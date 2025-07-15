Skip to content

Bride Who Met P!nk In Her Hair And Makeup Suite In Viral Video Explains What Happened

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

India Faces Backlash After Censoring 'Sensual' Scenes From 'Superman' Ahead Of National Release

Kissing scene in 'Superman'
DC/Warner Bros.

India’s Central Board of Film Certification removed two kissing scenes from the movie to help it achieve an age 13+ rating in the country, and fans are outraged.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 15, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Censorship strikes again, and this time, it's in the form of Kryptonite against Superman.

In the latest Superman film, there are two brief romantic scenes between Superman and Lois Lane. In the first scene, in the first half of the movie, the couple briefly kisses on screen. Later in the film amid action sequences, the pair kiss again, though this time, Superman holds onto Lois Lane and flies into the air, and their mid-air kiss lasts for approximately 33 seconds.

You can see the Superman trailer here, which includes a clip of the big aerial kiss.

  - YouTube  www.youtube.com  

India's Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) decided that James Gunn's Superman is not suitable for its audiences in its current state and cut the two kissing scenes from its country-approved version of the film. They cited these two scenes as "overly sensual."

What's infuriating to audiences is the perceived inconsistency. While deeply intimate and sexual scenes might be understandable, these are two kissing scenes, whereas there are frequent features online, in commercials, in Bollywood television programming, and in music videos that contain much more explicit content.

Though it involves different countries, this incident is reminiscent of 2022, when the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait censored out a scene from Lightyear, which featured Buzz Lightyear's friend and her wife very briefly kissing.

Because this scene "promoted" same-sex relationships, marriage, and acts, the scene was censored out, and the internet was not happy when they found out about it.

Similarly, in the case of Superman, the two scenes are not explicit and simply display love between two people through a simple kiss, though the Superman kiss lasts longer.

Just like the Lightyear incident, fans of the Superman franchise were not happy about the decision.

 
 


 
 


 
 


 
 


 
 


 
 


 
 


 
 


 
 


 
 

India's Central Board of Film Certification has not responded to these critiques, or their audience's broader concerns about censorship in general, but it seems people are done being quiet about it.

Involve a superhero that they love, like Buzz Lightyear or Superman, and they're only going to be louder about their concerns.

Latest News

Céline Dion and Ellen DeGeneres on 'The Ellen Show'
Celebrities

Resurfaced Clip of Céline Dion Shutting Down Ellen's Question About Her Son's Hair Has People Applauding

Superman & Krypto
TV & Movies

Dog Adoption Searches Skyrocket Thanks To Fan Favorite Krypto After 'Superman' Opening Weekend

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
Celebrities

Colin Jost Hilariously Reacts To Wife Scarlett Johansson Becoming World's Highest-Grossing Actor

Screenshots of Stevie Wonder
Celebrities

Stevie Wonder Epically Shuts Down Rumor That He's Not Really Blind In Powerful Viral Clip

More from Entertainment/tv-and-movies

Screenshot of Dr. Mehmet Oz
Fox News

Dr. Oz Slammed For Tone Deaf Health Advice For Americans On Medicaid And Medicare

Dr. Mehmet Oz—now the administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services—was criticized after he offered Americans unsolicited health advice during a Fox News appearance, saying that Americans shouldn't "eat carrot cake" as millions face cuts to their government-funded health insurance.

The passage of President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" will cause 17 million people to lose valuable Medicare and Medicaid coverage. Under the bill, individuals earning just above the federal poverty line would be required to start paying out of pocket for certain Medicaid services, such as doctor visits and lab tests.

Keep ReadingShow less
A man and woman kissing with the woman's hat covering their faces.
woman in white hijab sitting on chair
Photo by The Paris Photographer on Unsplash

The Biggest Lies People Told In Order To Sleep With Someone

When you meet someone you're attracted to, your first inclination is to try to impress them.

Sometimes, purely in hopes of getting them into bed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Adam Schiff; Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Adam Schiff Calls Out The Real Reason Trump Is Accusing Him Of 'Fraud'—And Yeah, That Tracks

California Democratic Senator Adam Schiff fired back at President Donald Trump after Trump accused Schiff of "possible mortgage fraud" in a Truth Social post—prompting Schiff to point out that Trump's attack is another attempt to take attention away from Trump's association with the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump, without citing evidence, said Fannie Mae’s financial crimes division found that Schiff had a “sustained pattern of possible Mortgage Fraud" that involved misstating which home Schiff used as a primary residence, allowing him to secure a cheaper mortgage.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Karoline Leavitt and Donald Trump
Fox News

Everyone Had The Same Response After Karoline Leavitt's 'My Own Two Eyes' Claim About Donald Trump

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was widely mocked after she claimed with no sense of irony whatsoever that there is no "harder working President" than President Donald Trump and referring to him as the "Peacemaker-in-Chief."

Trump has spent nearly 40 of his first 175 days in office on the golf course, with taxpayers footing the $26 million bill for those trips as of March 29. A portion of that money goes directly into his own pocket, as many of the outings have taken place at his own resorts.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump fans take photos in front of the Alligator Alcatraz sign at the entrance of the immigrant detention facility
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

House GOP Raises Money Off 'Alligator Alcatraz' Merch That Jokes About Alligators Eating Migrants

Proving once again that no low is too low, the Republican Party is actively fundraising off MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's and Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis' joint project to create a migrant concentration camp in the Florida Everglades on unceded Indigenous land.

Distastefully dubbed Alligator Alcatraz—a take on the nearby Miccosukee Tribal Nation reservation Alligator Alley—by the Trump administration, the name has proven popular among Trump's MAGA minions, with his fans flocking to the site for photos with its sign.

Keep ReadingShow less