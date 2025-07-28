Trump Caught On Video Blatantly Cheating At Golf After Caddie Tosses Ball Onto Short Rough

Former President Donald Trump has once again made headlines during his overseas trip—this time, not for policy, avoiding Jeffrey Epstein rumors, lack of diplomacy, or tariffs, but for a familiar pastime: golf.
At his cherished Turnberry resort in Scotland, Trump was spotted doing what critics say he does best—bending the rules to his favor.
In a now-viral video captured by an onlooker, one of Trump’s caddies—wearing a red apron— is seen subtly dropping a ball into the fescue, the tall grass lining the course. Getting out of his golf cart, Trump appears to approach and play the ball as if it were his original shot... in a solo round of golf.
Yes, ladies and gentlemen, the man even cheats on himself. Sad.
An onlooker in the background of the captured video even quipped, “I can’t believe we’ve just watched the man cheating at f***ing golf.”
Since 2016, we kind of can.
Watch the video (while you still can):
Trump caught cheating at golf. Watch the guy in the red vest toss a ball behind him.pic.twitter.com/DxIQrUW7MC
— Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) July 27, 2025
Even though the White House has not commented, this is not the first time the president has been accused of cheating—on the golf course, of course. In 2016, actor Samuel L. Jackson was asked by United Airlines’ Rhapsody magazine who the better golfer was—him or Trump.
His answer was clear:
“Oh, I am for sure. I don’t cheat.”
Jackson also recounted receiving a bill from Trump National Golf Club for membership dues, despite never joining.
Jackson explained:
“I actually got a bill from Trump National Golf Club. And I haven’t been there in four or five years, so I had my assistant call."
"They said it was for membership dues. And I said, ‘I’m not a member,’ and they said, ‘Yeah, you are — you have a member number.’"
"Apparently, he’d made me a member of one of his golf clubs, and I didn’t even know it! … I’m not payin’ that!”
Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson echoed the sentiment on Late Night with Seth Meyers, as he had witnessed the president cheat during golf “several times.”
He told Seth Meyers:
“Trump is a great golfer. I’m not going to say Trump cheats. His caddie cheats for him.”
You can watch the full interview clip from 2016 here:
- YouTubeLate Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube
In a 2019 book called Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump, by Rick Reilly, Trump even has an interesting nickname at one of his golf hangouts.
Reilly wrote:
“At Winged Foot, where Trump is a member, the caddies got so used to seeing him kick his ball back on to the fairway they came up with a nickname for him: Pele.”
Former quarterback Tom Brady defended him in a 2015 GQ article when asked if the president cheated in golf by cryptically replying, “Nah… He just — he doesn’t lose. He just doesn’t lose.”
And Tom Brady knows nothing about cheating, right?
Not to mention, the president's biggest humble brag is his claim to be a good golfer with an alleged official handicap of 2.8. For those who don’t golf, I got you—a 2.8 handicap is considered “very skilled,” where the lower the score, the better golfer you are, according to The Club Washer.
In an article with The Washington Post in 2015, Trump boasted:
“I always win. I win at golf. I’m a club champion many times at different clubs. I win at golf. I can sink the three-footer on the 18th hole when others can’t. My whole life is about winning. I don’t lose often.”
Perhaps not. But some might argue the definition of “winning” depends on who’s keeping score—and how many balls are secretly being dropped in the fescue.
While critics mocked the video online, others expressed frustration that the president was taking a taxpayer-funded golf trip as Americans faced rising costs and economic uncertainty.
According to The Economic Times, Trump’s five-day overseas trip could cost U.S. taxpayers over $10 million, including expenses for Air Force One, Marine One, Secret Service, and vehicle transport. During his first term, the administration reportedly spent $152 million in taxpayer money on similar travel. In his second term, that number has reached at least $52 million so far.
Meanwhile, a recently announced U.S.-EU trade agreement—touted by the administration as “the largest trade deal in history”—may come with strings attached.
American consumers will likely feel the effects of a 15% tariff on European imports (down from the originally proposed 30%). For instance, a $100 wheel of imported Parmigiano Reggiano will now come with a $15 surcharge, a cost likely to be passed on to consumers.
People online shared their feelings about Trump’s trip and his “fake news” golfing achievements:
u/Domugraphic/Reddit
u/Apprehensive-Sir8977/Reddit
u/Playful_Interest_526/Reddit
u/SilentMasterpiece/Reddit
u/craaates/Reddit
u/Mandasslorian/Reddit
Trump is expected to continue his tour with a visit to Aberdeen, Scotland, where he will reportedly host the newly elected British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, aboard Air Force One.
As of now, the president and the White House have not addressed the golf video or denied its authenticity.
But one thing’s for sure: even in the rough, Trump sure knows how to stay in the spotlight.