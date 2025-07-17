Joe Rogan Calls Out Trump Administration Over Epstein Files Cover-Up—And Get Out The Popcorn

Conservative podcaster and Trump endorser Joe Rogan criticized the Trump administration this week, reserving special ire for Attorney General Pam Bondi for going back on all her promises to release the Epstein files, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers.

President Donald Trump himself is widely believed to be in the Epstein files and has rejected calls by his followers to release them, admonishing critics of Bondi, who recently concluded no such list exists, despite claiming the exact opposite just months ago.

In conversation with guest and fellow podcaster Danny Jones, Rogan said:

"They've got videotape and all of a sudden they don't. You know, you had the director of the FBI on this show saying, 'If there was ... nothing you're looking for is on those tapes.' Like, what?"

"Why'd they say there was thousands of hours of tapes of people doing horrible s**t? Why'd they say that? Didn't Pam Bondi say that? ... She said something about there were thousands of hours of tapes of people doing horrible crimes."

Rogan was referencing Bondi’s June claim that the FBI was reviewing “tens of thousands of videos” of Epstein “with children or child porn.” Just a week later, FBI Director Kash Patel appeared on Rogan’s show and contradicted Bondi, stating the bureau had no such evidence. Jones pointed out the contradiction, confirming that both had offered conflicting accounts.

Rogan replied:

"I mean, what am I going to do, push back? Obviously, he's going to say what he has to say."

Rogan proceeded to quote an Associated Press article detailing Bondi's comments; the piece points out that Bondi had said that the Epstein files reveal much about the abuse of children and "child porn" he promoted among his clientele:

"'The comment, made to reporters at the White House days after a similar remark to a stranger with a hidden camera, raised the stakes for President Donald Trump's administration to prove it has in its possession previously unseen compelling evidence."

He added:

"Or just bomb Iran and everybody forgets. Everybody forgets about it."

Joe Rogan: "They've got videotape and then all of a sudden they don't...Like, what?...[Pam Bondi] said something about that there was like thousands of hours of people doing horrible crimes...Kash Patel said there's nothing there that you're looking for. Oh? Okay. Okay."



Rogan's remarks came as Trump dismissed the files as a "hoax" in a lengthy Truth Social post, claiming that "my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bulls**t’ hook, line, and sinker" despite the years he has spent amplifying conspiracy theories about the files.

Trump suggested Democrats have perpetrated a grand "hoax" and admonished his supporters as "weaklings [who] continue forward and do the Democrats' work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore."

But people noted that if Rogan—the most influential conservative podcaster in the country—is not buying it then we're witnessing a major break in the MAGA ecosystem.





Rogan realizing he is a rube like all the others is like watching a dim bulb flicker faintly.

— fymmit.bsky.social (@fymmit.bsky.social) July 15, 2025 at 8:56 PM





This is the MOMENT. MAGA is angry. When the Doctored and Fake "Epstein Files" are "released" with TRUMP REMOVED, the entire collective must act... "Like nothing the world has ever seen"... The REAL files must immediately be released to everyone, EVERYWHERE. The hideous, heinous, unforgivable crimes.

— TruthSpoken (@truthspoken.bsky.social) July 15, 2025 at 11:47 PM





stay on the case, Joe - it's a mother lode of lying & bad behavior that will interest (for good reason) a huge audience

— Victor Lipman (@vlipman.bsky.social) July 16, 2025 at 6:35 PM





MAGA loved it when Trump lied to the Libs.They hate it when they realize he also lies to them.

— sirhpflashman.bsky.social (@sirhpflashman.bsky.social) July 15, 2025 at 4:51 PM





Joe grapples with the fact that the folks he platformed are indeed pathalogical liars.

— Drop D (@dropdea.bsky.social) July 15, 2025 at 4:12 PM





"Fool me twice, shame on me."Gullible moron Joe had 4 years and an insurrection to learn who Trump is, on top of a business record of bankruptcies and lying. He still endorsed Trump for a 2nd term.

— Union Pacific 8647 (@dsng480.bsky.social) July 15, 2025 at 4:40 PM





Rogan's remarks came just days after he called out the Trump administration's ongoing immigration crackdown for arresting individuals, including U.S. citizens, who have no criminal record or whose criminal record is limited to minor offenses.

He said:

"It’s insane. We were told there would be no — well, there are two things that are insane. One is the targeting of migrant workers — not cartel members, not gang members, not drug dealers — just construction workers, showing up in construction sites, raiding them. Gardeners. Like, really?”

Indeed, a recent Cato Institute analysis determined that 65 percent of those detained by ICE had no convictions on their record. Even more revealing—93 percent of those arrested have no violent convictions despite Trump's insistence that the most violent offenders are top priority for removal.