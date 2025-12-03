Serena Williams Responds To Rumors That She's Returning To Tennis After Telling Report Surfaces

For a lot of people, 2025 has been a tough year for a variety of reasons, and we could all use something to look forward to.
So when tennis legend Serena Williams officially re-entered the International Tennis Integrity Agency's (ITIA) registered testing pool—from which players are randomly selected to be tested for doping—fans were quick to dream that she might be planning a return to the court.
Just hours after Williams was confirmed on the list, the news spread on social media, especially Twitter (X).
This was exactly the kind of news tennis fans needed at the end of a tough year.
Unfortunately, Williams shut down the rumors, insisting that a comeback was not going to happen.
"Omg yall I'm NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy."
Some fans were understandably heartbroken to see their dreams shot down.
Since exiting the ITIA in 2022, Williams has been open about how she wants to focus on her family and loved ones, being a mother, and transforming her relationship with her body.
Williams reflected during an interview with PORTER on December 1:
"I want to bring in more clarity, confidence that I made the right decisions and that you don't always have to live only for your children. I'm discovering me again."
"[Participating] does affect you mentally. You think you're large for your whole life, and you look [back] and you're like, 'I was fit.'"
"I had big muscles. I didn't look like these other girls, but not everyone looks the same."
"It was hard because when I was playing in the beginning, the first 15 years, my body was different. I had big boobs; I had a big butt. Every athlete was super-flat, super-thin, and beautiful, but in a different way."
Fans aren't the only ones who miss seeing her play. Her sister Venus expressed similar hopes for a return:
"I keep saying to my team, 'The only thing that would make this better is if she [Serena] was here,' like we always did everything together, so of course, I miss her."
"But if she comes back, I'm sure she'll let y'all know."
Despite Williams dismissing the rumors, some still hope she got back into the testing pool to compete with her sister.
Maybe we'll learn more about why Williams reentered the pool, because if one thing is for certain, she has never been known for doing something for no reason. Sure, we might just be dreaming, but it's entertaining.