Skip to content

GOP Rep. Leading Biden Autopen Probe Caught Using Digital Signature On Investigation Documents

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

TikToker Irate After Edible Arrangements Blocks Him For Complaining That His $80 Birthday Gift Never Arrived

TikToker Irate After Edible Arrangements Blocks Him For Complaining That His $80 Birthday Gift Never Arrived
@timmyinthewind/TikTok

TikToker @timmyinthewind blasted Edible Arrangements online after being blocked by the brand on social media when reaching out for customer support about a birthday gift that never arrived.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossJul 15, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross
Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.
See Full Bio

TikToker @timmyinthewind shared his terrible customer service experience with Edible Arrangements after the fruit arrangement business blocked him online for asking about a birthday gift order that was charged but never arrived.

It all started on June 5th when the social media user’s partner ordered a birthday-themed berry bouquet from Edible Arrangements, priced at $80, which included chocolate-covered strawberries.

Founded in 1999, Edible Arrangements specializes in fresh fruit gifts and flower delivery through unique bouquets and platter arrangements, with prices ranging from $30 to $150. The company has faced several legal challenges, including workplace lawsuits related to background checks, misuse of funds, and mismanagement of its various franchises.

At the start of July, Timmy and his partner waited for the gift delivery, but nothing arrived; the business didn’t send an email, text, or any other communication to explain the missing order.

In the TikTok video posted on July 8th, Timmy took to social media and explained what his partner did next:

“So he goes online, fills out like a contact form where they said they’ll be back to us in 48 hours. Nothing ever came…"
"We also called their corporate number, which just forwards you to a store which is now closed. The store that that order was sent to, is closed, doesn’t exist anymore.”

The Google Reviews for the closed store also had over 20 negative reviews about similar missing order experiences. Timmy called another Edible Arrangements store in their area, who told him that “[P]eoples’ orders are getting sent there” and recommended calling the customer service number, which was forwarded to the same store that was closed.

So frustrating!

Timmy escalated the issue by sending a direct message to the company’s TikTok regarding the incident, which you can read below:

  @timmyinthewind/TikTok

Now that’s how you professionally complain! Unfortunately, Edible Arrangements didn’t see it that way and blocked his account after Timmy questioned why the account had time to respond to a TikTok comment instead of his urgent DM.

With no refund sent at the time of posting the video, Timmy concluded with this piece of advice regarding Edible Arrangements:

“If you ever consider ordering anything for somebody as a gift, never ever use Edible Arrangements because we still have yet to see a refund, we can’t contact the store that has our order, there is no customer service, there’s no help from Edible."
"And if you wanna reach out to them, they’ll just block you. So, Edible Arrangements, count your days.”

You can watch the full TikTok video here:

@timmyinthewild

I can’t tag them anymore because they blocked me - but Edible Arrangements…. count your days! #fyp #birthday #ediblearrangements #corporate #phoenix

One comment was from Shari’s Berries, a competitor, who appeared to offer a free gift along the way:

  @sharis_berries/TikTok

With over 245K likes, Timmy’s Edibles' complaint went viral as his followers commented and reached out to the business about the poor customer service incident.

Timmy expressed his gratitude to his followers and provided an update:

“They have finally unblocked me and responded to the thousands of comments, uh, that you guys sent in. So, thank you for that, I got a response."
"If you commented on Edibles’ post and just went to bat for me, I just seriously want to say thank you."
"I’ve had so much support over this. I’ve realized it’s just $80, right, just $80… but it’s the principle behind it, and I think everybody understands that so thank you.”

While doing the “absolute bare minimum,” Edible Arrangements DM’d Timmy a corporate-approved apology instead of calling to apologize, and finally refunded the processed amount.

Timmy also pointed out that he is not the only one who has received poor customer service from Edible Arrangements, with others mentioning their own missing orders and negative experiences at various business locations.

You can see their reactions here:

  @samantha_watson_/TikTok

  @ellocin68/TikTok

  @shelbymallett/TikTok

  @giavonaa/TikTok

  @kitty_922/TikTok

  @krzysztof12gTikTok

  @thegirlinbeta/TikTok

  @breezy0616/TikTok

  @brittany_h47/TikTok

  @dukeoforleans_/TikTok

  @ksaillove/TikTok

  @sirjorgy/TikTok

We are still waiting for Timmy to confirm what Sharri’s Berries sent his way to make up for the Edible Arrangements debacle. But we hope it’s cute and tasty!

You can find Timmy on his TikTok profile @timmyinthewild and watch the full update from his original video below:

@timmyinthewild

Replying to @ellocin THANK YOU! To all those who helped me reach them and for the hundreds of comments calling them out! #fyp #birthday #ediblearrangements #corporate #phoenix #food

Latest News

Screenshot of Rosie O'Donnell
Political News

Rosie Calls Out 'Tangerine Mussolini' For Threatening To Revoke Her Citizenship In Epic 10 Minute TikTok

Screenshot of Leland Vittert and Bill O'Reilly
Political News

A Confused Bill O'Reilly Gets Fact-Checked Live On-Air After Claiming Epstein Trial Was Under Biden

Céline Dion and Ellen DeGeneres on 'The Ellen Show'
Celebrities

Resurfaced Clip of Céline Dion Shutting Down Ellen's Question About Her Son's Hair Has People Applauding

Superman & Krypto
TV & Movies

Dog Adoption Searches Skyrocket Thanks To Fan Favorite Krypto After 'Superman' Opening Weekend

More from Trending

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Colin Jost Hilariously Reacts To Wife Scarlett Johansson Becoming World's Highest-Grossing Actor

Scarlett Johansson has been acting professionally since she was 9 years old, with her film debut in North in 1994. Since then, she's appeared in movies that span practically every genre and garnered two Academy Award nominations.

With such a long and diverse resume, it's not completely surprising that, at age 40, Johansson just became the highest-grossing actor at the worldwide box office ever, with $14.9 billion of box office revenue for her 68 films.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Stevie Wonder
@RNB_Radar/X

Stevie Wonder Epically Shuts Down Rumor That He's Not Really Blind In Powerful Viral Clip

Legendary musician Stevie Wonder spoke out during a stop on his Love, Light & Song mini-tour to address rumors that he is not really blind, telling those in attendance that his blindness—which has been the case since shortly after birth—has also been a "blessing."

The long-standing rumor that Stevie Wonder can actually see has circulated for decades and even been echoed by fellow celebrities including singer Lionel Richie, who said in a 2019 interview that he's "been spending my whole life with him [Wonder] thinking he can see."

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Dr. Mehmet Oz
Fox News

Dr. Oz Slammed For Tone Deaf Health Advice For Americans On Medicaid And Medicare

Dr. Mehmet Oz—now the administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services—was criticized after he offered Americans unsolicited health advice during a Fox News appearance, saying that Americans shouldn't "eat carrot cake" as millions face cuts to their government-funded health insurance.

The passage of President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" will cause 17 million people to lose valuable Medicare and Medicaid coverage. Under the bill, individuals earning just above the federal poverty line would be required to start paying out of pocket for certain Medicaid services, such as doctor visits and lab tests.

Keep ReadingShow less
A man and woman kissing with the woman's hat covering their faces.
woman in white hijab sitting on chair
Photo by The Paris Photographer on Unsplash

The Biggest Lies People Told In Order To Sleep With Someone

When you meet someone you're attracted to, your first inclination is to try to impress them.

Sometimes, purely in hopes of getting them into bed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Adam Schiff; Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Adam Schiff Calls Out The Real Reason Trump Is Accusing Him Of 'Fraud'—And Yeah, That Tracks

California Democratic Senator Adam Schiff fired back at President Donald Trump after Trump accused Schiff of "possible mortgage fraud" in a Truth Social post—prompting Schiff to point out that Trump's attack is another attempt to take attention away from Trump's association with the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump, without citing evidence, said Fannie Mae’s financial crimes division found that Schiff had a “sustained pattern of possible Mortgage Fraud" that involved misstating which home Schiff used as a primary residence, allowing him to secure a cheaper mortgage.

Keep ReadingShow less