean any warning sign in life, in addition to the literal red flags that are placed on beaches or industrial sites to warn people of danger.

People will respond to situations by saying, "That’s a red flag." But before that language evolved, they'd just call them "warning signs."

Keep ReadingShow less
Ted Cruz; Tucker Carlson
The Tucker Carlson Show

Tucker Carlson And Ted Cruz Get Into Shouting Match Over Iran In Bonkers Interview Clip

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz—a harsh Donald Trump critic-turned-MAGA minion—sat down with fired Fox News personality Tucker Carlson for the conservative influencer's self-produced online content,The Tucker Carlson Show, for the Tucker Carlson Network.

On Tuesday, Carlson shared a 1.5-minute clip revealing that things got contentious when the pair touched on the Trump administration's escalating tensions with Iran.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Barack Obama
Suzanne Plunkett-Pool/Getty Images; Scott Olson/Getty Images

Resurfaced Trump Tweet Criticizing Obama Over Iran Comes Back To Bite Him

Amid tensions with Iran, President Donald Trump was criticized for hypocrisy after social media users resurfaced a 2013 tweet in which he accused former President Barack Obama of planning an attack on Iran because of his "inability to negotiate properly."

Trump has declined to clarify whether the U.S. is edging closer to launching strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, following a warning from Iran’s supreme leader against any attack and a rejection of Trump’s demand for surrender.

Keep ReadingShow less
​​Elon Musk
Allison Robbert/AFP via Getty Images

Anti-Elon Banner at Stanford

Stanford University graduates were given creative advice from above as an airplane flew over the graduation ceremony with a banner reading, “CONGRATS! DON’T WORK FOR ELON.”

The moment was captured last Sunday during the university’s 134th Commencement ceremony, where the Class of 2025 received their degrees at Stanford Stadium.

Keep ReadingShow less
Simone Ashley; Brad Pitt in 'F1'
Arnold Jerocki/L'Oreal/Getty Images

'F1' Director Speaks Out After Fan Outrage Over 'Bridgerton' Star's Scenes Getting Cut From Film

Once the F1 Grand Prix bug bites you, it's hard to let the passion and drive for the sport go, and most fans are eager to consume any additional content, from interviews to documentaries to full-length films.

Coming later this month is F1, starring Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, who missed his shot at stardom in a near-fatal accident in the 1990s. Thirty years later, his former team is struggling to succeed and convince him to come back to the track, but this time, he has to learn that it's not something he can do alone.

Keep ReadingShow less