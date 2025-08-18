Skip to content

Elon Musk Gets Blistering Reminder After Ranting About The Sun Destroying Life On Earth

Bondi Makes Bizarre Claim About Fired DOJ Staffer Who Threw Sandwich At Border Patrol Agent In DC

AG Pam Bondi, sandwich throwing man outside Subway in Washington, D.C.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images; Andrew Leyden/Getty Images

Attorney General Pam Bondi was dragged after she shared how she fired a "deep state" Department of Justice employee after he threw a Subway sandwich at a Customs and Border Protection officer in Washington, D.C.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 18, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Attorney General Pam Bondi was called out after she claimed she'd fired a Justice Department employee because he was part of the "deep state" after he threw a Subway sandwich at a Customs and Border Protection officer in Washington, D.C., over the weekend.

Court documents identify the man as Sean Dunn, who allegedly shouted profanities at a group of officers before tossing a “submarine-style sandwich” at a Customs and Border Protection agent standing at a busy intersection on Sunday. Dunn was employed by Office of International Affairs within the department's Criminal Division as a paralegal.

Video cited in the charges shows Dunn yelling, then throwing the wrapped sandwich into the officer’s chest before trying to run away. He was quickly caught.

According to the affidavit, Dunn later confessed:

“I did it. I threw a sandwich.”

You can see what happened in the video below.

A dramatic Bondi later issued a post on X in which she warned there will be serious consequences for anyone who assaults law enforcement—while claiming that her own DOJ employee is part of the "deep state":

"If you touch any law enforcement officer, we will come after you. I just learned that this defendant worked at the Department of Justice — NO LONGER. Not only is he FIRED, he has been charged with a felony."
"This is an example of the Deep State we have been up against for seven months as we work to refocus DOJ. You will NOT work in this administration while disrespecting our government and law enforcement."

You can see what Bondi wrote below.

Bondi was harshly criticized for her absurd claim.


Despite all her talk about respecting law enforcement, Bondi has shown she is talking out of both sides of her mouth.

Jared Wise, who shouted “kill ’em” at police during the Capitol riot, was recently hired by the DOJ to work as a senior adviser.

NPR uncovered previously unseen bodycam footage showing Wise berating officers and calling them “Nazi” and “Gestapo.” The clips were among thousands of Jan. 6 court exhibits obtained by media organizations.

Transcripts from Wise’s testimony confirm he admitted to repeatedly yelling “kill ’em” as officers were being assaulted, though he tried to rationalize his behavior. He was never convicted of any crimes after President Donald Trump ordered prosecutions related to the riot dropped.

