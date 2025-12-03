Trump Just Appeared To Fall Asleep During His Own Cabinet Meeting—And The Mockery Was Swift

President Donald Trump was widely mocked after he appeared to doze off during his own Cabinet meeting as members of the Cabinet openly praised him on Tuesday.
At one point, Trump closed his eyes for several seconds as Secretary of State Marco Rubio described him as "the only leader in the world who can help end" wars and "the million things going on in the world that we have to focus on as a country."
You can see the moment in the video below.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended Trump while launching into a defense of Trump's remarks that Somali immigrants do not belong in Minnesota, claiming to reporters:
“President Trump was listening attentively and running the entire three-hour marathon Cabinet meeting. Just go back and watch his amazing final answer in the press conference, where he ripped into the America-Last Democrats for allowing radical Somali migrants to invade our country and steal from American taxpayers."
"This epic moment put an exclamation point on President Trump’s ninth Cabinet meeting of his second term—all of which have been entirely open to the press for the whole world to see."
"In all of these historic meetings, the president and his incredible team highlight the exhaustive list of accomplishments they have delivered on behalf of the American people to Make America Great Again.”
But no one was buying that—not when there are already so many concerns about Trump's cognitive decline while in office.
Keep in mind that Trump appeared visibly worn a day after unleashing an overnight barrage on Truth Social, where he fired off more than 160 posts over a five-hour stretch between 7 p.m. and midnight on Monday, December 1.
After just a few hours off the platform, he resumed posting again early Tuesday morning at 5:48 a.m., which begs the question—when is he actually resting?
Trump was swiftly mocked.
Over the summer, Leavitt was mocked for her claim that there is no "harder working President" than Trump.
At the time, Leavitt said Trump "is working around the clock, he hardly ever sleeps, he's constantly thinking not just about the problems in our country here but around this world and how to solve them."
Oklahoma Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin also wasn't fooling anyone when he shared photos of himself and Trump allegedly "working through the weekend." The photos he shared included one of Trump with a slew of different papers splayed across his desk that turned out to be printouts of Trump's Truth Social posts.
In October, Trump also appeared to fall asleep during a White House roundtable about Antifa, which the administration recently designated a "domestic terror organization" even though it's not an organization at all. California Governor Gavin Newsom joked he thought that a video of a dozing Trump "was a still image when I first started watching."