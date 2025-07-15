TikToker Irate After Edible Arrangements Blocks Him For Complaining That His $80 Birthday Gift Never Arrived

TikToker @timmyinthewind shared his terrible customer service experience with Edible Arrangements after the fruit arrangement business blocked him online for asking about a birthday gift order that was charged but never arrived.

It all started on June 5th when the social media user’s partner ordered a birthday-themed berry bouquet from Edible Arrangements, priced at $80, which included chocolate-covered strawberries.

Founded in 1999, Edible Arrangements specializes in fresh fruit gifts and flower delivery through unique bouquets and platter arrangements, with prices ranging from $30 to $150. The company has faced several legal challenges, including workplace lawsuits related to background checks , misuse of funds, and mismanagement of its various franchises.

At the start of July, Timmy and his partner waited for the gift delivery, but nothing arrived; the business didn’t send an email, text, or any other communication to explain the missing order.

In the TikTok video posted on July 8th, Timmy took to social media and explained what his partner did next:

“So he goes online, fills out like a contact form where they said they’ll be back to us in 48 hours. Nothing ever came…"

"We also called their corporate number, which just forwards you to a store which is now closed. The store that that order was sent to, is closed, doesn’t exist anymore.”

The Google Reviews for the closed store also had over 20 negative reviews about similar missing order experiences. Timmy called another Edible Arrangements store in their area, who told him that “[P]eoples’ orders are getting sent there” and recommended calling the customer service number, which was forwarded to the same store that was closed.

So frustrating!

Timmy escalated the issue by sending a direct message to the company’s TikTok regarding the incident, which you can read below:

Now that’s how you professionally complain! Unfortunately, Edible Arrangements didn’t see it that way and blocked his account after Timmy questioned why the account had time to respond to a TikTok comment instead of his urgent DM.

With no refund sent at the time of posting the video, Timmy concluded with this piece of advice regarding Edible Arrangements:

“If you ever consider ordering anything for somebody as a gift, never ever use Edible Arrangements because we still have yet to see a refund, we can’t contact the store that has our order, there is no customer service, there’s no help from Edible."

"And if you wanna reach out to them, they’ll just block you. So, Edible Arrangements, count your days.”

You can watch the full TikTok video here:

@timmyinthewild I can’t tag them anymore because they blocked me - but Edible Arrangements…. count your days! #fyp #birthday #ediblearrangements #corporate #phoenix

One comment was from Shari’s Berries, a competitor, who appeared to offer a free gift along the way:

With over 245K likes, Timmy’s Edibles' complaint went viral as his followers commented and reached out to the business about the poor customer service incident.

Timmy expressed his gratitude to his followers and provided an update:

“They have finally unblocked me and responded to the thousands of comments, uh, that you guys sent in. So, thank you for that, I got a response."

"If you commented on Edibles’ post and just went to bat for me, I just seriously want to say thank you."

"I’ve had so much support over this. I’ve realized it’s just $80, right, just $80… but it’s the principle behind it, and I think everybody understands that so thank you.”

While doing the “absolute bare minimum,” Edible Arrangements DM’d Timmy a corporate-approved apology instead of calling to apologize, and finally refunded the processed amount.

Timmy also pointed out that he is not the only one who has received poor customer service from Edible Arrangements, with others mentioning their own missing orders and negative experiences at various business locations.

You can see their reactions here:

We are still waiting for Timmy to confirm what Sharri’s Berries sent his way to make up for the Edible Arrangements debacle. But we hope it’s cute and tasty!

You can find Timmy on his TikTok profile @timmyinthewild and watch the full update from his original video below: