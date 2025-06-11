AG Pam Bondi's Brother Blames 'Rabid Partisans' After Getting Absolutely Walloped In DC Election

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump has often bragged about his overwhelming victory over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, claiming he won by a landslide. But while he did manage to finally win a popular vote in 2024, something he lost in 2016 and 2020, it was hardly a landslide.
About 90 million eligible, registered voters didn't bother to vote at all in 2024, while Trump garnered only ~77 million votes, VP Harris received about ~75 million—a difference of only ~2 million which is less than the population of Trump's hometown of Queens, New York City.
The real winner in 2024 was nobody, because the largest bloc of registered American voters preferred to vote for nobody over Trump.
To see what a real presidential landslide victory looks like, Trump could consult with his Attorney General, Pam Bondi. Not directly with Pam, because she only achieved a 54% approval in her Senate confirmation hearing vote, which is much better than the ~32% Trump got in the popular vote—among all registered voters—but not a landslide.
Rather, Trump could ask Pam Bondi's brother Bradley Bondi who lost in a real landslide, getting only 9.1% of the vote in his bid to be president of the Washington D.C. Bar Association, serving the approximately 120,000 lawyers practicing in the nation's capital.
Brad Bondi's opponent, Diane Seltzer, won 90.9% of the vote.
Oof. (Brad) Bondi lost bigly.
NEW: Brad Bondi, brother of Attorney General Pam Bondi, just lost his bid to lead the D.C. Bar Association in a landslide, 91% to 9%. He was defeated by employment lawyer Diane Seltzer.
Wow now that’s a mandate!
That, for Trump's reference, is a landslide, a walloping, an overwhelming victory.
But as much as Trump can learn from Brad Bondi, it's clear he has already taken some cues from his sister's boss. In a statement after being absolutely routed by Seltzer, Brad Bondi cried foul, unfair, and victim.
He claimed his loss was not the result of almost nobody wanting to vote for him, but rather a conspiracy against him by "rabid partisans" using "baseless attacks, identity politics, and partisan recrimination."
You can see his statement—which he posted on his LinkedIn profile—here:
Bondi continued to blame partisanship for his crushing defeat.
In March, when Brad Bondi announced his plan to run for the presidency of the D.C. bar, Trump and his sister were in the midst of their campaign of harassment, intimidation, and extortion against any law firms that had represented anyone who opposed Trump in court.
It also came after Pam Bondi made clear to the lawyers within the Justice Department that there would be no tolerance from the Trump administration for anyone who chose to do what was legal, ethical, or moral instead of what they were told to do.
Sympathy for Brad Bondi was more of a close shave—like Trump's 2024 victory—than a landslide on LinkedIn.
The "thumbs up" reactions on his statement—and attack on the integrity of the over 90% of the D.C. bar who voted against him—after his overwhelming landslide loss were closely followed by "laughter." Other reactions were care, concern, and happiness—it's unclear if people were happy about his statement or the election results.
Luckily, Brad Bondi had the ability on LinkedIn to delete any comments he didn't like, such as this one from a colleague, if they pushed back even gently on his victimization narrative.
Within hours, the above comment was deleted.
Unfortunately for him, Brad couldn't do the same across social media.
Dear Brad Bondi,Your sister is a fascist scumbag. Deal with it.
Uh oh. Will her brother’s loserness splash over onto Pam and taint Dear Leader’s opinion of his mouthpiece?
Good to see the lawyers voting the right way in a secret ballot, let's see how they go when they are faced with public pressure and intimidation from Trump & co. Do they stand up for the rule law or fold like some of their ilk?
Meanwhile, an ethics complaint was filed with the Florida Bar Association against Brad Bondi's sister Pam by over 70 legal experts and a trio of organizations.
They called for an investigation and "appropriate sanctions" against the U.S. Attorney General over her engaging in "serious professional misconduct that threatens the rule of law and the administration of justice."
The 23-page complaint was signed by Democracy Defenders Fund, Lawyers Defending American Democracy, Lawyers for the Rule of Law, individual attorneys, law professors, and former judges.
The coalition wrote:
"We file this complaint recognizing that Ms. Bondi currently serves as the attorney general of the United States, the highest-ranking lawyer in the United States government. Indeed, we bring Ms. Bondi's misconduct to your attention precisely because Ms. Bondi holds this exalted position, with the attendant responsibilities for subordinate lawyers under her authority who carry out her directives, and because the complaint highlights for the entire legal profession the importance of ethical rules to our independent, self-regulating profession."
"Ms. Bondi, personally and through her senior management, has sought to compel Department of Justice lawyers to violate their ethical obligations under the guise of 'zealous advocacy.'"
Perhaps Brad Bondi's potential obstruction of similar actions in D.C. influenced the election results.
Better luck next time, Bradley. Maybe by then Trump will have ditched and denounced your sister—like he did Jeff Sessions, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro, and Jenna Ellis.