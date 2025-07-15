Everyone Had The Same Response After Karoline Leavitt's 'My Own Two Eyes' Claim About Donald Trump

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was widely mocked after she claimed with no sense of irony whatsoever that there is no "harder working President" than President Donald Trump and referring to him as the "Peacemaker-in-Chief."
Trump has spent nearly 40 of his first 175 days in office on the golf course, with taxpayers footing the $26 million bill for those trips as of March 29. A portion of that money goes directly into his own pocket, as many of the outings have taken place at his own resorts.
The payments come at a time when his administration is slashing federal spending, cutting essential services for Americans. During Trump’s first term, his schedule was notoriously unstructured, with up to nine hours a day reportedly labeled as “executive time”—hours Politico described as being spent “tweeting, phoning friends and watching television.”
Yet Leavitt claimed:
"I just want to claim to your audience: there is not a more hard-working president than Donald J. Trump. I witness it with my own two eyes every day. That man is working around the clock, he hardly ever sleeps, he's constantly thinking not just about the problems in our country here but around this world and how to solve them."
"Look at what he's done on the world stage with bringing peace to the Middle East, with drawing Russia and Ukraine to actually talk directly. For the first time in this war in years, we see what's happening with the hostages coming out of Gaza and he's going to keep pushing until every last hostage is out."
"This is a president who is a Peacemaker-in-Chief. It cannot be overstated how successful the first six months of this administration have been thanks to the leadership of President Trump."
You can hear what Leavitt said in the video below.
The mockery was swift.
You're going to have to do better than that, Karoline.