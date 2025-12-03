Skip to content

New 'Camera Flipping Trend' On TikTok Called Out For Just Being Straight-Up Bullying

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Serena Williams Responds To Rumors That She's Returning To Tennis After Telling Report Surfaces

Serena Williams
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

According to a new report, Williams has been reinstated to the anti-doping testing pool—and now she's responding to speculation that she may be trying to make a return to professional tennis.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanDec 03, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

For a lot of people, 2025 has been a tough year for a variety of reasons, and we could all use something to look forward to.

So when tennis legend Serena Williams officially re-entered the International Tennis Integrity Agency's (ITIA) registered testing pool—from which players are randomly selected to be tested for doping—fans were quick to dream that she might be planning a return to the court.

Just hours after Williams was confirmed on the list, the news spread on social media, especially Twitter (X).

This was exactly the kind of news tennis fans needed at the end of a tough year.


Unfortunately, Williams shut down the rumors, insisting that a comeback was not going to happen.

"Omg yall I'm NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy."

Some fans were understandably heartbroken to see their dreams shot down.





Since exiting the ITIA in 2022, Williams has been open about how she wants to focus on her family and loved ones, being a mother, and transforming her relationship with her body.

Williams reflected during an interview with PORTER on December 1:

"I want to bring in more clarity, confidence that I made the right decisions and that you don't always have to live only for your children. I'm discovering me again."
"[Participating] does affect you mentally. You think you're large for your whole life, and you look [back] and you're like, 'I was fit.'"
"I had big muscles. I didn't look like these other girls, but not everyone looks the same."
"It was hard because when I was playing in the beginning, the first 15 years, my body was different. I had big boobs; I had a big butt. Every athlete was super-flat, super-thin, and beautiful, but in a different way."

Fans aren't the only ones who miss seeing her play. Her sister Venus expressed similar hopes for a return:

"I keep saying to my team, 'The only thing that would make this better is if she [Serena] was here,' like we always did everything together, so of course, I miss her."
"But if she comes back, I'm sure she'll let y'all know."

Despite Williams dismissing the rumors, some still hope she got back into the testing pool to compete with her sister.



Maybe we'll learn more about why Williams reentered the pool, because if one thing is for certain, she has never been known for doing something for no reason. Sure, we might just be dreaming, but it's entertaining.

Latest News

Two people scuba diving by coral surrounded by fish
Trending

Things People Are Glad They Tried Once But Would Never Do Again

Abby Lee Miller (left) and Neil Patrick Harris (right)
Trending

Abby Lee Miller Just Posted A Bizarrely-Edited Selfie With Neil Patrick Harris—And His Reaction Is All Of Us

Joe Rogan
Trending

Joe Rogan Just Shared His Bonkers Theory About The Second Coming Of Jesus—And It's Not Going Over Well With Fans

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Mark Kelly; Pete Hegseth
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Mark Kelly Rips Pete Hegseth's Hypocrisy After Video Of Hegseth Saying U.S. Troops Can't Obey 'Unlawful Orders' Resurfaces

The United States Manual of Courts-Martial states all service members have a duty to disobey an order that "a [person] of ordinary sense and understanding would know to be illegal," thus negating a defense plea of superior orders.

Superior orders—a.k.a. the "just following orders"—defense had been used by United States military members in the past with varying success, but was changed irrevocably by the Nuremberg trials that followed World War II.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump
@atrupar/X

Trump Just Called The Concept Of 'Affordability' A 'Democrat Scam'—And Got Instantly Dragged

President Donald Trump was called out after claiming to reporters that prices are down under his administration despite rising inflation—and going so far as to call the ongoing affordability crisis a "Democrat scam."

During a Cabinet meeting, Trump claimed that affordability "doesn't mean a thing to anybody." He went on to accuse Democrats of crafting a “fake narrative” and “con job” to trick the American people into not voting for Republicans.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Gavin Newsom
Win McNamee/Getty Images; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Trump Just Added His Name To The Institute Of Peace—And Gavin Newsom Trolled Him With The Perfect Photo

California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked President Donald Trump with a photo highlighting the ridiculousness of the State Department's announcement this week that the U.S. Institute of Peace in downtown Washington, D.C., will now be known as the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace.

The update came just days before Trump welcomed the leaders of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo to Washington for the formal signing of a U.S.-brokered economic and peace agreement finalized earlier this year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pete Hegseth during Cabinet meeting
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images

Pete Hegseth Roasted After His Placard At Cabinet Meeting Includes Hilariously Fitting Typo

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was widely roasted after eagle-eyed social media users couldn't help but notice a glaring and fittingly Nazi-esque typo on Hegseth's placard during President Donald Trump's Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Hegseth’s nameplate listed his position as “Secretary of War,” reflecting Trump’s effort to rechristen the Pentagon with an old-world title for the Defense Department.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shot of a plastic model of the human body. Only the torso up is shown. The ribcage, the neck muscles are exposed, and only half of the face has skin.
Photo by Nhia Moua on Unsplash

Doctors Reveal Which Mysteries About The Human Body Still Haven't Been Fully Explained

The human body is a strange and amazing thing.

In one moment, it can be delicate and fragile.

Keep ReadingShow less